Black Music Influencers: Indie Staff Picks
Throughout Black History Month, our staff has been looking back at the music celebrating Black heritage, traditions, and culture that have inspired us most over the years. Our playlist often reflects songs from the Black experience honoring the rich legacy of music from the past while championing contemporary musicians who are at the forefront of redefining the music scene.
Black musicians have played a pivotal role in shaping and influencing diverse genres. To understand the roots of indie music, we must acknowledge the incredible contributions of Black icons in various genres such as jazz, blues, gospel, and soul. Artists like Louis Armstrong, Bessie Smith, and Robert Johnson laid the foundation for what would later become a vibrant and dynamic music landscape. Jazz, with its improvisational nature, and blues, with its raw emotion, provided a platform for Black musicians to express their experiences, struggles, and triumphs. Artists like Miles Davis and Billie Holiday set the stage that would inspire generations to come. The Motown era brought forth legendary figures like Marvin Gaye, Stevie Wonder, and The Temptations. Soulful melodies and socially conscious lyrics resonated with audiences around the world. The Motown sound laid the groundwork for indie musicians to explore new realms. In the 70’s and 80s the emergence of hip-hop became a cultural phenomenon. Innovators like Grandmaster Flash, Run-DMC, and Public Enemy not only shaped the rap scene but also inspired a new generation of Black artists to break the mold and create unique sounds.
Today, we are witnessing a flourishing Black indie music scene that draws inspiration from the diverse roots of the artists that came before them. This fusion reflects the diversity of the Black experience and mirrors the journey of Black musicians throughout history who constantly pushed boundaries. Indie favorites like Anderson .Paak, Brittany Howard, Cautious Clay, Chance the Rapper, Childish Gambino, Gary Clark Jr. and Lizzo are breaking down genre barriers, fusing elements of jazz, soul, hip-hop, rock, pop, and electronic music.
Enter up-and-comers like Bartees Strange, Steve Lacy, and Jean Dawson. They represent a new wave of Black indie artists who defy traditional genre boundaries drawing from rock to folk, electronic and hip-hop. Black Pumas, with their soulful and retro-inspired sound, pay homage to the Motown era. Their ability to infuse classic soul with modern indie elements speaks to the enduring influence of soul legends while carving their unique space in today's music.
As we honor Black History Month, we acknowledge the impact of Black musicians who have paved the way for the diverse and innovative sounds of today's music scene. In recognizing their influence, we continue to appreciate and celebrate the ever-evolving landscape of Black indie music.
Here's some of the artists that inspire our hosts:
Willobee Carlan
Growing up in Queens, New York, RUN D.M.C. served as more than just musical icons for a young white kid like myself; they were a cultural force that transcended boundaries. Their raw energy, distinctive style, and unapologetic authenticity spoke directly to the streets of Hollis, Queens and beyond. As a fan, I found inspiration in their lyrics, which echoed the struggles and triumphs of urban life. Their fusion of rock and hip-hop ignited a fire within the community, challenging norms and pushing me to embrace my own identity fearlessly. Witnessing their meteoric rise from the same neighborhoods I hung out in, fueled my dreams and reminded me that anything was possible with determination and passion. RUN D.M.C.'s impact on me wasn't just musical; it was a profound influence that shaped my worldview and instilled in me a sense of pride in my roots.
Zach Giltrap
A great amount of the music and artists I was introduced to came from my parents, the radio or (most of my favorites) came from my friends but there were a few times in my life that songs or their creators spoke to me alone. Etta James was one of them. Dustin Hoffman, Valeria Golino and a slow dance scene in an elevator was my introduction to the greatest ballad ever made and my personal journey to own every piece of music she sang. A journey that led me to Ella Fitzgerald, Billie Holiday, a lot of CDs and an empty wallet. At the time, 1988, I didn’t know of her importance to the music industry, her struggles as a black woman in music or even her contribution to the entirety of America's music legacy. Etta “Peaches” James, the Matriarch of Blues is now credited with bridging the gap between rhythm and blues and rock and roll and has inspired artists the world over like Diana Ross, Hayley Williams, Tina Turner, Amy Winehouse, Beyonce, this Indie1023 host and countless more.
