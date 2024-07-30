The Local 303: Colorado artists we’re featuring for August 2024

With this year's Underground Music Showcase in the rear view mirror, it's time to turn our attention to a new roster of Colorado musicians in this month's edition of the Local 303.



Feel-good northern Colorado band Graham Good and the Painters has been on our radar for a few years, and now they have a new album, you'll be hearing from all month long. We'll also preview the new album that's on the way from another Fort Collins group, the indie folk pop act Frail Talk.



Rock 'n' roll ensemble Big Dopes returns to the Local 303 with a new space-like song, while rapper Boonie Mayfield, who's currently living in Los Angeles, wrote an album inspired by his life in the Mile High City. The playful indie act Sponsored Content released a catchy new tune, and Jeff Cramer return with singles from his first of a three part album.



We'll also feature landlocked but surfy-sounding Denver band The Beach People, an international duo named Sun Way Street featuring Leor Manelis from Lafayette and his musical partner from Ireland. and a classic punk sound from Pueblo's Diskount Vodka.



Other new releases to explore throughout August include Denver indie rapper bleed moxie, producer merch, and singer-songwriter Andy Tran.



We'll be featuring these Local 303 artists every day this month on Indie 102.3



The Local 303 Meetup takes place on Monday, August 26 from 6:30 to 9 p.m. at Globe Hall, located at 4483 Logan Street in Denver. It's open to everyone 21+ with free admission.



Andy Tran

Photo: Andy Tran

Band Lineup: Andy Tran (He/Him) - Singer/Songwriter



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: Debuted in January 2024



Latest Release: "Drown Me Out" (Single), Jun. 12, 2024, Self-Released



About: Andy Tran, a Vietnamese American independent artist, began making music in 2018 and debuted in January 2024 with his first single “in the car”. Since then, he has been carving out his own sound that resonates deeply with listeners. The singer-songwriter draws on introspective themes of anxiety, depression, and loneliness, hoping to create comfort for those who relate. The 23 year old artist plans on releasing a new single this upcoming fall and cementing his identity in the music scene.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: I have one more song I'm planning to release this fall. I think it's a good blend of my last two tracks. I've got a bunch of production ideas in mind and it's going to be a massive song in terms of sonic quality. It's an emotional roller coaster too, for me at least. The song’s darker, it’s got a bounce, and feels really emotional.



Website: https://linktr.ee/andytran.wav



Get Social: Instagram

The Beach People

Photo: Ethan Michael

Band Lineup:

Kevin Cincotta - Drums/Vocals/Sounds

Bart Hartman - Bass/Vocals/Sounds

Ethan Michael - Guitar/Vocals/Sounds



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2020



Latest Release: Love and Peace at Chi Chi Beach, May 17, 2024, Cowabunga Records



About: Wicky-Wicky! The Beach People have washed up on shore with their third record. Sculpted by the sands of time and tuned to the frequency of the inner core of the earth, this release is a punk rock sound bath with real medicinal benefits.



Our friend with a bum knee had this to say: “Wow, my knee is totally cool now. Let’s go surfing!” Interdimensional critics praised the album, calling it “lightyears ahead of time.”



OH NO! is currently topping the charts on several planets in both known and unknown galaxies. We still haven’t gotten paid any royalties.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We have no plans and aren’t making any! Bliss.



Get Social: Band Instagram, Bart Hartman, Kevin Cincotta, Ethan Michael

Big Dopes

JULIANNA PHOTOGRAPHY Photo: Julianna Photography

Band Lineup:

Eddie Schmid - guitar, vocals (he/him)

Josh Fuson - drums, vocals (he/him)

Paul Simmons - guitar, synth, vocals (he/him)

Sabato Imperiale - bass (he/him)



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2017



Latest Release: "Moon Car" (Single), April 23, 2024, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: October 5 - Lafayette Music Festival



About:"Tastefully fuzzy melodies ... poignant and touchingly poetic lyrics. Big Dopes is one of the best Denver bands not enough people know about yet." Tom Murphy, QUEEN CITY SOUNDS AND ART



Big Dopes recalls the loose, lighthearted feel of 90s alternative and indie pop, with influences somewhere between Paul Simon, Jonathan Richman, and Pavement. Lead songwriter Eddie Schmid uses a playful, conversational baritone to sing through neuroses and inner dialogues, touching on long-distance relationships, being a houseguest, and gratitude for friends named Tom.



