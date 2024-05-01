The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for May 2024

April showers bring May flowers and this month we are giving flowers to 12 Colorado artists who have put out some exciting new music so far this year!



Returning to the Local 303 is Denver's American Culture who signed to Convulse Records to put out their newest album; and we also welcome back Jon Snodgrass from Fort Collins who is known to plan his tour dates across the states according to the Colorado Rockies away games.



We also have new tunes this month from the dreamy married electro-pop duo Pleasure Prince and R&B pop artist Jaiel, who is debuting her first collaboration with her brother Adiel Mitchell.



Back with his first release in six years is folk artist Jacob Russo; and SPELLS rejoin this month in honor of their newest punk rock release.



Monica The Great is a rising voice in local music as a first generation Latina rapper and songwriter and we are also looking forward to sharing the songs of Telly, another exciting Latin artist that genre-bends from alternative hip-hop to cumbia trap.



Lo-fi indie band Tuff Bluff has a new album out this month that you will hear from and also new rock tunes released in May by Liquid Chicken. Rounding out this month's lineup are two bands that formed in 2023, Saint Somebody and Porcelain Twin.



Not only will you hear these artists on Indie 102.3 all month long, we'd love for you come meet some of them in person, too! Our monthly Local 303 Meetup celebrates our featured artists and our entire music community. Each meetup has a music meeting where you get to vote on new local songs, a chance to win concert tickets, and a special live performance by Pleasure Prince. The meetup takes place on Monday, May 27 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Hi-Dive, located at 7 S. Broadway in Denver. This event is open to everyone 21+ and free admission.



Thanks to Stuart Alden of Ink Lounge who designs a limited edition screen print poster for each meetup, only 50 printed and available by donation.



Are you a Colorado musician who wants to be featured in the Local 303? Send us your music!

American Culture

JOSH MASSARA Photo: Josh Massara

Band Lineup:

Chris Adolf (he/him) - guitar, vocals

Lucas Johannes (he/him) - bass

Scott Beck (he/him) - drums

Michael Stein (he/him) - guitar/vocals



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2014



Latest Release: Hey Brother, It’s Been Awhile, May 3, 2024, Convulse Records



Upcoming Shows: June 8th Record Release Show, Denver, CO @ D3 Arts w/ Wave Decay, Angel Band, Cherry Spit, Elaine



About: The term “outsider music” often conjures a sense of tension, a rejection of norms, a bristling against traditions or comforts in favor of something deeper. Denver-based band American Culture certainly fit that bill, but on their new album Hey Brother, It’s Been A While they take that spirit and upend it even further with a surprising ingredient: warmth. It’s a record of invitingly idiosyncratic punk psychedelia, imbued with a real humanity and compassion that’s been hard earned through life and death stakes. A document of survival, Hey Brother, It’s Been A While is told from the dual perspectives of a person who got lost and a person who tried to find them–and it’s one of the most uniquely powerful albums of 2024.



American Culture began about a decade ago as the home-recording project of guitarist/vocalist Chris Adolf, and evolved over the years into a full band rounded out by bassist Lucas Johannes, drummer Scott Beck, and Adolf’s co-vocalist/co-guitarist Michael Stein. The group’s penchant for impressive live shows and dense, crate-digging songwriting has earned them a loyal cult following, especially in Colorado, where they caught the attention of their new label, Convulse Records. “American Culture is a Denver staple and somehow our best kept secret–until now,” says Convulse founder Adam Croft. “If you ask anyone in Denver who is involved in subculture–metal, punk, hardcore, whatever–about American Culture, they’ll go out of their way to talk about how great they are. They’re a huge part of the fabric of our scene and I’m honored to put out what I think is their best record to date.”



While American Culture seems poised to catch new ears, the journey to Hey Brother, It’s Been A While has not been a straight line. In fact, it was about as twisting and harrowing as anything can be. “Michael was homeless last year–he was a missing person for three months. We thought he was dead,” explains Adolf. “So a lot of his songs are about that experience, and then my songs are about the other end–thinking my friend is gone. It’s almost as if we were writing back and forth.”



