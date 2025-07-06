Look inside Creede, Colorado’s ‘underground fire department’

It is fitting that the fire department for a former silver-mining town would be blasted into a mountainside.

The fire station in Creede, Colo., (pop. 278) has been located underground since 1982 — a fact emblazoned on t-shirts for sale in the neighboring mining museum, which is also underground.

Ryan Warner/CPR News An antique fire truck, now used in parades, sits in Creede's underground fire station on June 20, 2025.

It is the world’s only subterranean fire post, according to the blog 5280Fire. The lair-like spot grew out of necessity. More traditional stations kept burning down in this fire-prone community.

The station’s garage door was open the day I drove past, and beckoned me. Inside, especially in summer, the temperature drops noticeably.

Ryan Warner/CPR News Creede's underground fire station on June 20, 2025.

The cave features pockets where fire trucks — old and new — are parked. A practice dummy in fatigues slouched against one of the reinforced rock walls, which are sprayed with concrete. Another pocket houses the gym.

Display cases feature patches from other fire departments around the country and the world. It is clear this is a popular stop for people in the extinguishing and rescuing business.

Past a modest door (not some fancy Adam-West-style batcave one), the volunteer firefighters’ uniforms hang in cubbies beneath a low rock ceiling. This section is unexpectedly carpeted.

On the way out, I take in the open-cab carriage-style antique fire truck. A donation box sits on the hood. “Thank you,” it reads. “Thank YOU,” I think, to the volunteers like the ones in Creede, Colorado, who keep us safe.