In November 2021, the Dopes released their sophomore album, Destination Wedding, produced by Mark Anderson (Paper Bird, Nathaniel Rateliff). The group completed several tours behind the new LP, culminating in a slot opening for Tokyo Police Club at Denver's Bluebird Theater and later for Colorado favorites Kiltro and Wildermiss at the Gothic Theatre. The band marked the album's one-year anniversary by releasing a psych-pop remix of their song "Take You Anywhere," a collaboration with , in November 2022.



On April 23, 2024 -- coinciding with the full moon -- the band released the song "Moon Car," a playful, escapist sugar-rush of swooping synthesizers and shouted choruses.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: More shows and releases are slated for 2024.



Website: https://bigdopes.org



Get Social: Facebook, Instagram

bleed moxie

Photo: Mitchel Paulson

Band Lineup:

Mitchel Paulson (he/him)-- Lead Vocals

Tevin Taylor (he/him)-- Live DJ, backing vocals



Several other CO musicians often join the live show lineup, our live show performance is often collaborative and features various singers, rappers, and musicians.



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: I started releasing music under the bleed moxie moniker with this new album, "women's society" in 2024. Prior to this name change, I released music as Moxie from 2009-2015 and as part of The Mox & J. Project from 2016-2020. More info on the name change here.



Latest Release: "women's society" (deluxe edition) LP, July 19, 2024, Self-Released.



Upcoming Shows: bleed moxie will be playing several shows over the remainder of 2024 and early 2025 in support of 'women's society', announcements for those shows are at the bleed moxie official website (www.bleedmoxie.com) or via his Insta page (@bleed_moxie).



About: With a career spanning over 15 years, Mitchel Paulson has brought to life several characters to convey the messages of his music.



First, he was twentysomething rapper Moxie, a character that was finding his place in the world and in hip hop (though he realizes now he had found his place in neither). An emo leaning skater kid who partied more than he should have, the Moxie character provided the vessel for Mitchel to express the fast livin, party hard days of his 20s while simultaneously navigating the immense pain of a failed engagement. Moxie was the character that first garnered Mitchel radio play, regional notoriety, and a dedicated fan base.



The Moxie character stayed with Mitchel until 2015, when he retired the character after a long, successful run. 2016 brought a new chapter and a new character in the form of The Mox & J. Project with noted vocalist Jess Davis. This character saw Mitchel diving into themes of life in his 30s: relationships and career successes and stressors while still trying to maintain a youthful outlook on life. 2020 brought the worldwide pandemic and the breakup of a long-term relationship for Mitchel, spawning the MJ FLAWS character. Alone and isolated for the first time in many years, MJ FLAWS was created as a means of processing the hurts of the breakup, the uncertainties of the future of the world, and the intense isolation experienced at the time. With recording studios shut down, the MJ FLAWS character became a stripped down, lo-fi, living room recorded, emo pop punk phase of Mitchel's career that eventually saw him leave his beloved Twin Cities of Minneapolis and St. Paul and relocate to Denver, CO.



Now, after settling into life in the mountains, Mitchel is back with a brand new character that reflects this new stage of his life, enter "bleed moxie". Rooted in the idea that the initial Moxie character still lives deep inside yet feels mostly dead after years of slowly bleeding out of Mitchel, bleed moxie is a car crash of a life with so much promise that seems almost over in so many ways. Still, the youthful energy with which Mitchel dreams remains, as strong as ever. bleed moxie represents the vessel that brings Mitchel's first solo studio hip hop album since 2015's "Smile, beautiful", titled "women's society."



Recorded with renowned Producer/Engineer Hayden Hallatt at legendary Denver recording studio CCM Studios on Colfax Ave, featuring support vocals from Kate Fern of buzzworthy Denver band May Be Fern, Violin from Sarah Hubbard of acclaimed Denver hip hop band Flobots -"women's society" is an album that Sean Foreman from hitmaking Colorado group 3OH!3 calls "dope and exciting". The "women's society" (deluxe edition) features unreleased songs from another bleed moxie musical endeavor known as The Mox & J. Project and is already garnering attention in the Denver area by way of being featured in 303 Magazine, on Indie 102.3 (featured artist) and being chosen as a finalist and performer for Denver Fashion Week. After many years away, he's back. bleed moxie presents the haunting, expressive, cinematic "women's society".



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: bleed moxie will be playing shows in support of "women's society" throughout the remainder of 2024/early 2025. He also has several guest spots/collaborations lined up with other musicians of various genres and will be working closely with Hayden Hallatt of CCM Studios on the follow-up to "women's society".



Website: www.bleedmoxie.com



Get Social: Instagram, X/Twitter

Boonie Mayfield

Lineup: Boonie Mayfield (he/him) - Vocals, Bass, Keys, Drums



Colorado Home: Colorado Springs (currently based in Los Angeles)



Formed: 2007



Latest Release: Boon Pop: The Mile High Theory, May 12, 2024, Self-Released



About: Meet Boonie Mayfield, Colorado’s own musical alchemist, renowned for his blend of various genres with a distinctive personal touch, resulting in a signature sound that defies traditional genre categorization. Born and raised in Colorado Springs, Boonie has captured the spirit of his hometown in every beat, crafting soundscapes that are as expansive as the Rocky Mountains themselves. From innovative videos to profound full-length albums, Boonie Mayfield isn't just making music; he's creating a movement. His tracks aren't just heard; they're experienced, resonating with an authenticity and passion that echo through the Mile High terrain and beyond.



Boonie Mayfield's message is one of empowerment, resilience, and self-expression. Through his lyrics, he encourages listeners to embrace their individuality, pursue their passions, and overcome adversity. Boonie stands for authenticity, creativity, and pushing the boundaries of what is possible in music and life in general. He believes in the power of art to inspire change, foster connection, and uplift communities. Overall, Boonie Mayfield's brand represents artistic integrity, passion, and a commitment to staying true to oneself.



A pioneer in the YouTube music production scene, Boonie's innovative approach has not only set Colorado ablaze but also ignited the creative spirits of countless others globally. With a string of self-produced albums and projects under his belt, Boonie Mayfield continues to push the boundaries of music and redefine the art form for a new generation. As he embarks on the next phase of his musical journey, one thing remains clear: Boonie Mayfield is not just a musician – he's a visionary, a trailblazer, and a true pioneer.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: My wife and I released the 2nd episode of our self-made musical sketch comedy series. If you grew up during the classic music video era and you’re interested in a crazy musical version of Key & Peele meets Portlandia — check out “Boon TV: Volume 1” and “Boon TV: Volume 2” on YouTube. I also have my trippy musical docu-series called “Boonwalker”; you can check out the first season on YouTube as well. More episodes and music videos coming soon!



Website: https://booniemayfield.com



Get Social: Instagram, YouTube

Diskount Vodka

Photo: Fleurette Estes

Band Lineup: Ellie Blackbird (she/her) ; Lead vocals/guitar, Cuauhtli “Clod” Gomez (he/him) ; Backing vocals/bass, Pickle (he/him) ; drums



Colorado Home: Pueblo



Formed: 2022



Latest Release: Punk Salad, Apr. 4, 2024, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows:

- Aug. 16 @ Vultures Co Springs w/ Flametrick Subs

- Aug. 30 @ Blo Back Gallery Pueblo w/ Dayglo Abortions

- Sep. 22 @ HQ Denver w/ Conflict



About: Diskount Vodka are a 3-piece Punk Rock band from Pueblo, Colorado. They were formed in 2022 by singer/guitarist Ellie Blackbird, bassist Cuauhtli “Clod” Gomez, and drummer Pickle who all met through a mutual friend/band. Diskount Vodka brings a unique sound with noticeable roots in old-school Punk and Rock and Roll from bands such as Dead Boys, Ramones, and New York Dolls; The conglomeration of musical influences are delivered in a way that leaves the crowd revitalized and wanting more every time. In their first year as a band, they have already performed at Punk Rock Bowling and Music Festival, and recorded and released a split 7” vinyl record with the iconic Punk Rock band from Arizona, TV Tragedy. Furthermore, the band plans to keep traveling, releasing music, and experiencing as much as possible as they pursue their career in the music world.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We’ve been writing tons of songs and are hoping to record very soon! We also have some cool new merch on the way.



