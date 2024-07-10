Coloradan Derrick White named to U.S. Olympic basketball team

Former University of Colorado basketball player Derrick White has been named to the U.S. Olympic basketball team that will compete in the 2024 Games in Paris later this month.

White, 30, plays professional basketball with the Boston Celtics, where he won an NBA championship last season and was named to the NBA All-Defensive Second Team for the second consecutive season. He was drafted into the NBA in 2017 after playing college basketball at the University of Colorado Colorado Springs and at CU Boulder.

White’s roots to Colorado go further back than that, however. He also played high school basketball in Parker, but was only lightly recruited by colleges around the country before landing at UCCS.

On Team USA, White will replace Kawhi Leonard, who dropped out to focus on the basketball he plays with the Los Angeles Clippers.

The U.S. Olympic basketball team will play at the 2024 Paris Games later this month, taking on Serbia on July 28 before facing South Sudan and Puerto Rico in group play.