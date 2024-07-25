Colorado Arts Spotlight: Things to know and do around the state July 26-28

This weekend is packed with arts, culture and music festivals across the state. Plus, explore a wide variety of free and family-friendly events, ride an antique Ferris wheel, learn about moose, and so much more!

Arts and culture news of the week

Celebrate Colorado is sweeping the state

From July 26 through August 4, enjoy free and discounted activities across the state.

Celebrate Colorado, which is coordinated by the governor’s office, is intended to “encourage all people to get out into their communities and engage with neighbors, friends and family and enjoy the best our state has to offer!”



View a state-wide map of events below, or explore the full list of offerings here.

Colorado Dragon Boat Festival in Denver

Sloan’s Lake Park will transform into a vibrant hub of culture, friendly athletic competition, and community. Attendees can enjoy dragon boat races, a diverse array of food, an Asian marketplace and Artist Alley, and a full lineup of entertainment that showcases the rich heritage of AANHPI communities. Plus, there will be a Dragonland activity area for kids and a Spirit of the Dragon cocktail area for adults.

The Dragon Boat Festival takes place at Sloan’s Lake Park in Denver from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday.

18th Annual Henry Awards

The Henry Awards honor outstanding achievements during the past Colorado theater season and serve as the Colorado Theatre Guild’s annual fundraising event. The awards are named for longtime local theater producer Henry Lowenstein. Nominations are determined through a judging process conducted by more than 100 local professionals, educators and theater lovers.

This year, the Henry Awards will honor Lifetime Achievement Recipient Sue Leiser, for her contributions to the Colorado theater community.

Leiser helped cast numerous TV movies, including “Centennial” and “How the West was Won,” the Dick Van Dyke series “Diagnosis Murder,” and “Perry Mason.” She also played roles in numerous shows at local theaters, including the Arvada Center, the Aurora Fox and Littleton Town Hall. Her work also included a musical review called “Hooray for Hollywood,” a benefit for the Colorado AIDS Project.

Attend the 18th Annual Henry Awards ceremony at 7 p.m. on Monday, July 29, at the Lone Tree Arts Center. The evening concludes with a catered after-party. Tickets start at $59. A livestream of the awards ceremony is also available for $25.

Butterfly Pavilion Tarantula naming

Rosie, the Chilean Rose Hair tarantula, has been a part of the Butterfly Pavilion family for nearly 30 years.

Starting July 1, the Butterfly Pavilion introduced another ambassador animal — a Chaco Golden Knee tarantula. But this new addition has yet to be named, and the pavilion wants you to cast your vote.

The names on the table? “Chaco,” if you want to keep it simple, “Goldie,” a nod to her golden bands, or “Oro,” which means gold in Spanish. Sorry — you can’t suggest your own name (lest we have another Boaty McBoatface situation).

Cast your vote here. Polls close at 11:59 p.m. on July 28.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite Sara Stevens, director of animal collections for the Butterfly Pavilion, holds a so-far unnamed Chaco Golden Knee tarantula. July 16, 2024.

Friday, July 26

Museum Shop Garage Sale at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science

Discover incredible deals and unique finds at the Denver Museum of Nature and Science garage sale. The sale will include scratch and dent items, last-chance items, and more. Event organizers suggest visitors bring their own bag and a bargain-hunting eye. Breakfast specials will also be available at the T-Rex Café for $8. Options include egg sandwiches and French toast sticks with whipped mascarpone cheese and crushed berries for dipping.

Exclusive early bird shopping for DMNS members begins at 8 a.m. The sale opens to the public at 9 a.m. and ends when all items have been sold.

Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons in Denver

This candlelight concert, featuring the music of Coldplay & Imagine Dragons, offers a live, multi-sensory musical experience at the Kirk of Highland. Tickets range from $38.50 to $57.50.

Candlelight: Coldplay & Imagine Dragons has two shows at 6:30 and 8:45 p.m. at Kirk of Highland in Denver.