Stein’s story is truly astounding, made all the more so because he survived to tell it. “I’d messed with heroin on and off since I was 21, but it amped up around Covid,” he says. “My jobs have always been working in local music, so when that shut down it pretty much took away everything I did that wasn’t heroin. My life warped to revolve around drugs, and by the time shows even came back, I was a mess.” Stein’s struggle with addiction led him on an exodus back home to California in a failed attempt to get clean, then to what he describes as “a drug addict mission,” where he eventually ended up stranded in Las Vegas, robbed, held hostage, and living in the tunnels beneath the city. “I sort of just gave up and decided to be a junkie,” Stein recalls. “I was accepting that was just going to be my life.” Meanwhile Adolf and Stein’s parents were working hard to try and find him. “It was like a Cohen brothers movie, trying to track down these drug dealers just to get leads on where to find him,” Adolf says. “Eventually the missing persons report helped his parents figure out where he was. When his dad called me and said they’d found him, my first question was ‘dead or alive?’”



Stein returned to California once again, but this time was able to get clean. “I’d hit rock bottom in a really heavy way but I’ve finally been able to stop struggling with this thing. Chris came out to visit me and we started playing some music just for fun. I wasn’t even in the band again yet–I had nerve damage in one of my hands from sepsis–but it ended up being the start of the record.” Slowly, an album began to form, the music an exciting new step for American Culture and the lyrics chronicling the events and emotions that led the songwriters back to making music together again. “We love playing loud guitars and drums and all, it’s a visceral thing to do, but at the end of the day it’s just a very effective package for poetry,” Adolf explains of their approach. “Music is just a Trojan horse for poetry.”



When it finally came time to record Hey Brother, It’s Been A While, the band recruited their longtime friend, James Barone. Known as the drummer of bands like Beach House and Tennis, Barone is also a producer/engineer who has worked with artists like Nathaniel Rateliff and Hatchie, and he’d recently set up a home studio in a shed in his backyard. “I’ve made a lot of albums on my own and it’s like I can’t tell if they’re good because I don’t believe my own ears,” says Adolf. “But working with James, I knew we could really trust his input. He really understood what we were trying to do–he wasn’t scared when we’d mention Len and The Grateful Dead in the same breath.”



Those kinds of unexpected combinations come to mind often while listening to Hey Brother, It’s Been A While. The music is hard to put your finger on, not because its influences and sonic touchstones are obscured, but simply because they’re so abundant. The album threads the needle between so many different sounds and eras of rock music that it allows the listener to conjure up an endless array of fantasy scenarios: What if The Stone Roses were fronted by Jim Carroll? What if Spiritualized and The Replacements wrote music together? What if The Meat Puppets were a C86 band? “I set out to make more straightforward pop music than we’d ever made before,” says Adolf. “But the execution isn’t straightforward–you gotta give it something special. I think part of that is just that everything we do goes through the filter of punk.”



Hey Brother, It’s Been A While opens with “Let It Go,” a sprawling cut of Britpop-by-way-of-basement-punk that introduces many of the sonic and lyrical elements powering the album: a groove-laden beat, agile bass lines, and hazy, intertwining guitars that bolster the raw lyricism. The song also introduces another recurring voice on the record, that of slowcore experimentalist Midwife, aka Madeline Johnston. Her warm, dreamy harmonies offer a melodic counterpoint on “Let It Go" and its sibling song “Break It Open.” Elsewhere, tracks like “Survive” or “Body Double” find Stein unpacking the mental and physical toll of the preceding months–the former a Feelies-esque romp, and the latter a blast of shoegaze-flecked alternative. Meanwhile Adolf-led tracks like the jangle pop candy of “Human Kindness,” the crunchy noise pop of “Circle The Drain,” and the Westerberg-ian ballad “Lost Puppy” explore the heartbreak of watching someone you care about become consumed by desperate circumstances. “When someone almost dies, you learn to just be super honest and cut right to the core,” Adolf says. “I think we brought that into the songwriting too.”



The result is an album that’s as undeniable in its sound as it is unflinching in its message. Hey Brother, It’s Been A While feels like a culmination, like a band bringing together years of experience to create both their most fully-realized work and a fresh start, where the dark clouds break to reveal new light. “Michael’s lucky to be alive, we’re lucky to be a band,” Adolf says. “So we feel like let’s just really do this for real. Let’s just be really honest and make this the best it can be.”



Website: https://convulserecords.bandcamp.com/album/hey-brother-its-been-a-while



Get Social: Instagram, BandCamp

Jacob Russo

Photo: Brett Stakelin

Band Lineup:

Live Band-

Karl Rivers (He/Him) - Keyboards

Josh Fuson (He/Him) - Drums

Joshuah Milby (He/Him) - Bass

Brett Stakelin (He/Him) - Pedal Steel

Jacob Russo (He/Him) - Guitar/Vocals



Musicians on Record-

Carl Sorensen (He/Him) - Drums

Josh Moorehead (He/Him) - Electric Guitar on "Until Tomorrow"

Anthony Ruptak (He/Him) - Bass

Brett Stakelin (He/Him) - Pedal Steel

Joshuah Milby (He/Him) - Bass on "Sweet Fee"

Jacob Russo (He/Him) - Acoustic Guitar, Electric Guitar, Keyboard, Piano, Organ, Vocals

Jacob Little (He/Him) - Backup Vocals

Rachel Lapp (she/her) - Backup Vocals



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: Jacob has been performing in Denver and around the US since 2011. However, the release of this new record marks a return to the music scene after a 6-year hiatus.



Latest Release: Taller Than Me LP, March 20, 2024. Recorded, produced, mixed and mastered by Pete deBoer at World Famous Studios in Lakewood. Self-Release.



Upcoming Shows: May 4th - Clayton Community Days



More shows TBD, currently reconfiguring core band following the album release show that happened April 13th



About: Jacob Russo is a singer/songwriter whose musical journey unfolds against the backdrop of the vibrant Denver, Colorado music scene. Nestled within the heart of the Rockies, Jacob channels a unique blend of introspection and raw emotion, delivering a sonic experience that captivates the listener from the first note.



In the mile-high city, where the air is thin, Jacob Russo stands as a beacon of musical prowess, crafting songs that resonate with the human experience. With a markedly withheld demeanor, Jacob unleashes a colossal energy on stage, transforming into an evident force with heart and soul on full display. This duality, from quiet introspection to a stage presence that commands attention, creates an enigmatic allure that draws audiences into his musical world.



At the core of Jacob Russo’s artistry lies an exploration of serious and uncomfortable subjects, tackled with unflinching honesty. Through the lens of Jacob's songwriting, these difficult topics become vehicles for beauty, a juxtaposition that invites listeners to immerse themselves in the discomfort, finding solace and understanding in the melodic narratives. It's a journey that invites introspection, challenging the audience to confront and embrace the complexities of the human condition.



March of this year marks a significant milestone in Jacob Russo’s musical odyssey with the highly anticipated release of the album "Taller Than Me." This album, a culmination of years of artistic evolution and a tribute to the life of his late younger brother, represents Jacob's first official release since 2011. A musical phoenix rising from the ashes, "Taller Than Me" promises a fresh chapter in Jacob Russo's sonic narrative.



Listeners can expect an immersive experience as Jacob Russo takes the stage with a full band performance, bringing the rich, layered compositions of "Taller Than Me" to life. The album serves as a testament to Jacob's growth through grief, offering a glimpse into the intricate tapestry of emotions woven into each track.



As Jacob Russo unveils this new chapter, audiences are invited to embark on a sonic journey that transcends the ordinary. With a sound that defies easy categorization, Jacob invites listeners to confront the uncomfortable, embrace the beauty within the discord, and experience the magic of music that resonates on a profoundly human level.



Any upcoming plans for the summer or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Looking forward to getting some more shows on the books and getting this new record out into the world.



