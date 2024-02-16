Black Music Influencers: Indie Staff Picks

Alisha Sweeney

I bought my first cassette tape before I even had a boombox. And I bought the cassette tape because I didn't have enough money for a CD. As the youngest in a family of six, music was always currency in our house growing up; and I knew if I spent my piggy bank change on a certain tape I'd be allowed in my older brothers room to listen to it. My purchase was the debut record by De La Soul, 3 Feet High And Rising and it worked. I have a memory of my siblings and I passing around the album notes while we listened to it in his dark basement room. I still have this tape and it is one of my most cherished pieces of media in my music collection.



We always played music growing up, especially at dinnertime, and as a kid I was a sponge to my dad's music knowledge. I loved how he would sprinkle in facts about artists from his generation when he noticed we liked certain songs. We were obsessed with "Day-O" and "Jump In The Line" by Harry Belafonte because of hearing it in Beetlejuice and he told us that Belafonte was also a Civil Rights Activist and close friends with Martin Luther King, Jr.. I remember him sharing the importance of Jimi Hendrix playing "The Star-Spangled Banner" at Woodstock. When he told me about Aretha Franklin's purse policy and why she always carried it onstage, I would channel her power every time we played "Respect" and sing along with extra gusto. His passion for storytelling about artists most certainly helped shape me as a radio host as I am dedicated to sharing the stories and cultural impact of artists I share with you each day and in my personal life.



As a kid I was exposed to all genres of music in my house and when it was my choice, in my bedroom, I mostly listened to Denver's popular R&B and rap music radio station before I discovered alternative and college rock. You may have heard me lovingly joke that if I ever leave the "indie" radio genre, I'll pivot to said station. I was also a disciple of MTV so Fugees, Jodeci, TLC, Ice Cube, Sir Mix-A-Lot, A Tribe Called Quest, and Mary J. Blige were some of the most important acts to me and I used to read Vibe magazine cover to cover to keep up on all the artists I loved.



By the time I was 18 and started DJing at the college radio station in Boulder, I just wanted to play independent, underground music on the radio, I didn't care what genre--a good song is a good song. We mostly had a giant library of indie rock and it was predominately white until artists like TV On The Radio, M.I.A. and Bloc Party were emerging and it was exciting to have the diversity and they have become such staples nowadays for modern, non-mainstream radio and that makes me so happy. Underground hip-hop was also a specialty of mine and I loved to mix in The Roots, Common, The Pharcyde and Del the Funky Homosapien.



In 2010, it was exciting to have predominately white audiences across the U.S. who loved the quirky indie rock band of Montreal be turned onto the music of Janelle Monae; another outsider artist who blurred the lines and didn't quite fit into their genre. Monae was their opener for that iconic tour (shout out if you were at that Ogden show too)! Another live music moment to me that is memorable is when I got a phone call from my dad they day after I sent my parents to see Neil Young at Red Rocks in 2012 because I told them about Brittany Howard and how they must show up to see her band Alabama Shakes perform, my dad was dazzled by her voice and stage presence.



The influence of Black artists in the indie genre continues to excite. When I meet someone and they ask me what music I listen to, I start with Scottish hip-hop trio Young Fathers as a chance to turn someone on to their story. When I interviewed them recently there was a moment during our conversation that I keep coming back to where Kayus Bankole explained that he hopes people don't just see them as hip-hop that they are a folk band that draws heavily from African folk traditions in their music.



I have had a quote that I wrote on a tiny sticky note in 2017 that is still on my computer monitor at my desk from when we interviewed Thundercat. He talked about getting his music heroes Michael McDonald and Kenny Loggins to sing on his song "Show You The Way" and he said something that resonated with me, "tell them you love them while they're still around." I have that phrase scrawled on that lil yellow paper and its seared in my brain. I love you, Thundercat, you're one of my musical heroes.



Nowadays I continue to give all the flowers to modern legends Brittany Howard, Frank Ocean, Janelle Monae, Kendrick Lamar, Tierra Whack, FKA Twigs, Leon Bridges, Childish Gambino, Tyler the Creator and Dev Hynes just to name a few of whose artistry inspires me most. I'm guessing they inspire you too.



Mavis Staples, Diana Ross, Patti LaBelle, and Dionne Warwick are living legends. Beyoncé and André 3000 are on another level and can do no wrong.



Whether its roller skating in the basement to Whitney Houston's Whitney album in elementary school or singing along to every song by Santigold song from the front row at her show at Botanic Gardens last summer, Black music will always be a part of my story.



PS: Prince is the GOAT.