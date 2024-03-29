Celebrating the Women of Indie 102.3

Women have always been the majority on our staff here at Indie and the station would be at a stand-still if it wasn't for their incredible ideas, dedication to their art, passion for community building, and leadership in innovation. Get to know the absolutely talented women of our team as we give them their flowers for Women's History Month and beyond.

Alisha Sweeney / Local Music Director

How did you get started in a career in music?

I've always loved entertaining people through music. As far back as elementary school, I had the reputation as the kid on the playground that could name any song. For junior high, my personal collection and self-made mix CDs were being played at school events. Come high school I had to interview someone in the career field I wanted to work in, and I interviewed a radio DJ from the local alternative rock station. By college, I was fortunate enough to get my first radio job at the famed Radio 1190 at the University of Colorado, which was named one of the country's best college radio stations by CMJ back then. It was there that I started winning awards for my hosting as "Denver's Best Radio DJ" and I've been working full-time in radio, music television, and club djing ever since.



Do you have any suggestions for how the music industry could be more inclusive and supportive of women?

There are indeed gender disparities in opportunities, recognition, and compensation for women within the industry across all roles. Prioritizing gender equality and inclusivity is a start; I'd also say invest in female talent, and amplify diverse voices. Another issue that is harmful for the music industry and needs to be addressed and supported is discrimination, harassment, and gender-based violence toward women. I encourage everyone to find a way that resonates with them to take action so that there are more equitable opportunities for women who may be overlooked to thrive. I use my small platform to empower and support other women in the industry to foster inclusivity of all women. It is important to me to collaborate, mentor, network, and curate around supporting female talent.



Tell us about an impactful moment in your career in which you collaborated with other women.

Perhaps if you follow me on Instagram, you occasionally see me post about the Powerpuff Girls; and how two of my closest radio counterparts and I each represented one of these superpowered sisters that kept their hometown safe from evildoers. Well that was the plot of the animated show. These women are Jessi Whitten (Blossom) and Bruce Trujillo (Buttercup)---and then there's me (Bubbles). During one of our collaborations as co-workers, we produced "Porch Sessions" at the Underground Music Showcase that were livestreamed and aired simulcast on the radio. Together we were the heart of the programming team behind producing mini-concerts on a porch in the Baker neighborhood during the music festival highlighting some of the performers. These concerts captured the spirit of creating live music moments with an impact, which is what we worked toward. I love working with them because we all supported one another in each of our roles to make this big production happen and at the end we could celebrate the success of it as a group with each other and the rest of the team.



What three women musicians are inspiring you right now?

I am eternally inspired by Chan Marshall of Cat Power. For many years it was because of her distinctive voice and songwriting; which has resonated with me for over two decades. More recently, beyond the songs, which are vulnerable and honest; she shares her emotional depth and integrity online with her fans regarding social justice and other important issues. Brittany Howard also makes my list! Her newest album is deeply personal and tackles themes of identity, race, love, and social justice. The way she sings these very raw experiences makes me tear up everytime I play them on the radio. She leaves a positive impact on the music world with not only her creativity but also her social advocacy. I am also inspired by the two women in the Denver band Ipecac. The group recently came to our studio for a session and also played our 303 Day Party and watching lead guitarist Ariadnee Ziady play cements her as one of our city's finest players. Also, the theatrical performance singer Isabella Osborne brings to the stage is a reminder why our listeners voted the band the #1 act in Colorado from last year's Local 303 Best of 2023 poll.

Dana Meyers / Morning Host

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News

How did you get started in a career in music?

I’ve never had a career in music. But I got started in radio at CU Boulder, when I saw a flier about the college radio station looking for DJs. I took them up on the offer, and got so hooked on it that I failed all my classes and eventually got kicked out of CU.



Were there any barriers that prevented you from excelling throughout your career? How did you overcome? If you didn’t, what do you wish was different?

Gender dysphoria, and the crippling case of imposter syndrome and rock-bottom self esteem that came along with it. I overcame it by walking away from radio and finally living as the person I knew myself to be — never realizing my career would come back for me.



Do you have any suggestions for how the music industry could be more inclusive and supportive of women?

More women in positions of ownership and management, full stop.



What three women musicians are inspiring you right now?

Since I’ve never been a musician (aside from playing French horn really badly in elementary school and junior high school), I’ll instead share that I’m inspired by the women who boldly and unapologetically do what I do, and who taught me how to do it at the highest level: Lisa Worden and Kathryn Lauren at WHFS in Washington, D.C., and Deena Lang at WSFS in Miami. I’m also inspired and lifted by watching the blossoming of Ashley Sterner at WYPR in Baltimore.