Website: jacobrussomusic.com



Get Social: Instagram, Spotify

Jaiel

Photo: KT Langley Photography

Band Lineup: Jaiel -she/her/hers



Colorado Home: Aurora



Formed: 2022



Latest Release: "Bet On Me" (Single) May. 17th, 2024, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: May 16th, R&B Jam Fest at Your Mom’s House



About: Jaiel, a visionary artist rooted in Aurora, CO, embarked on her musical journey blending pop, R&B, and soul genres as a child. From her early days singing in church and school choirs to leading college bands, Jaiel's passion for music shines through. As the first Black woman to graduate in music from Colorado College, she marked a milestone with her debut EP, "The Magical World of Black Girlhood," in April 2022. Her diverse talents as a singer, songwriter, dancer, actress, and model showcase her artistic versatility. Influenced by legends like Beyonce, Tori Kelly, Janelle Monae, and Janet Jackson, Jaiel's music resonates with audiences of all ages and backgrounds, spreading messages of faith, community, acceptance, and empowerment.



Looking ahead, Jaiel continues to blaze trails with her upcoming singles and EP slated for release in 2024. The lead single, "Bet on Me," promises to deliver not only captivating music, but also a stunning cinematic music video, showcasing her artistic vision and creativity. With her unwavering commitment to empowering women and girls through her artistry, she remains a beacon of inspiration, a force to be reckoned with, and a visionary shaping the landscape of contemporary music.



Any upcoming plans for the summer or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Yesss I’m excited to perform a lot more this summer and get finish up this EP to get it out into the world. I’m excited for all of the songs that I’ve been writing out of this time.



Website: www.jaielmusic.com



Get Social: Instagram, YouTube, TikTok

JON SNODGRASS & his BUDDIES

Photo: Chris Shary

Band Lineup: Jon Snodgrass + a revolving cast of BUDDIES.



Colorado Home: FORT COLLINS



Formed: I’ve been doing this since 7th grade.



Latest Release: “barge at will.” LP MARCH 31st. opening day. Yes, I still try and book gigs around COLORADO ROCKIES away games. So far, this year. TORONTO, DC & NY



Upcoming Shows:

3 COLORADO GIGS IN MAY! 2 in AUGUST w/ ULTIMATE FAKEBOOK + we open the last Denver NO/FX gig in JULY



5/1 Ft Collins - Lyric Theater 6pm Magnolia Session video & live set.

5/14 DENVER - Gothic Theater

5/15 CO SPRINGS - Black Sheep w/ MAD CADDIES



Any upcoming plans for the summer or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: lotta gigs out west & back east & 2 each in FC, DEN & SPRINGS.



Website: https://www.jonsnodgrass.com/



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook

Liquid Chicken

Photo: Maya Boustany

Band Lineup: Anton Cariffe (Drums), Jake Fiss (Vocals/Guitar), Jude Montanez (Bass), Morgan Madrigal (Lead Guitar)



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2022



Latest Release: The single is “She Says To Me” off of our debut album “Relax And Consume”

set to release May 31st.



Upcoming Shows: MAY 17th, Headlining The Fox Theatre in Boulder



About: Forged from frosty lagers and a deep-rooted passion for rock and roll, Liquid Chicken has been in the cut of the alternative rock scene for a little over two years. The 4-piece group is composed of founding members Morgan Madrigal (guitarist), Jude Montanez (bassist), Anton Cariffe (percussionist), and Jake Fiss (vocalist). Liquid Chicken released their debut self-titled EP in August of 2023. Since then they have been playing shows in the Denver circuit and working independently on an ambitious 12 song album slated for release in spring of 2024… Liquid Chicken is for you.



Any upcoming plans for the summer or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Our Debut album “Relax And Consume” is set to release May 31st (Maybe a few weeks later… we will see. We have been writing this album over the last year, and have been recording it for the past 3 months. We are extremely proud of the album, and we think that people are going to love the sound. It has a wide range of influences and there is a song for everyone.



Website: https://www.liquidchickenofficial.com/



Get Social: YouTube, Instagram, Facebook, Spotify, Apple Music

Monica The Great

Photo: Sydney Unicorns

Band Lineup: Monica The Great is a solo project.



Colorado Home: Denver!



Formed: 2014



Latest Release: "Dulce Mentira feat. George Mueller" (February 2024), Mala Vida (October 2023)



Next release date will be May 31st , Song title ‘Asi’



Upcoming Shows:

May 4th @ Your Mom’s House in Denver! Headlining and event called Para Mi Gente.

