May is AAPI Heritage Month. Here’s where to celebrate in Colorado

Asian American, Native Hawaiian and Pacific Islander Heritage Month is here – and organizations across Colorado are celebrating.

AAPI Heritage Month pays tribute to the contributions and influence of generations of Asian and Pacific Islanders who have – and continue to – enriched American history and culture.

Here’s where you can celebrate and find community.

AURORA

Happy Living Center | 14015 E. Evans Ave.

Sunday, May 19 | 10 a.m. to noon

General admission $40 | Student admission $30 | Table for 8 $300 (Email [email protected] if you are interested in a table)

Each May, in honor of Asian American Pacific Islander Heritage Month, the Asian American Hero of Colorado awards ceremony honors an extraordinary group of local heroes. Hear their inspiring stories over a dim sum and sushi brunch.

Stanley Marketplace | 2501 Dallas St.

Saturday, May 18 | 2 to 8 p.m.

Free event

Indulge in a wide variety of food and snacks, shop for one-of-a-kind products from local makers and business owners and enjoy live performances that showcase AAPI culture.

DENVER

McNichols Civic Center Building | 144 W Colfax Ave.

Saturday, May 11 | 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Free event

The AAPI Culture Fest serves to foster connection, dialogue, and celebration. Join as we unite to honor the stories, struggles, and triumphs of the AAPI community. Together, we will reclaim our narratives, honor our heritage, and embrace the diversity that truly defines us.

Auraria Campus, Lawrence St. Mall | 900 Auraria Parkway

Saturday, May 4 | 11 a.m. to 8 p.m.

Free event

The celebration will feature a variety of performances, including traditional dances by KALACOA and Nguyen Thieu Lion Dance, as well as musical performances by PADAYON – FACC, AJNAI, Tehani’s Halau, and Bhangra.

Attendees can also enjoy delicious food from vendors such as Nguyen Thieu, Pho Now, WE Chef, Kickin’ Chicken, The Captain Taco’s and Sushi, and The FACC.

In addition to the performances and food, the event will include a wide range of retail vendors offering unique products. There will also be arts and crafts sponsored by the Asian Chamber of Commerce and the Rocky Mountain AAPI Youth Coalition. Special events include the Karaoke Challenge sponsored by John Paul EXIT Realty and the Spring Roll-Off Battle sponsored by Littleton Big Life.

Sam Gary Branch Library | 2961 Roslyn St.

Saturday, May 11 | 11:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m

Free event

Join ARCINDA (The Art and Culture of Indonesia) for a dance performance and gamelan, an Indonesian percussion orchestra.

COLORADO SPRINGS

On display on Pikes Peak Avenue between Cascade Avenue. and Wahsatch Avenue

May 1-31

Free exhibit

For the month of May, The Pikes Peak Avenue Cultural Corridor banner program highlights 13 Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders who have helped shape Colorado history. Learn more about the figures and their influence in the state here.

Did we miss an event? Email [email protected] with event information.