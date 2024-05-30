Commerce City police say a necklace might’ve saved a man’s life by blocking a bullet

By Associated Press

Police in Colorado say a man's sturdy necklace probably saved his life by blocking a bullet fired at his neck.

The bullet lodged in the almost half-inch-wide (10-millimeter), silver-colored, metal chain in the shooting Tuesday night in Commerce City, a suburb north of Denver.

The shooting happened during an argument. The victim, whose identity was not released, suffered only a minor puncture wound, the Commerce City Police Department wrote in a statement posted on Facebook.

Police were unsure what the necklace was made of but doubted it was silver, a soft metal unlikely to withstand a bullet, the statement said.

The shooter was arrested on attempted homicide charges, according to police.

He was scheduled to make a court appearance on Monday, according to court records.