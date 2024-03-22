Colorado March Madness: CU women win tourney opener, move to second round

By David Smale Associated Press
Aaronette Vonleh had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead fifth-seeded Colorado to an 86-72 victory over 12th-seed Drake in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Friday night.
The Buffaloes will face fourth-seeded Kansas State in the second round Sunday.
Colorado (23-9) also got 16 points from Jaylyn Sherrod and Kindyll Wetta, and Maddie Nolan had 12. The Buffs held a 39-18 advantage on the boards.
Drake (29-6) got 24 points from Katie Dinnebier. Courtney Becker added 14 and Taylor McAulay had 13.
The Buffaloes opened the third quarter with a 14-3 run to grab a 60-44 lead midway through the quarter. Drake had a chance to cut the deficit to single digits, but Anna Miller missed two free throws trailing 60-49. The Buffs scored the next seven points to open their largest lead of the game to that point. They led 71-53 at the end of the third quarter. Colorado held Dinnebier scoreless in the third quarter.
Drake didn't get closer than 13 points in the final quarter.
Drake jumped out to a 9-0 lead, but it didn't take long for Colorado to respond. When Sherrod converted a traditional 3-point play, the Buffaloes led 13-11. Colorado took a 24-21 lead at the end of the first quarter.
The Buffaloes extended the lead to 12 points on a 3-pointer by Tameiya Sadler and a layup by Sherrod with 7:09 left in the second quarter. But this time Drake responded. The Bulldogs cut it to 42-41 with 2:32 left.
The Buffaloes took a 46-41 lead to the locker room. They were led by Vonleh with 14 points and 8 each from Sherrod and Nolan.
Drake was led by Dinnebier, who had 18 points. Becker added 9.
