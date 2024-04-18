UNC/Greeley Jazz Festival

The UNC Greeley Jazz Festival brings together over 4,000 participants for main-stage concerts, after-hours sessions, educational workshops and other performances. Special guest Paquito D’Rivera, a 16-time Grammy-winning Cuban clarinetist and saxophonist, will perform with his quintet on Saturday at UNC’s Campus Commons Performance Hall. The performance program also features multi-instrumentalist Camille Thurman and trumpeter Wayne Bergeron alongside the Jazz Festival All-Star Big Band.

The UNC Greeley Jazz Festival will be held on the University of Northern Colorado campus in Greeley from April 19 to 22.

Friday, April 19

Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Shorts Night

The Rocky Mountain Women's Film Shorts Night showcases a collection of thought-provoking and entertaining short films, including award-winning movies honored by Sundance, Tribeca, the Oscars, and BAFTA. This event is the primary fundraiser for Rocky Mountain Women's Film, and the proceeds from the evening will support their programs, including helping bring filmmakers to the organization’s October festival.

Rocky Mountain Women’s Film Shorts Night, Friday, April 19, at Stargazers Theatre in Nederland.

“Garden of Dreams” concert by the CSU Wind Symphony

The CSU Wind Symphony, under the direction of Dr. Jayme Taylor, presents a musical and visual journey with Julie Giroux's Symphony No. 6, "The Blue Marble," and David Maslanka's “A Child's Garden of Dreams.” The production features a full cinematic backdrop to amplify the listening experience.

“Garden of Dreams”, presented by the CSU Wind Symphony, Friday, April 19, at University Center for the Arts’ Griffin Concert Hall in Fort Collins.

Saturday, April 20

National Water Dance: "Moving Forward Together” in Grand Junction

Dancers from Colorado Mesa University are joining a nationwide effort to raise awareness of environmental issues through site-specific performances near local water sites. CMU dancers are collaborating with community members to present a work directed by Assistant Professor of Dance Kathy Diehl near the Colorado River. The performance is part of the National Water Dance, a collective effort of hundreds of performers from across the country to use dance to drive social change.

CMU Dance Program presents “National Water Dance: Moving Forward Together”, 2 p.m. Saturday, April 20 at Las Colonias Park in Grand Junction, near the boat ramp and butterfly pond.

Beethoven’s 9th at the Longmont Symphony Orchestra

Courtesy of the Longmont Symphony Orchestra The Longmont Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven's 9th Symphony, Saturday, April 20, 2024.

The Longmont Symphony Orchestra presents Beethoven’s monumental 9th Symphony, in collaboration with Longmont Chorale, on Saturday. The LSO was founded in 1966 and currently presents 15 concerts each year. Beethoven Symphony No. 9, performed by the Longmont Symphony Orchestra, 7 p.m. Saturday, April 20, at the Vance Brand Civic Auditorium in Longmont.

Sunday, April 21

Glory Denied

Courtesy of Chamber Orchestra of the Springs Rehearsal for "Glory Denied", an opera about the longest-held U.S. prisoner of war, presented by Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, Art Song Colorado, and Opera Theatre of the Rockies at the U.S. Air Force Academy, April 20, 2024.

Three Colorado arts organizations are collaborating to put on “Glory Denied”, of an opera about Col. Jim Thompson, America's longest-held prisoner of war, at an unusual venue: the Air Force Academy. The Chamber Orchestra of the Springs, Art Song Colorado, and Opera Theatre of the Rockies are producing the one-night-only production, with support from the National Endowment for the Arts and the US Air Force Academy. This event is free and open to the public, with more than 1,000 attendees expected to join the several hundred cadets from USAFA who are studying the book as part of their curriculum. Reserve your seat in advance.

“Glory Denied”, 3 p.m. Sunday, April 21 at Arnold Hall, on the grounds of the US Air Force Academy, Colorado Springs.

All weekend

Bluebird Music Festival

The Bluebird Music Festival offers a weekend-long series of performances at Boulder’s historic Macky Auditorium. Both days feature a main evening event, as well as family-friendly programming in the afternoons. Strings & Stories on Sunday afternoons showcases performers playing a few songs accompanied by storytelling. This year's headliners include Gregory Alan Isakov, Jeff Tweedy of Wilco, and Joy Oladokun. The festival benefits the Future Arts Foundation and Colorado youth music programs.

The 2024 Bluebird Music Festival, Saturday and Sunday, April 20 and 21 at Macky Auditorium in Boulder.