Fast forwarding to now celebrating Black History Month and still doing my best to JUST pick “one” artist that’s inspiring me, I’m going to focus on Jean Dawson. Apologies Brittany Howard, Gary Clark Jr. Little Simz, Genesis Owusu, SZA, Killer Mike, FKA Twigs and others. Jean Dawsons music literally (and figuratively) screams to me, ten parts punk, thirteen parts indie rock, I don't know why I did “parts” thing but rap, hip hop, poetry and experimental production qualities rivaling bands that have been around for decades. David Sanders aka Jean Dawson (along with a few of the previously mentioned artists) pleasantly challenge my ears, make me stop what I'm doing just to listen and I'm selfish in hoping he will continue making music for the next eon, give or take a nine hundred million years or so.
Demi Harvey
I will never forget running home after school and turning on B. E. T. to catch 106 & Park, the show that counted down the top songs and videos from artists in the early 2000's. A stand out artist for me was thee Lil' Kim! Yes, the original Queen Bee, sorry Bey! Alright, was I a little too young to be listening to 1996 hits "Crush on You" and "Queen Bitch", at a whole six year's old? Absolutely! In my mother's defense, she didn't know. Lil' Kim's lyrics have been known for being a little R-rated since her debut album Hard Core. Since day one she was criticized for her explicative and sexual lyrics and visuals, but none of that stopped her from rising to the top of Billboard chats, selling out tours all of the globe, and amassing fashion collaborations with some of the most prominent brands. Lil' Kim taught me to embrace every part of me, including the parts of me society told me to hide or be embarrassed of. She pushed boundaries throughout her career and became a chameleon across many different industries and forever changed the culture of rap and R&B. She's your favorite rappers biggest inspiration today. I mean, clock the looks! Her influence is everywhere in mainstream music: see Megan Thee Stallion, Doja Cat, Cardi B, Lizzo, Sza and the list goes on. Lil Kim is a masterclass on how to create a confident, empowered, dynamic woman and she will continue to influence the masses for decades to come.
Shawn Lucero
The O.G. Ice-T!
Time travel with me to the late 80’s and my first tall drink of Ice-T.
I started hanging out with these twins who were new to my high school. Their father had been murdered for a small amount of cash at an ATM in Albuquerque, NM. My father was doing time in a federal prison for smuggling marijuana across the Mexican border. We bonded over missing our fathers and spent days skipping school, driving around in their Mazda Miata, three teenage girls crammed into a two- seater, listening to cassettes and parking at our local Sonic waiting for dumb boys to catch up with us.
One day we snuck off our closed campus to get some lunchtime Ocean Waters at Sonic. The twins drove and popped their latest music purchase into the tape player. They asked if I’d heard of Ice-T. I hadn’t but played along trying to be cool about it.
Cue the intro to Ice-T’s second studio album Power and I was immediately entranced. Tracy Lauren Marrow a.k.a. Ice-T now had my attention and lured me into my new fascination with gangsta rap even though I had no idea what that actually was at the time. I was into metal/punk/outlaw country and this level of rap was what I needed to add to my affinity for rebellious music.
Ice-T has held me as a fan since that moment in 1988. From his major role acting debut in 1991’s New Jack City to decades playing detective Tutuola on my favorite TV show Law & Order SVU and slaying the heavy metal/alternative world as far back as 1991 with his metal bandl Body Count, I have remained one of his biggest fans.
Ice-T’s Power was the first rap tape I ever purchased. It opened my ears and mind at the time to the exploding world of rap/hip hop. So, shout out to the Rapper, metalhead, producer, songwriter, actor, husband, father, Army Vet, O.G. Original Gangsta Ice T.
Alisha Sweeney
I bought my first cassette tape before I even had a boombox. And I bought the cassette tape because I didn't have enough money for a CD. As the youngest in a family of six, music was always currency in our house growing up; and I knew if I spent my piggy bank change on a certain tape I'd be allowed in my older brothers room to listen to it. My purchase was the debut record by De La Soul, 3 Feet High And Rising and it worked. I have a memory of my siblings and I passing around the album notes while we listened to it in his dark basement room. I still have this tape and it is one of my most cherished pieces of media in my music collection.
