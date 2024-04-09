Several thousand still without power Tuesday as Xcel works to restore service

Outage updates from Xcel Energy show a little over 6,000 customers are still without power as of Tuesday morning, a fraction of the more than 155,000 customers affected by the weekend’s windstorm.

Most of the power outages stemmed from damage to lines and poles sustained over the weekend. But some customers went without electricity due to Xcel Energy’s decision on Saturday to preemptively shut off power for 55,000 customers in an effort to reduce the chances that wind-damaged power equipment might ignite fires.

It isn’t clear if the remaining outages were caused by wind damage or were part of the proactive shutoffs. The outages have caused widespread impacts along the Front Range, with homes, schools, businesses and traffic intersections losing power.

Xcel said restoration has taken a bit of time because crews need to visually assess power lines before returning an area’s power.

This is the first time in Colorado that a power utility has preemptively shut off power due to wildfire risk. While Xcel said the decision was justified given the damage sustained during the windstorm, its president admitted the company fell short on its communications following widespread frustrations among residents.