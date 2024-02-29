Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to know and do around the state Feb. 29 – March 3

The Denver Center Theater Company has announced it will mount full productions of two shows from last year’s Colorado New Play Summit. "Reservoir" by local playwright Jake Brasch will receive a world premiere co-production in January 2025. The production will then move to Atlanta's Alliance Theatre before ending at the Geffen Playhouse in Los Angeles.

"I have immense gratitude for the Denver theater community, for my family and for my friends that have allowed me to be my radical queer, clown, sober self in the world. And to get to be doing the thing that I always wanted to do... There were enough people saying, 'Go for it dude!' And now I'm here and it means the world," said Brasch. (Full disclosure: Jake Brasch is the brother of CPR reporter Sam Brasch)

Courtesy Denver Center for the Performing Arts/Jamie Kraus Playwright Jake Brasch, left, sits during a reading of his play, "The Reservoir," at the DCPA Theater Company's New Play Summit, February, 2023.

Additionally, "The Suffragette’s Murder" by Sandy Rustin, known for "Clue" and Broadway's "The Cottage," was also announced for 2025. This dramatic comedy pairs the history of the 19th century women's rights movement with the hilarious hijinks of a murder mystery who-done-it.

Read more about the two plays in our coverage of the 2023 New Play Summit.

Miners Alley Theater Company opens the regional premiere of “A Jukebox for The Algonquin,” Paul Stroili’s play about sex, drugs and rocking chairs this weekend. Director Len Matheo likens it to a Neil Simon play with ‘all the feels.’

“It also triggers a wonderful conversation about something that we really don't like to talk about because it's really uncomfortable, which is how we relate to people once they get so old, so to speak, that they end up in a facility where they can't be taken care of or where there's no more relatives or maybe they're alone,” said Mantheo. ”This play really touches on all those different areas. So I really hope to foster that conversation and that we can all become better people because of it.”

After seeing the world premiere at The Purple Rose Theatre Company in Chelsea, Michigan, Matheo said he knew it would be a great step for Miners Alley Performing Arts Center as a company that produces new work. “I really want to foster new work like this, and not just new work from Colorado, which there is a good amount, but just from all over the country.”

A Jukebox for The Algonquin runs March 1 - Apr. 7 at the Miners Alley Playhouse in Golden.

Thursday, Feb. 29

Cleo II, the second company of Cleo Parker Robinson Dance, presents "Springtime In Mourning." In addition to the title work by Cedric D. Hall, which is set to the music of Aaron Copeland, the program includes "Check Cashing Day" by Cleo Parker Robinson and "Timber" by Winifred R. Harris.

“Springtime in Mourning” by Cleo II runs Thursday, Feb. 29 and Friday, March 1 at 7:30 p.m. at Parsons Theater in Northglenn.