We always played music growing up, especially at dinnertime, and as a kid I was a sponge to my dad's music knowledge. I loved how he would sprinkle in facts about artists from his generation when he noticed we liked certain songs. We were obsessed with "Day-O" and "Jump In The Line" by Harry Belafonte because of hearing it in Beetlejuice and he told us that Belafonte was also a Civil Rights Activist and close friends with Martin Luther King, Jr.. I remember him sharing the importance of Jimi Hendrix playing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Woodstock. When he told me about Aretha Franklin's purse policy and why she always carried it onstage, I would channel her power every time we played "Respect" and sing along with extra gusto. His passion for storytelling about artists most certainly helped shape me as a radio host as I am dedicated to sharing the stories and cultural impact of artists I share with you each day and in my personal life.
As a kid I was exposed to all genres of music in my house and when it was my choice, in my bedroom, I mostly listened to Denver's popular R&B and rap music radio station before I discovered alternative and college rock. You may have heard me lovingly joke that if I ever leave the "indie" radio genre, I'll pivot to said station. I was also a disciple of MTV so Fugees, Jodeci, TLC, Ice Cube, Sir Mix-A-Lot, A Tribe Called Quest, and Mary J. Blige were some of the most important acts to me and I used to read Vibe magazine cover to cover to keep up on all the artists I loved.
By the time I was 18 and started DJing at the college radio station in Boulder, I just wanted to play independent, underground music on the radio, I didn't care what genre--a good song is a good song. We mostly had a giant library of indie rock and it was predominately white until artists like TV On The Radio, M.I.A. and Bloc Party were emerging and it was exciting to have the diversity and they have become such staples nowadays for modern, non-mainstream radio and that makes me so happy. Underground hip-hop was also a specialty of mine and I loved to mix in The Roots, Common, The Pharcyde and Del the Funky Homosapien.
In 2010, it was exciting to have predominately white audiences across the U.S. who loved the quirky indie rock band of Montreal be turned onto the music of Janelle Monae; another outsider artist who blurred the lines and didn't quite fit into their genre. Monae was their opener for that iconic tour (shout out if you were at that Ogden show too)! Another live music moment to me that is memorable is when I got a phone call from my dad they day after I sent my parents to see Neil Young at Red Rocks in 2012 because I told them about Brittany Howard and how they must show up to see her band Alabama Shakes perform, my dad was dazzled by her voice and stage presence.
The influence of Black artists in the indie genre continues to excite. When I meet someone and they ask me what music I listen to, I start with Scottish hip-hop trio Young Fathers as a chance to turn someone on to their story. When I interviewed them recently there was a moment during our conversation that I keep coming back to where Kayus Bankole explained that he hopes people don't just see them as hip-hop that they are a folk band that draws heavily from African folk traditions in their music.
I have had a quote that I wrote on a tiny sticky note in 2017 that is still on my computer monitor at my desk from when we interviewed Thundercat. He talked about getting his music heroes Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins to sing on his song "Show You The Way" and he said something that resonated with me, "tell them you love them while they're still around." I have that phrase scrawled on that lil yellow paper and its seared in my brain. I love you, Thundercat, you're one of my musical heroes.
Nowadays I continue to give all the flowers to modern legends Brittany Howard, Frank Ocean, Janelle Monae, Kendrick Lamar, Tierra Whack, FKA Twigs, Leon Bridges, Childish Gambino, Tyler the Creator and Dev Hynes just to name a few of whose artistry inspires me most. I'm guessing they inspire you too.
Mavis Staples, Diana Ross, Patti LaBelle, and Dionne Warwick are living legends. Beyoncé and André 3000 are on another level and can do no wrong.
Whether its roller skating in the basement to Whitney Houston's Whitney album in elementary school or singing along to every song by Santigold song from the front row at her show at Botanic Gardens last summer, Black music will always be a part of my story.
PS: Prince is the GOAT.
Stream our Black History Month Spotify playlist, featuring these artists and dozens more:
