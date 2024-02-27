Colorado weather: Cold front expected to bring high winds, scattershot snow to Front Range

Updated at 9:31 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 27, 2024.

A cold front headed through Colorado on Tuesday probably won’t have a significant impact on the Front Range, but mountain communities should get their snow shovels ready.

Today’s storm will likely drop less than an inch of snow along the I-25 corridor and Eastern Plains, according to the National Weather Service. Most of that will be on the ground by about 9 a.m., though some areas could continue to see snow into the early afternoon. A snow squall warning has also been issued this morning for Front Range counties.