June 21st Location: Los Angeles, CA @ Hollywood Palladium for The Sorry Papi Tour



About: Monica The Great, first generation Latina artist, rapper, singer, songwriter, MC, performance Coach and community leader. Born and raised in Rialto, CA based out of Denver, CO. Monica is a versatile artist and loves to explore different genres always bringing the Latin flare to everything she does.



Website: https://monicathegreat.com/



Get Social: Instagram

Pleasure Prince

Photo: William Duncan

Band Lineup:

Will Duncan (he/him) - Lead Vocals, Drums

Lilly Scott (she/her) - Lead Vocals, Synth



Colorado Home: Idaho Springs



Formed: 2015, when we lived in NYC.



Latest Release: "Dynasty Rich" / "Downside" (double-play release) May 3rd, 2024, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: Pleasure Prince’s “General Pallor” Album Release Party - presented by Indie 102.3 ;) Saturday, August 31st, 2024 at the Skylark Lounge. Denver, CO.



About: Lilly Scott & William Duncan form the electronic duo, Pleasure Prince. Standing alone as a truly new and unique sound, Pleasure Prince has crafted a cinematic essence of steamy, passionate, synth-pop, with a high energy live performance to boot. Blending electronica, 60’s style harmonies, and krautrock influences, the duo gives praise to icons like Daft Punk and Justice with their juicy analog synth compositions and unique drum and bass rhythms.



Brooklyn blog, The Deli-Mag, noted their vocals “echo the sweetness and retro-futuristic sci-fi edge of the much beloved Broadcast.”



Birdy Magazine reviewed their debut album, “Numbers” (2022), saying, “It’s synthesis of R&B and synth pop is impossible to resist.”



Both talented multi-instrumentalists and producers- they compose, perform, engineer, and mix each song themselves in their Colorado Mountain recording studio, “The Mine.”



After a transformative year in the studio, Pleasure Prince is ready to burst back onto the scene in 2024 with new music. The first two singles, ‘Dynasty Rich’ and ‘Downside’ are larger than life summer anthems, with arena-sized vocal performances and massive drum production. This unique “double-play” release hits all streaming platforms May 3rd, 2024.



Their highly anticipated sophomore album, General Pallor, is slated to release globally on August 30th, 2024.



Any upcoming plans for the summer or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We have been working hard in our studio for the last year, writing and recording our second album, “General Pallor.” We are SO excited to finally be able to share music from our upcoming record! The first two singles ‘Dynasty Rich’ and ‘Downside’ release on Friday May 3rd 2024. We’ll be out and about playing shows for you all summer, and celebrating the album release at The Skylark with the incredible Sunstoney and DeEtta Jain on Saturday August 31st 2024! We hope to run into ya and do some dancing together! :)



Website: www.pleasureprince.com



Get Social: Instagram, YouTube, BandCamp, SoundCloud

Porcelain Twin

Photo: Andrew Ortega

Band Lineup:

Gage Collins (he/him) – Vocals

Eric Mai (he/him) – Bass

Samuel Hooks (he/him) – Rhythm guitar / Keys

Jared Cummans (he/him) – Lead guitar

Zachary Aedo (he/him) – Drums



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: Our lineup was complete in February 2023! Sam initially posted an ad on Craigslist in 2021 after moving from California. Jared and Zach joined thereafter and the trio began playing for fun before getting serious and finding Gage, our singer in late 2022. Eric joined the band in early 2023 just in time to start recording our first EP.



Latest Release: We self-released our debut EP “Crickets” on Jan. 5, 2024. We’re already recording again and will release four new songs over the summer this year!



Upcoming Shows: We’re taking a brief gigging hiatus after playing local shows in April with touring artists like Red Leather and Ella Red. We’re focused on recording our new music.



About: Denver’s Porcelain Twin exists by chance – set in motion by a Craigslist ad that united five musicians with diverse backgrounds but a shared love for alternative rock like Circa Survive, Radiohead, and Death Cab for Cutie.



