Half a million people married to US citizens will be able to work legally

More than 500,000 undocumented people around the country who are married to U.S. citizens will now be able to get work permits under new expansions to DACA by President Biden this week, but one Colorado farmer's wife will not be one of them.

On Tuesday, Biden announced new actions that provide work permits for non-citizen spouses of U.S. citizens who have lived in the country more than 10 years.

This builds on DACA programs started 12 years ago by former president Barack Obama, when Biden was serving as his vice president. The expansion will also allow the children of people married to U.S. citizens to apply for permanent residence without leaving the country.



“Today’s announcement will transform the lives of thousands of immigrants and families across the U.S. who’ve lived in fear and uncertainty for far too long,” Jorge Loweree, managing director of programs at American Immigration Council, said in a press release, which noted that more work needs to be done to address the needs of “mixed-status” families.



That includes Bart Black, a Fruita-based farmer, whose wife is currently in Mexico. Her not being in the U.S. makes her ineligible to benefit, he said in a telephone interview Tuesday afternoon.

“I’m pretty frustrated, because we were so hoping this would benefit us,” he said. “We have already processed our paperwork, and my wife has already left the country, and she is waiting outside the country.”

Courtesy of Burt Black

The reason that his wife isn’t in the U.S. presently is that she had to return to the country she’s from – Mexico – for her interview, during which her paperwork would be verified. But while there, her case was denied by the U.S. consulate in Juarez last June, according to Black.

“It’s a little over a year that’s she’s stuck in Mexico,” he said.

He said he decided to write a letter to Biden, which states in part:

”I am very disappointed … that you failed to include the hundreds of thousands of us who are living with broken homes because our loved ones are being held in foreign countries awaiting ... processing. We have all followed the laws and rules and paid the fees that the law requires. I feel you have abandoned us.”

DACA was created to support those who were brought to the U.S. as young children and have continued to live here since but lacked legal status. The program gives them the right to work.



Courtesy of Burt Black

In Colorado, nearly one in eight Coloradan workers is an immigrant as well as one in six business owners in the state’s densely populated Denver metro area, according to a 2020 fact sheet from the AIC.



Despite Black’s disappointment, some are praising the action, including Colorado Senator Hickenlooper, who attended the event at the White House.

“We’ve lived with a broken immigration system for far too long," Hickenlooper said in a press release. "Today’s executive orders are a welcome step forward and provide a pathway to work and sense of security for thousands who’ve lived here for decades.”

According to a press release from his office, there are about 12,000 undocumented spouses living in Colorado.