Demi Harvey / Host & Digital Editor



How did you get started in a career in music?

I've always been passionate about new music discovery and it really became apparent in high school when wrote album reviews for my newspaper. I regret not learning more about music journalism in college, actually I pursued a totally different career. However, I eventually returned to my love for music after creating a little music blog and joining The Colorado Springs Independent as their Marketing Intern. From there, I learned about social media marketing and made it a focus on music. I freelanced helping small music businesses develop social strategies then I eventually became the Marketing Director for the Underground Music Showcase. I love doing the behind the scenes work in the music industry. It gives me a chance to get creative and make lots of beautiful connections.



Was there a woman that inspired you to pursue a career or a mentor that you had?

I honestly wish I had a woman mentor during my journey throughout the music industry. I definitely think that would've helped me feel seen and understood and provided much needed guidance. I would say the women that inspired me to continue on the path of what I do were the women musicians that fed me hope and resilience through their music. Nothing makes me feel more empowered like diving into the discography of an uber talented woman artist.



What advice do you have for the next generation of women entering a career in music?

GET AFTER IT! Don't wait for anyone to give you the greenlight. I have learned throughout my career that closed mouths don't get fed and if you want it, you gotta let people know. Put yourself out there, make connections, do your own thing, stay hungry. You don't have to work at a label or anything to start a career in music. There are so many facets to this industry, jobs that haven't event been dreamt of yet. We're craving new talent always and fresh perspective. Also, find a mentor to really guide you. *ahem* send me a DM...



What three women musicians are inspiring you right now?

Megan Thee Stallion. Need I say more?! FKA twigs, just a creative powerhouse. Missy Elliott, a trendsetter that stole my heart from day one and continues to break barriers. A true icon.

Jessi Whitten / Host

How did you get started in a career in music?

I started in College Radio. I was the Music Director of Radio1190 and then came on as the Music Director and Assistant Program Director to start both OpenAir (shout out Mike Flanagan) and Indie 102.3 until I made a pivot to live music in 2020 to work on the Directors team for Denver’s non-profit amphitheater, Levitt Pavilion Denver. Luckily, I've kept my connection to a station I consider my baby in some ways by staying on-air. I’ve been an on-air DJ since 2007 and dabbled in music writing, tv hosting, event production, booking and podcast production along the way.



Were there any barriers that prevented you from excelling throughout your career? How did you overcome? If you didn’t, what do you wish was different?

Yes, to be a woman in music programming can be a lonely thing and the stats are only getting worse. I’ve worked in downright dangerous situations with dangerous people. I think some things are getting better in some ways but systems are still built up to punish the people who speak out and the only true cancellations I see are of BIPOC and non-cis-male talents that don’t get to thrive or grow because the environment is too hostile, too dangerous, too stacked up against them to stick it out. I’m proud that I’m still kicking but now it’s my job to make sure the next generations have a safer, better space to come up in than I had so that true talent can thrive in this industry.



What advice do you have for the next generation of women entering a career in music?

Know that you deserve to be there. Try different things and if an opportunity you’re interested in isn’t presented, then build your own thing. Speak up and back up the women in your lives. Find your people.



What three women musicians are inspiring you right now?

Alynda Segarra (who is actually non-binary but they don’t have their own month), Megan Thee Stallion, Faye Webster

Shawn Lucero / Host & Promotions Coordinator

Roxann Rene Nocco



How did you get started in a career in radio?

My radio career started in 2001 when I finally got the nerve to attend broadcasting school at Pikes Peak Community College in Colorado Springs. Within a year I started my internship with 94.3 KILO (Colorado Springs). I was then hired to host weekend mornings and assist with promotions.



Was there a woman that inspired you to pursue a career or a mentor that you had?

Two that stand out are Wendy Campbell and Mo at 94.3 KILO. They were early supporters and offered up some great advice that helped me launch my radio career.



Tell us about an impactful moment in your career in which you collaborated with other women.

In 2020 when pandemic hit we were left with a staff of all women at the radio station I was programming. For almost a year we were the only all female commercial radio station in the country (that I knew of). We all worked together and worked hard during that first year of pandemic to keep things flowing for the listeners, for the stations, for our community, and for us. I will always be grateful to everyone during that time. Teamwork at its finest.



What three women musicians are inspiring you right now?

I’m not a musician so I’ll name one musician that has always inspired me and four women in the industry that keep me fired up about radio and the music industry: Joan Jett, Cate Whetstone, Carly Evans, and Rosanna Taylor.