Following a year of collaborative songwriting and bonding, the band self-released their debut EP, “Crickets,” on Jan. 5, 2024. We specialize in creating music with controlled bursts of energy. Through intricate guitar riffs and textured rhythms, the quintet creates a vibrant backdrop for lyrics exploring self-discovery and the complexities of relationships.



Any upcoming plans for the summer or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We are very excited to release four songs over the summer! We have been recording at The Band Cave Studios since late March with local producer Collin Ingram, and we are pleased with how the tracks are shaping up. The new music packs a ton of energy and offers some of our best arrangements.



Other than that, we have the ambitious goal of recording a debut album early next year and touring the west coast. This year, we're spending most of our time writing as much material as possible to pick the 8-10 strongest songs for the LP... with some fun gigs sprinkled throughout, of course!



Website: https://porcelaintwin.com/



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok, Spotify, YouTube

Saint Somebody

Adam Tischner Photo: Adam Tischner

Band Lineup:

Allison Stroh (She/Her) – Vocals

Deny Blanes Dos Santos (He/Him) - Bass

Justin Spicer (He/Him) - Songwriter, lyricist, lead and rhythm guitar, vocals

Tyler Edmunds (He/Him) – Drums

Vance Buckland (He/Him) – Keys, vocals



Colorado Home: Denver Metro Area (Justin and Allison both Denver Metro born and raised)



Formed: 2023.



Latest Release: Our self-titled debut album recorded at The Blasting Room was released on February 23, 2024, Self-Released.



Upcoming Shows: Headlining Lost Lake Lounge Friday September 6, 2024



About: With Songs that are familiar yet decidedly original, Saint Somebody blends Classic Rock sensibilities with a globally sourced spice rack. The 14 songs from their debut album do anything but blend together. Saint Somebody’s jubilant performances awaken our childlike wonder, celebrate the best in all of us, and reinvigorate connection through the shared love of sincere music.



Any upcoming plans for the summer or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Connecting with other musicians, supporting local music, and calling in community.



Website: https://stsomebody.com/



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, Spotify

SPELLS

Band Lineup:

“Little” Stevie Sh**head- vocals

Charlie “Continental” Stimsell- guitar, vocals

Duke “Box” Standard- bass

Peter “P.” Bohner- drums

Dusk Monarch- vocals



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2013



Latest Release: Past Our Prime LP/DG, April 11, 2024, Snappy Little Numbers (USA), Big Neck Records (USA), Rad Girlfriend Records (USA), Keep It A Secret Records (Germany) and Shield Recordings (The Netherlands).



Upcoming Shows:

Denver May 15 @ The Squire Lounge w/ Seth Anderson (SLN recording artist from Canada!) and Chew Thru



Golden May 17 @ Goosetown Station w/ Seth Anderson (still the SLN thing, haha) and Shepherds & Sailors



Colorado Springs May 18 @ Oskar Blues w/ Nautiloid and Tuff Bluff



Denver July 26-28 @ Underground Music Showcase



Gainesville, FL October 25-27, 2024 @ THE FEST 22 - 30 YEAR ANNIVERSARY CELEBRATION!



About: SPELLS is a five-piece rock juggernaut hailing from Denver, CO. Founded in 2013, they are vacation rock to be exact. They produce short blasts of intense melody and driving rhythms that are custom-made to entertain the band members themselves and serve as an excuse to go play shows in cities that have beaches or buddies nearby. If your city’s best offers include said beach and a good breakfast joint, count them in.



Over the past 10+ years, SPELLS has released three full-length records ('STAYING IN > GOING OUT' in 2016 + 'STIMULANTS & SEDATIVES' in 2020 + 'PAST OUR PRIME' in 2024) and two full-length collection records featuring early 7"s, cassettes, compilation tracks and digital charity tracks ('LOOSE CHANGE, VOL. 1' in 2018 + 'LOOSE CHANGE, VOL. 2' in 2023).



Along with SNAPPY LITTLE NUMBERS QUALITY AUDIO RECORDINGS, SPELLS has worked with other great labels such as ANXIOUS & ANGRY, RAD GIRLFRIEND RECORDS, BRASSNECK RECORDS (UK), KEEP IT A SECRET RECORDS (Germany), and SHIELD RECORDINGS (Netherlands).



