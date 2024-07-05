Listen: Getting rid of furniture? This company will donate it to people moving into housing out of homelessness

By Rebecca Tauber
·
On The House furniture bank founder EmilyJane Zahreddine sits among the many chairs and couches available in her her new Sunnyside warehouse. June 26, 2024.
Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite
Rows and rows of couches, chairs and dressers, plus a big box of trophies and a life-size kangaroo statue, all sit in a Sunnyside warehouse.

The furniture, which otherwise would have wound up in a landfill, is patiently awaiting dropoff to new owners — people experiencing homelessness who are moving off the streets into their own housing.

The furniture belongs to On the House Furniture Bank and its associated junk-hauling company, Furnishing Hope Junk Removal, which opened for business Wednesday.

The initiative aims to fill a gap in homelessness resolution, helping people coming off the streets furnish apartments for free.

