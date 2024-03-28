Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to know and do around the state March 29 – 31

The Easter Train offers a scenic excursion on the Royal Gorge Route Railroad over the Easter weekend. You can opt for a three-course Easter brunch in the dining car or reserve a seat on the Vista Dome, Deluxe, or Coach and grab a bite or drink at the 403 Grill while enjoying the breathtaking views.

The Easter Train on the Royal Gorge Route Railroad Saturday & Sunday Easter Weekend March 30 and 31 with 12:30 PM departures – and lasts approximately 2 hours.

Charles Bukowski's poignant poem The Bluebird inspired Theatre Artibus' new play of the same name. Buba Basishvili created and performs the work, which draws on his personal immigration story and the experiences of innumerable others who have left their homes.

“I did it in a pantomime style because we never hear immigrants. We never hear them speaking. We just see the images and then they arrive and do stuff,” Basishvili said. “They make things happen, but we never hear them.”

The Bluebird at Theatre Artibus plays through April 7, at the Savoy Denver.

Photo by Michael Ensminger Theatre Artibus presents "The Bluebird," a wordless theater performance created by Artibus co-founder Buba Basishvili with original music by avant-garde duo Homospouses (Lika Shubitidze and Archil Gegechkori).

Friday, March 29

Bienvenido a Mexico! cooking class at Food Lab in Boulder. Explore the flavors of Mexico with classic dishes! In this class, you will learn about the simplicity of street cuisine and the deep food culture based around corn, chilis, and fish!

The class is designed for adults of all ages! Children 11 and up are welcome to attend but must register with a parent or guardian.

Food Lab Boulder from 6:30 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. on Pearl Street Boulder.

Courtesy of Poppy + Co

Saturday, March 30

C Wonder Magic presents "Rhapsody in Magic," an Emerging Artists Magical Event with Robinson and Griffin. This close-up magic show, infused with musical performances, showcases the next generation of magicians.

"Rhapsody in Magic," a one-night-only performance at Wonders HUB Stage, located at 40 Arts West in Lakewood, on March 30 at 7 p.m.

The Broadmoor in Colorado Springs hosts a free concert to celebrate the 50th anniversary of the Soli Deo Gloria Choir of Colorado Springs. The Soli Deo Gloria Choir is a non-profit and non-denominational organization that performs sacred choral music in and around the Pikes Peak area. The choir is composed of a diverse group of community members, ranging from high school students to adults.

Admission to the concert is free, but tickets must be obtained in advance online Soli Deo Gloria Choir in The Broadmoor’s International Center on March 30 at 4 p.m.

Courtesy of The Theatre Project The Theatre Project's latest production of the Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic, "The Sound of Music."

All Weekend

Grand Junction’s community theater company, The Theatre Project, offers theater education and performance opportunities for adults. Its latest production of Rodgers & Hammerstein's classic "The Sound of Music" plays through this weekend only.

Staged at Grand Junction High School Auditorium Friday, March 29 at 7 p.m.,Saturday, March 30 at 2 and 7 p.m., and Sunday, March 31 at 2 p.m.

Morning Fresh Dairy offers egg-stravagant guided farm tours of their family-owned and operated a dairy farm. During these tours, visitors can learn about the origin of the farm, explore its Pleasant Valley Schoolhouse, watch cows being milked on the Dairy-Go-Round, visit the milk processing and bottling plant, and meet the adorable calves. Everyone on the tour is also invited to take part in the Spring Scavenger Hunt and receive treats from the dairy farm.

Egg-Stravaganza Tours at Morning Fresh Dairy Farm in Bellvue through March 31.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