During the band's decade-plus existence, SPELLS has performed with such rad bands as HOT SNAKES, THE BOUNCING SOULS, FACE TO FACE, THE SPITS, MEAT WAVE and THE BOLLWEEVILS, while also touring with acts such as OFF WITH THEIR HEADS, IRON CHIC, TOYS THAT KILL, SETH ANDERSON and DRAKULAS. SPELLS has played the SOUTH BY SOUTHWEST music festival (Austin, TX), POUZZA FEST (Montreal, QC, Canada), and FEST 17, 19 & 20 (Gainesville, FL).



SPELLS continues to write, record and rock out new tunes on a regular basis, and can't wait for your favorite taco recommendations when they hit your municipality to blow the roof off of some crappy club or awesome hotel lobby. Oh, and don't forget... SPELLS Rules!



Any upcoming plans for the summer or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We’re pretty excited that our third studio album just came out on April 11. We have some shows in Colorado through the spring and summer. We’re making plans for short tours this year, including some festivals in the fall. SPELLS is kind of constantly in motion while never in a hurry. We accept up to 80% of what the universe provides!



Website: https://www.spellsrules.com



Get Social: Facebook, Instagram, BandCamp, YouTube

Telly

Photo: Brennan Adams

Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: I started making music in 2015. I started off as a music producer, wanting to be an EDM DJ. I've always had a fear of singing or rapping. Due to my ongoing anxiety, but in the year 2017. I finally decided to conquer my fears and get behind a mic. I consider myself as a Versatile / Latin artist from Denver, Colorado. My sound can jump from Alternative Hip Hop to Cumbia Trap.



Latest Release: "Para El Mundo" EP is my first Latin project that I've released. It was released on March 29th, 2024. I released it through Luzid Music Group, LLC. This project is very special to me, I wrote each song with my mother who is currently fighting stage 4 colon cancer.



Upcoming Shows: I'll be traveling out to Louisville, Kentucky on April 27th to perform some of my music! My next local performance will be at Your Mom's House in Denver, CO. I'll be Co-Headlining the "Para Me Genti Vol 2" event on May 4th. Which is an event that is celebrating all local Latin artists of Denver. I also have 2 shows in June where I'll be Headlining at Bar Red on June 15th and on June 21st I'll be performing for a Pride event at Dahlia.



About: I'll be traveling out to Phoenix, Arizona for a performance on 4th of July weekend. I recently have been invited to perform at a music festival in Fort Morgan, Colorado that will be happening in July. I'll be bringing my dancers on stage with me. This summer will mostly consist of performances inside and outside of Colorado as well as new music releases. Also, be on the lookout for my new music group LMG (Luzid Music Group). We're a group of passionate individuals who are dedicated to helping local independent artists like myself, grow within the music industry.



Website: linktr.ee/Telly_music



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok

Tuff Bluff

Photo: ‘Dad Lounge Photo Booth

Band Lineup:

Sara Fischer (she/her) - Guitar/Vocals

Tom Dodd (he/him)- Bass/Vocals

Ryan Heller (he/him) - Drums



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2020



Latest Release: Self-Titled Full Length, May 3, 2024, Co-released with Motorcycle Potluck Records and Snappy Little Numbers



Upcoming Shows: Record Release Show! Saturday, May 11th at 715 Club with: Friends of Cesar Romero, GlueMan, The GoGo Beat Girls, and That Brutha Trenell mixing LPs



About: We started playing together in 2020 as a way to blow off steam and hang out. Getting together once a week at the practice space kept us connected and sane. Once the world opened back up, we didn’t want to stop hanging out, and we had a bunch of songs, so we realized we were an actual band. Writing music together is super interesting and truly collaborative – we have distinct yet overlapping influences and it is fun and productive to let the songs take shape organically. In the last four years we have put out several singles, and we are so excited to announce our first full-length record, which we recorded and mixed on our own over the last year.



Any upcoming plans for the summer or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about:

We are working on a video for our single "Numb" and continuing to write and play shows.



Website: www.tuffbluff.bandcamp.com



Get Social: Instagram