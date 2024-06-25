Aging Matters: As Colorado gets older, how can the state prepare, and how can we support each other?

The fastest-growing population in Colorado is people 65 and older.

No age group is a monolith. People age differently. Whether they're a 72-year-old former college professor in Denver facing the onset of dementia head-on, or a 76-year-old DJ on the Western Slope.

That’s why Colorado Matters has launched a new project called Aging Matters, to help us all embrace getting older and to ask if the state is ready for this next chapter in life, from housing and health care to finances and social support.

Whether you're aging yourself or caring for someone who is, we want to hear from you. Email us at [email protected] or leave a voicemail at 303-871-9191 X 4480.

Colorado’s population is getting older. It will impact everyone

April 8, 2024

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News From 2010 to 2020, Colorado had the second fastest-growing population of people over the age of 65 in the nation, behind only Alaska.

Colorado is aging.

The number of people in the state who are 65 and older will increase by 35 percent over the next decade, a significant shift that could impact nearly every aspect of the economy and every corner of the state.

The main driver? The baby boomers.

“We migrated a lot of baby boomers here in the ‘70s, and they were 20 around that time,” said Elizabeth Garner, Colorado’s state demographer.

Interview: A sheriff’s deputy’s advice to older people (and everyone) on avoiding scams

April 10, 2024

Jenny Kane/AP Photos In this Aug. 11, 2019, file photo, a man uses a cell phone in New Orleans.

Scammers follow the money. And though research finds that 20-somethings are more likely to fall for fraud, it’s people over the age of 70 who lose the most cash.

That includes Jill Gibbens’ dad. He's in his 80s and lives in Aurora. First, a computer pop-up warned that he had a virus that would cost $5,000 to fix. He thought that sounded fishy and ignored it.

But then he got a call from someone claiming to be from his bank.

Social Call helps seniors combat loneliness while building intergenerational connections

April 24, 2024

LM Otero/AP Photo Dell Kaplan, 81, talks on her phone if front of her home in Plano, Texas Friday, May 15, 2020, as part of a program offered by the city of Plano to help older adults combat loneliness. Social Call in Denver offers a similar service.

Aging can be tough, and one of the most difficult and lesser-discussed aspects for many is dealing with loneliness and social isolation. A growing body of research finds that older people are more likely to face risk factors due to living alone, the loss of family members and friends, chronic illness, and even hearing loss.

One organization is reaching out nationwide, including in Colorado, to help combat these adverse effects of loneliness among seniors — one phone call at a time.

Social Call connects volunteers who sign up to call older adults for weekly one-on-one, 30-minute phone calls. Organizers say the program helps provide consistent conversation and connection, something that will continue to be a growing need in Colorado.

One woman's journey with Alzheimer's: How DU's former chancellor is determined to delay the symptoms

May 4, 2024

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Rebecca Chopp sits in the Colorado Matters studio. April 23, 2024.

Rebecca Chopp has done a lot. She was chancellor at the University of Denver and before that, at Swarthmore College and Colgate University. In 2019, Chopp stepped down as DU's chancellor after she was diagnosed with Alzheimer's.

But the diagnosis hasn't stopped her.

Since resigning from DU, Chopp has written a new book called "Still Me," serves on the national board of the Alzheimer's Association and co-founded "Voices of Alzheimer's," an advocacy group for people with the condition.

Who will make your medical decisions if you can’t? And Colorado’s ‘unusual’ approach makes planning important. One CU doctor has advice

May 19, 2024

Chandra Thomas Whitfield/CPR News Dr. Hillary Lum is a geriatrician and associate professor at the University of Colorado Medical School. She joined us in the CPR News studios to talk about advanced medical care planning for our ongoing series, "Aging Matters on Colorado Matters."

In Colorado, if you are critically ill and can't make medical decisions for yourself, no one can automatically step in to do so - not even your spouse or adult children.

That state law makes advanced planning especially important, says Dr. Hillary Lum, a geriatrician and associate professor at the University of Colorado Medical School. She recommends all adults identify someone to make decisions on their behalf, and address the kind of care they’d like - or not like - to receive. Dr. Lum says patients who have not made their wishes clear can end up in what’s called a “proxy process,” where medical staff tries to identify a decision-maker on their behalf.

Dr. Lum spoke with Colorado Matters host Chandra Thomas Whitfield about what Coloradans need to decide in advance, and how to bring it up with family members. Resources and documents can be found by clicking here.

Defying age: Denver's '80 Something' art exhibition celebrates creative longevity

June 6, 2024

Eden Lane/CPR News The artist reception for the '80 Something' art show at Denver's Niza Knoll Gallery, May 26, 2024.

In the heart of Denver's Santa Fe Art District, the latest exhibition at the Niza Knoll Gallery challenges conventional notions of aging and celebrates the enduring power of artistic expression.

Titled "80 Something," this vibrant, and diverse show features the work of seven contemporary artists in their ninth decade and beyond.

“I turned 81 in February, and I knew quite a few artists that were in their eighties and producing amazing work. I want people to know that we're around and we are still doing art," said gallery owner and co-curator Niza Knoll.