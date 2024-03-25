Colorado weather: Light snow expected along the Front Range on Monday before temperatures warm again

A winter storm that moved into Colorado over the weekend will continue to impact travel in the Eastern half of the state Monday, with a final bit of snow expected to fall through midday.

The National Weather Service has issued Winter Weather Advisories for most of the I-25 corridor, from Boulder to the New Mexico border. Additional snowfall is expected to be less than an inch for areas outside the high country.

Any snow headed for the Denver metro will likely fall by 9 or 10 a.m., according to the NWS, though the wind may create patches of blowing snow through noon. Wind gusts could reach up to 25 mph in some spots. Fog and mist are also possible, particularly in the morning.

Denver has a projected high of 37 degrees during the day, but temperatures could drop to as low as 16 degrees overnight. Tuesday and Wednesday will be a bit warmer, and high temperatures in the mid-60s are forecast for Thursday.

Areas around Boulder are unlikely to see much snow, if any. Anything that falls there should be on the ground by 8 a.m. The NWS expects total snow accumulation there to be less than half an inch.

Southern Colorado could experience snow and low visibility into the early afternoon, with the brunt of the winter weather expected to impact areas southwest of Pueblo. Colorado Springs will likely get less than an inch, as will Pueblo itself. However, some areas further south, including Trinidad and the Spanish Peaks, could see up to 4 inches of snow Monday.

Communities along Highway 50 in the southeast corner of the state will see around 2 inches of snow as well.

Blizzard warnings are in effect all day for Kit Carson and Yuma counties, where gusts of wind up to 60 mph are possible. Those areas are forecast to get 3 to 5 inches of total snow. Those conditions continue into Northeast Kansas.

Skies should be mostly clear on the Western Slope and there isn’t any snow in the forecast for Grand Junction on Monday. Isolated snow showers are possible in spots Tuesday, but conditions will clear up again mid-week.

The NWS predicts highs of 50 degrees in the city Monday. The rest of the week will be warmer, with high temperatures expected to reach the upper 60s by Friday.