Saturday, July 27

Courtesy of World Wonder View Tower Members of the Ghost Town Club of Colorado at the World Wonder View Tower renovation groundbreaking on July 4, 2024.

World Wonder View Tower pie social and fundraiser

The World’s Wonder View Tower in Genoa on Colorado’s eastern plains has been a notable landmark for nearly a century. The famed roadside attraction closed in 2013, following the late owner’s death. Shortly after, a committee of Coloradans rallied to save the historic, 1926 landmark.

Tower legend has it that on a clear day, you can see six states from the seventh-story roof of this peculiar edifice. According to Patricia Calhoun, the driving force behind tower preservation efforts, that’s sadly untrue.

But what is true is that “it's 17 rooms of weirdness out on the plains,” with plenty of historical merit worth rallying for, Calhoun said.

Join the Friends of Genoa Tower preservation committee for a Pie Social fundraiser on July 27 to help raise money to preserve this Colorado monument. Attendance is free, with pies for sale.

World’s Wonder View Tower Pie Social, 11 a.m. - 2 p.m. on Saturday, July 27. 30121 Frontage Road, Genoa.

Courtesy of Breckenridge Food and Wine The Breckenridge Food and Wine Festival, 2022.

Grand Tasting at the Breckenridge Food & Wine Festival

Taste over 300 wines from across the globe, from the soft and smooth to the bright and bold. Festivities take place in Breckenridge’s Main Street Station Plaza and The Village, which will be transformed into a beautiful, mountain-side vineyard. Live musicians and DJs will offer entertainment and multiple specialty food vendors will be on site.

All-access passes for the weekend and Grand Tasting VIP tickets have sold out, but Grand Tasting tickets are available for $75.

The Breckenridge Food & Wine Festival Grand Tasting takes place at the Main Street Station & The Village at Breckenridge. The event takes place from 2 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Downtown Summer Fest in Colorado Springs

The Downtown Summer Fest celebrates Colorado Springs’s Olympic spirit. The day begins with the Rocky Mountain 5K at 9:30 a.m., followed by a Paris Olympics kickoff party on the big screen in the Olympic Museum Plaza. The day’s festivities feature sports and cultural demonstrations, live music, and more from over 40 partners and vendors. 5K registration starts at $40. Admission to the Olympic watch party is free.

The Downtown Summer Fest takes place at the U.S. Olympic & Paralympic Museum from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m., preceded by the Rocky Mountain 5K.

Imaginate! Multicultural Music Festival in Denver

This multicultural concert features a mix of local creatives and celebrates Denver's diverse musical heritage. Musical offerings include Native American and Latin rhythms, Blues, R&B, rock, and more.

Witness Musical Magic: Dive into a groundbreaking sonic experience where the ancestral rhythms of Native America intertwine with Latin passion, soulful Blues expressions, smooth R&B grooves, and electrifying Rock energy — creating a revolutionary soundscape that defies cultural boundaries and celebrates Denver's diverse musical heritage. Admission is free.

The Imaginate! Multicultural Music Festival takes place at Denver’s Confluence Park from 2 p.m. to 4:15 p.m. It is family and pet-friendly.

Celebration of new public art in Thornton

Ten new pieces of public art have been added to the city of Thornton’s collection since 2020. The installations range from 3D-printed sculptures to dichroic-glass and stainless-steel works designed by artists from Colorado and beyond. All of the works were funded by the city’s Special Revenues Fund.

Take a tour of the new works with the Thornton Arts Sciences and Humanities Council, followed by a celebratory reception with light refreshments. Attendance is free.

The celebration of new public art in Thornton will take place from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, July 27, beginning and ending at the Active Adult Center at 11181 Colorado Blvd.

10th Annual Mile High Dance Festival in Denver

Join Cleo Parker Robinson Dance in a family-friendly celebration of the joy of dance. The event includes live music, vendors, food – and a wonderful diversity of dance activities and performances. View a full list of events here. All activities and performances are free.

The Mile High Dance Festival takes place at Denver’s Benedict Park from 8:30 a.m. to 8:30 p.m.

Grand Mesa Moose & Art Festival

This event blends art, nature, and community. Offerings include an arts and crafts fair, a quick-draw art contest, live musical performances, interactive art activities for children, and moose presentations by Colorado Parks & Wildlife. Admission is free.

The Grand Mesa Moose & Art Festival takes place from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Mesa Community Center in Mesa.

Ukrainian Denver Food Festival

Taste traditional Ukrainian food and support Ukrainian causes at this tasty event. Admission is free, but the purchase of a community support ticket is much appreciated.

The Ukrainian Denver Food Festival takes place at 1373 Grant St. in Denver from 11 a.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Bronc Day

This family-friendly Western heritage festival features a pancake breakfast, parade, art and craft vendors, kid’s activities, a pie baking contest, live entertainment, food trucks, swimming, and more. Admission is free.

Bronc Day takes place in Green Mountain Falls, near Colorado Springs, from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Rocky Mountain Flower Fest

The Rocky Mountain Flower Fest, nestled in the foothills of Pikes Peak, combines the charm of a flower farm with the lively tunes of local bluegrass, Americana and folk music. Guests can enjoy flower installations for photos, flower picking, flower crowns, food trucks and craft beer, an artisan market, and line dancing.

The Rocky Mountain Flower Fest takes place at Venetucci Farm in Colorado Springs from 3:45 p.m. to 9:30 p.m. Tickets are $35 for general admission and $55 for general admission plus flower picking.

Kenny Chesney with Zac Brown Band at Empower Field

Kenny Chesney is bringing the Sun Goes Down Tour to the Mile High City, accompanied by the Zac Brown Band and special guests Megan Moroney and Uncle Kracker. Tickets start at $34.

The concert begins at 5 p.m., at Empower Field at Mile High in Denver. Gates open at 4 p.m.

Stick Figure with Sublime and Ziggy Marley at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre

Stick Figure will perform with Sublime, Ziggy Marley, SOJA, Tribal Seeds, The Hip Abduction, and Makua Rothman.

The concert begins at 4:15 p.m., at Fiddler’s Green Amphitheatre in Greenwood Village. Gates open at 3:45 p.m.

Kevin J. Beaty/Denverite The Clyfford Still Museum. March 12, 2022.

Sunday, July 28

Disability Pride Celebration at the Clyfford Still Museum

Celebrate the 34th anniversary of the Americans with Disabilities Act at the Clyfford Still Museum. The celebration features hands-on art-making and movement-based activities for children and their families. Plus, meet and learn more about local community organizations that support and uplift people living with disabilities.

These drop-in activities are for all ages and abilities. American Sign Language interpreters will be available. No registration is required. All events are free.

The Disability Pride Celebration takes place at the Clyfford Still Museum in Denver from 10:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Sunday, July 28, is an SCFD Free Day, so admission to the Clyfford Still Museum is free all day, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Riders in the Sky in Loveland

Enjoy what Riders in the Sky bill as “The best in Western music since 1977.” This award-winning band is known for its Western harmonies, wacky wit and high-yodeling adventures. Tickets are $39.

See Riders in the Sky at the Rialto Theater in Loveland from 4 p.m. to 5:30 p.m.

All Weekend

Carbondale Arts Mountain Fair

This annual event describes itself as a “music, art, pie-bakin’, wood-splittin’, fly-castin’, belly-dancin’, fun-lovin’ festival.” Events include a wide variety of musical performances, a diverse array of contests, and an abundance of family-friendly activities. Headlining musical acts include Sweet Jessup & The Dirty Buckets and Dragondeer on Friday, and Tommy the Animal, Anna Moss & The Nightshades, and Triptides on Saturday. Admission is free.

The Carbondale Arts Mountain Fair starts at 3:30 p.m. on Friday, and events continue through Sunday afternoon. See a calendar of events with specific times here.

