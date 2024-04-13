The FACC celebrates 70 years of Filipino culture and community in Colorado

Manilla is a long way from Montrose and Monument, but one Denver-based organization has made it its mission to keep the spirit of the Philippines alive in the Centennial state.

The Filipino-American Community of Colorado (FACC), established in 1954, is celebrating its 70th anniversary in 2024.

Members Domingo Belen and Jericho Stratton recently sat down with Colorado Matters Host Chandra Thomas Whitfield to talk about the milestone and the rich history of the organization– believed to be the oldest Asian nonprofit in Colorado.

Courtesy: FACC The Filipino American Community of Colorado (FACC) believed to be the oldest Asian nonprofit in Colorado, kicked off its 70th anniversary on January 27, 2024, with a performance at the King Theater, featuring renowned Filipino dance groups such as PASCO, Gamelan Tunas Mekar, Parangal Dance Company of San Francisco and its own Filipino Culture Dance and Musical Group.

The FACC kicked off its anniversary year on January 27 with a cultural showcase event in Denver, featuring speakers, live music, and traditional dance performances at the King Theater, followed by a formal gala at the Tivoli Turnhalle Ballroom, both located on the Auraria Campus in Denver.

The cultural showcase was fitting, as the organization has for decades served as a hub for cultural exchange and enrichment, uniting Filipinos who hail from the island nation, now living in Colorado. Belen said it does so, through ongoing language and dance classes, cultural programming, and special events.

Stratton, who serves as cultural director, said the FACC seeks to pass down the customs to future generations and build community.

“It's just a really special thing to be able to say, we've got a family,” he said. “Our biological family's not out here, but we have a family; we've got people to turn to, we've got people to laugh with, we've got people to cry with. And it's just that really special connection that I think keeps everything going.”

The FACC has also used its platform to illuminate important societal issues and support the health and well-being of its members, such as during the COVID-19 pandemic, serving as a vaccination site and hosting forums for a diverse mix of Asian community members in Colorado to voice their concerns with law enforcement about a spike in Asian hate crimes.

“That was really big for me to understand that that was happening in our community,” says Belen. “I heard about it, but to hear it from some other Asian cultures that were there too. Vietnamese, the Chinese, there was some Hmong. So there was someone represented across the board who was able to come out and talk about their experiences and meet with law enforcement.”

Courtesy: FACC The Filipino American Community of Colorado (FACC) is believed to be the oldest Asian nonprofit in Colorado. The Denver-based organization kicked off its 70th anniversary on January 27, 2024, with a performance at the King Theater, followed by a gala at the Tivoli Turnhalle Ballroom, both located at the Auraria Campus in Denver.

Belen said the FACC also hosts several annual signature events that help members of Colorado’s Filipino-American community and the extended community learn about and experience Filipino culture, such as its Asian American and Native Hawaiian/Pacific Islander Heritage celebration set for May 4 and the annual Philippine Festival on June 15 and 16.

Although supporting members of the Filipino community living in Colorado is key, Stratton, who is Native American and joined the organization at the urging of his wife, says the organization welcomes all who want to learn about and celebrate the rich culture of the Philippines.

“Seeing the way that this group connects with their culture and helps to grow that within their membership and beyond the membership, even inspired me and helped me to do a whole reconnection journey with my own culture,” he said. “So, it's just been a really amazing experience.

Belens said the 70th anniversary year is a joyous occasion that provides a new opportunity for the organization to look forward to the future, while also celebrating all they've accomplished so far.

“In terms of numbers – and I looked this number up – there’s maybe less than 15,000 of us here in Colorado who identify as Filipino, so it's a small group,” he says. “But we managed to be around; we found each other. We found a place to call home!”

To learn more about the FACC, visit colorado-Filipinos.org