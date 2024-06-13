RMNP’s largest campground will remain closed this summer

If you were thinking you might be able to snag a last-minute getaway to Rocky Mountain National Park’s largest campground when construction wraps there this summer, we have some bad news for you.

RMNP officials say Moraine Park will remain closed through the fall because “production in the field did not match the anticipated schedule.”

Construction crews are replacing water lines and sewer systems, improving drainage and moving wetlands, and burying power lines to reduce the danger of wildfire. The park says the goal is to improve accessibility and allow year-round use of the campground for decades to come.

This summer’s work at Rocky extends well beyond the campground. On the park’s west side, crews are rebuilding the ranger station at the Grand Lake entrance, as well as nearby employee housing. Those structures were destroyed in the East Troublesome Fire four years ago.

An expansion of the Fall River Entrance to the park is expected to wrap up this summer; when it’s done the entrance will include three kiosks and a transponder lane. That entrance is down to one lane until the work is completed.

Rocky Mountain National Park is Colorado’s biggest tourist destination, seeing more than 4.1 million visitors last year.