Get Social: Linktree

Frail Talk

Band Lineup:

Alex Woodchek (They/Them) - Vocals, Guitar, Synths

Cor Wright (They/Them) - Vocals, Guitar, Synths

Nathaniel Riley (He/Him) - Bass, Banjo

Tobias Bank (He/Him) - Vocals, Drums, Percussion



Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2020



Latest Release: Microspirit, Aug. 2024, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows:

August 25th - Lulu’s Downstairs (Colorado Springs) - Opening for Another Michael

August 26th - Globe Hall (Denver) - Local 303 Meetup

August 29th - Aggie Theater (Fort Collins) - Album Release Show



About: In August of 2023, Frail Talk headed to Silsbee, Texas, a place so close to Louisiana that it is almost impossible to untangle the two, to record Microspirit with Tommy and Hannah Read (of Lomelda). The songs were recorded nearly live, with the exception of a few overdubs, at the suggestion of both Tommy and Hannah. The two producers lifted the sound and gave Frail Talk the openness they needed to expand an already expansive multiverse of sound.



Website: frailtalk.com



Get Social: Instagram

Graham Good and the Painters

Photo: Kirsten Cohen

Band Lineup:

Graham Good - Rhythm Guitar/Lead Vocals

Lance Ruby - Lead Guitar

Cameron Collums - Lead Bass Guitar/Back Up Vocals

Matt Brown - Drums

Joey LeClerc - Saxophone/Back Up Vocals

Zach Rich - Trumpet/Trombone



Colorado Home: Fort Collins



Formed: 2014



Latest Release: “Get After Life” (EP), Jul. 6, 2024, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows:

8/5 – Dillon Amphitheater - Supporting ALO

8/9 – Steamboat Free Concert Series – Supporting ALO

8/10 – Beanstalk Festival – Rancho Del Rio

8/30 – Colorado State University on the West Lawn

9/6 – KRFC Live at Lunch taping at Roots Music Project in Boulder, CO



About: Graham Good is hailed as the Messiah of Modern Rock (Nick Stock, jambands.com) due to his infectious energy and classic song writing. Specializing in Feel-Good//Funk-Folk-Rock, this group touches on a plethora of genres that help make them an easy band for any new fan to instantly connect with. The band has played iconic Denver venues such as Red Rocks, The Ogden, The Gothic, and The Bluebird opening up for acts such as Caamp, Andy Frasco, Satsang, and Joe Hertler & The Rainbow Seekers. The Painters are a band of trained musicians who aim to pull the heartstrings of their audiences to step up and live life fully. This band is the ultimate feel good experience and perfect for any private party or festival lineup



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We are excited to get back in the studio this winter to record 5 more songs to combine with the “Get After Life” tracks to press out first vinyl order.



Website: grahamgoodmusic.com



Get Social: Instagram, Facebook, YouTube, Spotify

Jeff Cramer

Jacob E Tovar Photo: Jake Tovar

Band Lineup: The new record, Forever Morning, includes me on vocals and harmonies, acoustic and electric guitars, piano and the water bucket, Emma Rose on bass and vocals, Max Barcelow on drums, Charlie Rose on pedal steel and electric guitar, Dave Devine on electric guitar, Eve Panning on fiddle, Jon Estes on organ and keyboards, Russick Smith on cello, and Andrew Berlin on production.



Colorado Home: Denver



Latest Release: Forever Morning, Self-Released, Aug. 16, 2024



Upcoming Shows: Bluebird Theater, September 5



About: Jeff is a local Denver singer and songwriter, releasing his sophomore record entitled Forever Morning this month. The record features all Colorado musicians, recorded at the Blasting Room in Fort Collins with producer Andrew Berlin (Gregory Alan Isakov), and is being released in III Parts over the course of the summer and spring.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: Find Jeff and the new songs next month at the Bluebird Theater with Megan Burtt and her band, also celebrating a new release on Thursday September 5.



Website: www.jeffcramer.com



Get Social: Instagram, Spotify

Merch

Colorado Home: Colorado Springs



Latest Release: THE MERCH DROP EP, Jun. 25, 2024, Self-Released

Sponsored Content

Photo: Andrea Hoang

Band Lineup: Jason Edelstein (he/him) Guitar/Lead Vocals, Chris Voss (any/all) Bass/Backing Vocals, Bradley Hildwein (he/him) Drums



Colorado Home: Denver



Formed: 2021



Latest Release: "She Don't Care About Fine Dining," 6.14.2024, self released



Upcoming Shows: 8/17/2024 3rd Annual Cornhub Festival (A Celebration of Corn) at The Salt Lick Caslte find info at https://www.instagram.com/the.salt.lick/



About: Sponsored Content is the definitive nature documentary about humans existing with and inside of the internet, narrated by Jason Edelstein aka Captcha, a reliable and unbiased narrator dedicated to spreading truth through misinformation.



