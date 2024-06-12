Twin Lakes wildfire, southwest of Leadville, prompts evacuations

A fire that ignited Tuesday afternoon in the Interlaken Historic District near Twin Lakes, a popular hiking and camping destination, has grown to about 165 acres, officials said.

Evacuation orders are in place for the historic district, home to a now-abandoned resort, and all of County Road 25 on the south side of Twin Lakes. Preevacuation orders are in effect for Balltown, a small residential area on the east side of Twin Lakes; County Road 30; and Lost Canyon.

Those who need to evacuate are being directed to 6th Street Gym in Leadville, about 12 miles northeast of the fire.

The cause of the fire is unknown. Firefighters with the U.S. Forest Service, Lake County, the city of Vail, and other municipalities have responded to help contain the blaze.

In a statement posted to Facebook, the Lake County Sheriff’s Office said the historic resort site is not threatened by the fire, “due to fire staff on site who have provided structure protection efforts.”

Smoke from the wildfire is expected to impact air quality from Leadville to Salida, according to the Colorado Department of Public Health and Environment. People in the affected area are encouraged to stay indoors, especially if they suffer from heart disease, respiratory illness, or are very old or young.

This is a developing story and may be updated.