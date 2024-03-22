Colorado March Madness: CU women win tourney opener, move to second round



By David Smale Associated Press

Aaronette Vonleh had 18 points and 10 rebounds to lead fifth-seeded Colorado to an 86-72 victory over 12th-seed Drake in the first round of the women's NCAA Tournament on Friday night.

The Buffaloes will face fourth-seeded Kansas State in the second round Sunday.

Colorado (23-9) also got 16 points from Jaylyn Sherrod and Kindyll Wetta, and Maddie Nolan had 12. The Buffs held a 39-18 advantage on the boards.

Drake (29-6) got 24 points from Katie Dinnebier. Courtney Becker added 14 and Taylor McAulay had 13.

The Buffaloes opened the third quarter with a 14-3 run to grab a 60-44 lead midway through the quarter. Drake had a chance to cut the deficit to single digits, but Anna Miller missed two free throws trailing 60-49. The Buffs scored the next seven points to open their largest lead of the game to that point. They led 71-53 at the end of the third quarter. Colorado held Dinnebier scoreless in the third quarter.

Charlie Riedel/AP Colorado guard Jaylyn Sherrod (00) shoots over Drake forward Anna Miller (14) during the second half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Manhattan, Kan., Friday, March 22, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan. Colorado won 86-72.

Charlie Riedel/AP Drake forward Grace Berg (43) drives under pressure from Colorado forward Quay Miller (11) during the first half of a first-round college basketball game in the women's NCAA Tournament in Manhattan, Kan., Friday, March 22, 2024, in Manhattan, Kan.

Drake didn't get closer than 13 points in the final quarter.

Drake jumped out to a 9-0 lead, but it didn't take long for Colorado to respond. When Sherrod converted a traditional 3-point play, the Buffaloes led 13-11. Colorado took a 24-21 lead at the end of the first quarter.

The Buffaloes extended the lead to 12 points on a 3-pointer by Tameiya Sadler and a layup by Sherrod with 7:09 left in the second quarter. But this time Drake responded. The Bulldogs cut it to 42-41 with 2:32 left.

The Buffaloes took a 46-41 lead to the locker room. They were led by Vonleh with 14 points and 8 each from Sherrod and Nolan.

Drake was led by Dinnebier, who had 18 points. Becker added 9.