Sponsored Content is also a band, and also kind of a restaurant, and also a vibe among other things. Made up of organic matter such as flesh and blood, Sponsored Content are happy to exist as human on this earth-like planet.



For fans of Alton Brown, Cake, and the philosophy of legendary soap-maker Emmanuel Bronner— Sponsored Content employs an eclectic interdisciplinary skill set to convey chaos in a deliciously groovy and danceable fashion.



Music nerds spend the majority of a Sponsored Content show trying to count, while regular people are ripping shots of Dr. Bronner's, plotting revolutions, and shaking their booties.



Their experimental, and often genreless approach to songwriting is made beautiful by bassist Chris Voss and drummer Bradley Hildwein.



Sponsored Content is currently soliciting sponsorships from pizza oven manufacturers. Please email [email protected] with all sponsorship opportunities.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: We've just released our first ever music video for our song "She Don't Care About Fine Dining." The music video features world renowned chef, and border collie/australian shepherd/saint bernard, Chef Shelbi Hoang in an iron chef style batte. This song is our love letter to food, and to Shelbi.



We are beyond excited to officially welcome drummer Bradley Hildwein into our band, and we can't wait to debut his playing at Cornhub on August 17th!



Bradley has already begun to plan a wok night, and a giant sandwich night for our band which we are very much looking forward to.



After Cornhub, we'll begin tracking our album, New Larger Machines at The Salt Lick. We plan to focus all of our energy into producing an album that we can be proud of forever, and so Cornhub will be our last Denver show until we're ready to release that album.



We plan to host some pizza pop-ups in the meantime so keep your eyes on our social media to find out about those!



Website: https://linktr.ee/sponsoredcontentband



Get Social: Spotify, Instagram, Facebook

Sun Way Street

Band Lineup:

Steven Eli (he/him) - Lead Vocals, Guitar

Leor Manelis (he/him) - Drums, Bass, Guitar, Piano/Keyboards



Colorado Home: Lafayette



Formed: 2020



Latest Release: “Kingdom” (2 song Single), May 31, 2024, Self-Released. Also, “Rare” (single), April 19, 2024, Self-Released and “Nevermind” (2 song single), Feb 29, 2024, Self-Released



Upcoming Shows: Catch Steven playing live all year long all over Europe (Italy, Switzerland

and Germany) Visit sunwaystreet.com for more details.



About: Sun Way Street is an international duo consisting of singer-songwriter Steven

Eli and multi instrumentalist Leor Manelis. Their first 3 song EP was released in September

2023 featuring "Clarity" and "Young Fool" and the band has released new music every 6-8

weeks ever since.



In 2020, the duo met online amidst a pandemic while trying to stay creative during a very

uncertain time in the world. Steven, hailing from Ireland and Leor residing in the mountains of

Colorado, connected remotely and have been writing songs together, even releasing an LP in

2022 called “You”. Fast forward to 2023, Steven hopped on a plane and flew to Colorado to

meet Leor in person for the very first time. Within hours of meeting, they were tracking inspired

tracks in Leor's studio and later moved to local hotspot Coalesce Audio Studios with master

Engineer David Wilton to finish out the songs. They brought in accomplished Colorado

musicians like Megan Burtt (vocals), Adrienne Short (violin) and Tyler Cuchiara (piano) to add

new flavors to the songs and the band Sun Way Street was born.



Any upcoming plans to share or behind the scenes work you're excited to tell us about: The band is working on releasing their first full length album for a fall 24’ release that will include

a handful of previously released tracks as well as 5-6 new songs. Recently Leor flew to visit

Steven in Milan and they spent a few days tracking a lot of new music in the studio together.

“Even though we have a great system of sending songs to each other over the internet, it feels

great to be able to play live together in the same room. It’s something we plan on doing a lot

more in the future.”



Website: sunwaystreet.com



Get Social: Instagram, TikTok