Su Teatro Chicano Music Festival & Auction in Denver

The Chicano Music Festival is back, celebrating the 22nd class of the Chicano Music Hall of Famers on Thursday, facilitating a Chicano Roots Resistance Jam Session on Friday, hosting a Summer Pachanga dance party on Saturday, and ending with a Mariachi Tardeada party with food, beverages and live music on Sunday. The live auction takes place at Sunday’s event, and a silent auction runs through August 6.

The Chicano Music Festival takes place Thursday through Sunday at Su Teatro in Denver. Find individual event times and prices here.

The Eastern Colorado Roundup in Akron

This rodeo and carnival boasts a 42-foot-tall vintage Ferris wheel and numerous other carnival rides, rodeo events, live music, and classic treats such as hamburgers and cotton candy. Catch a rabbit show and a draft horse show on Thursday, a parade and rodeo on Friday, a country music concert on Saturday, a community breakfast and worship service on Sunday, plus other carnival and rodeo events all weekend long.

The Eastern Colorado Roundup carnival in Akron is open from 4 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Thursday, and noon to 10 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. View other event times and event-specific ticket prices here.

Eli Imadali for Denverite Pinegrove performs for a crowd of hundreds at the Underground Music Showcase main stage in Denver on Friday, August 27, 2021.

Underground Music Showcase in Denver

Denver’s premiere music festival is back, highlighting local and national acts across four outdoor stages and ten venues along Broadway. The event also features pop-up and sober bars, underground parties, and other events.

The Underground Music Showcase starts at 4 p.m. on Friday and runs through 9 p.m. on Sunday in Denver. All events take place on Broadway between Alameda and 6th Avenue. Weekend passes are $125 and single-day passes start at $60. View a full list of artists, events, and set times here.

Cheesman Park Arts Fest in Denver

This annual festival showcases works by over 150 artists and craftspeople from across the United States. Works span a wide array of mediums and price points and are sold directly by the artists. Entertainment includes a lineup of jazz and folk music. Food and beverage vendors will also be on site. Admission is free.

The Cheesman Park Arts Fest in Denver runs Saturday and Sunday from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

“The House of Blue Leaves" in Grand Junction

The play, “The House of Blue Leaves,” is a hilarious, heartbreaking, farcical journey through a New York apartment. In this dark comedy, characters engage directly with the audience. The performance is recommended for audiences 13 and older, due to adult themes and violence.

The House of Blue Leaves plays at The Art Center of Western Colorado in Grand Junction on Friday at 7 p.m., Saturday at 2 p.m. and 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. Tickets are $20 for adults and $15 for seniors/students.

Lisa Liao at Comedy Works Larimer Square

Leslie Liao is a stand-up comedian, actress, and writer known for her relatable, introspective, and matter-of-fact style of humor which is often anchored around her experiences as a single Chinese-American woman living in Los Angeles.

Leslie Liao performs at Comedy Works Larimer Square on Thursday at 7:30 p.m., and Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and 9:45 p.m.

RockyGrass Festival in Lyons

The annual RockyGrass Festival is known for traditional bluegrass music and camping, set amongst red rock cliffs and cottonwood trees along the North St. Vrain River in Lyons. Headlining acts include The Fretliners, Béla Fleck & Abigail Washburn, the Sam Bush Bluegrass Band, Dan Tyminski, and many more.

The RockyGrass festival begins at 10 a.m. on Friday and ends at 10 p.m. on Sunday. All events take place at Planet Bluegrass Ranch in Lyons. The festival is sold out, but resale tickets may become available.

Closing weekend for “The Transmigration of Lines” gallery show in Denver

The Transmigration of Lines, by abstract artist Fred Voigt Becker, seeks to discover where lines begin and end. This colorful and thought-provoking work is on display for its final weekend at D’art Gallery and will be celebrated with a special reception offering dessert with the artist and a live DJ from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on Friday. The exhibition is on view through Sunday.

See “The Transmigration of Lines” at D’art Gallery from noon - 5 p.m. on Thursday or Saturday, noon to 9 p.m. on Friday, or 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

How we pick our events: CO Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated. Some groups that appear on the list may also be financial sponsors of CPR, but have no input into our editorial choices.