How Colorado issues bonds and assesses suspect risk can endanger communities. Is there a better way?

When someone is arrested for a serious crime, they are presumed innocent and must appear before a judge who will set conditions for their release while awaiting trial. Bonds can be millions of dollars for murder defendants or just hundreds of dollars for a car theft. The hearings happen at a rapid pace, with judges and prosecutors sifting through arrest reports and risk scores, trying to protect the community and set a price that ensures the defendant will return for court dates.

Money is no guarantee of community safety. Earlier in February, a Denver defendant allegedly decapitated and dismembered a man after posting a $10,000 bond while awaiting trial on attempted murder.

Meanwhile, 90 percent of defendants released on a no-money PR bond (but with some supervision, like GPS monitoring) are not arrested for a new violent crime, according to data from Denver pretrial services.

“I think that there's increasingly wide agreement that money is a poor proxy for safety,” said Wallace.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite A pod inside the Van Cise-Simonet Detention Center on Colfax Avenue in Denver. Sept. 11, 2020.

'Broken on both ends'

In 2019, a modest attempt at bond reform failed in the Colorado legislature, and the state task force that recommended it, the Colorado Commission on Criminal and Juvenile Justice, disbanded the same month Hagos was killed. Gov. Jared Polis created a new task force, which is currently meeting to discuss how a future criminal justice task force will be structured. At the same time, legislators may ask voters to decide in the fall whether to restore the concept of no-bond holds for those charged with capital crimes.

Ten years ago, New Jersey had a system similar to Colorado’s, where low-risk defendants could sit in jail awaiting trial because they could not afford bond but potentially violent offenders could pay to get out. There, many advocates, public defenders, prosecutors, and judges agreed the approach to pretrial release was “broken on both ends,” said Martin Cronin, a retired New Jersey Superior Court judge.

In the old system, for cases with profound community safety concerns, Cronin said prosecutors and judges would come up with a bond amount they thought the defendant wouldn’t be able to post.

“If it's a really dangerous person, and there was a concern that the person will go out and hurt people when they get out, it's like, ‘Please, I hope you don't make the bail.’ Now what kind of system is that?” Martin Cronin, retired New Jersey Superior Court Judge

So New Jersey voters enacted pioneering reforms, and cut money out of the equation altogether. Now, most defendants are released awaiting trial. Prosecutors request to hold inmates they believe pose a risk to the community — in those cases a motion is filed for detention and a hearing is held in front of a judge within three business days.

“It's a harder system to implement,” said Cronin. “Because it requires more preparation, it's more fact-intensive. But the results? It's more fair to the defendants and the victims.”

A report produced by a joint committee in New Jersey said prior to reform, 12 percent of the jail population remained in custody because they couldn’t post bail of $2,500 or less. By 2022, that number had decreased to almost zero. Also before reform, more than half the jail population were for non-violent offenses, now two-thirds of the jail population are people accused of the most serious violent crimes.

Has it made New Jersey safer? Trying to draw cause and effect from crime statistics is difficult, but it’s clear that the changes in New Jersey didn’t lead to a substantial increase in crime, said Cronin.

New Jersey’s violent crime rate has fallen almost every year since cutting money out of bond hearings, in 2022 there were 203 violent crimes per 100,000 people according to the FBI data. Colorado’s violent crime rate was more than double that of New Jersey and has risen 60 percent in the last decade. (There are signs that violent crime declined in 2023 in Colorado, preliminary data shows murders and aggravated assaults both down compared to 2022.)

New Jersey’s approach allows judges to spend more time on the toughest cases, and do a deeper examination of the risk to the public if a pretrial defendant is released.

And time is in short supply. In Denver alone, there were about 10,000 bond hearings in 2022 for serious crimes: felonies, domestic violence, and violent misdemeanors. Judges have other duties besides setting bond, so if two hours a day are set aside for those hearings — 365 days a year — each hearing gets less than 5 minutes. Not much time for what can be a life-or-death decision.

Jackson’s case shows how Colorado’s multi-faceted approach to pretrial release — cash or surety bond or personal recognizance — can lead to rushed hearings and unwanted outcomes.

“As long as we have a cash bond system,” said Boulder County District Attorney Michael Dougherty. “You can have two people who commit the exact same crime with the exact same criminal history and have the exact same bond set, and one is going to be in jail for six months and the other is going to be out in six hours.”

“We need to do more to improve and reform the bond system without sacrificing public safety in the state of Colorado,” said Dougherty.