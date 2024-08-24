GOP chair Dave Williams voted out by party members in meeting he calls “illegitimate”

This is a developing story and will be updated. Read more on the context for Saturday's vote here.

Members of the state Republican Party drove from across Colorado to a church in Brighton on Saturday morning, where they voted to remove state party chairman Dave Williams from his leadership position. They also voted to replace the party’s vice-chair and secretary.

The vote was 161.66 votes for removal of Williams, and 12 against it. (Some of those voting only get fractional votes). Only members of the state party’s central committee and their proxies were allowed to cast votes.

The party members elected Eli Bremer as the interim chairman. Bremer, a former U.S. Senate candidate and El Paso County GOP chair, described himself as a temporary leader to get the party through the November election.

It’s the most tumultuous chapter yet in the endlessly controversial tenure of Williams, who took the helm of the state GOP in 2023, and has angered many in the party for his hard right stances and willingness to attack other Republicans.

“We have a chance today, fellow Republicans, to chart a new course, to throw off the bindings of corruption and steady our party for this election season,” said Michael J. Allen, district attorney for the 4th Judicial District, as he moved for Williams’ removal.

Before the removal vote, a series of speakers lambasted Williams for what they said was a lack of leadership and an unwillingness to work with others. Several criticized him for his homophobic and transphobic messages. Many stood and applauded when a man spoke out against Williams for his call to “burn all the Pride flags.” Others said that Williams had simply failed to help Republicans win.

Williams continues to resist calls to step down. Even before Saturday’s vote, Williams said the Brighton meeting was illegitimate and vowed to stay in power. His allies said it was a “fake” takeover attempt by people who aren’t true Republicans — though the attendees included some of the most prominent and long-serving members of the party.

And even as the Brighton meeting to oust him was underway, Williams was part of a counter-attack at a separate gathering in Colorado Springs, where local party members tried to remove El Paso County vice-chair Todd Watkins, a key organizer in the drive to vote out Williams. However, that effort fell far short.

The day's events will leave the party mired in uncertainty with just over two months until the general election.

Bremer vowed to assume immediate control of the party.

“You're going to get exactly zero seconds’ downtime,” Bremer promised people at the meeting. “We’ll have the phones answered, first thing Monday morning, ‘Welcome to the Colorado Republican Party, we’re here to help you.’”

But with Williams’ showing no sign of accepting Saturday’s vote, the Colorado Republican Party could find itself looking a bit like the Catholic Church during the Western Schism of the 14th century, with two rival leaders both claiming power. But while the church split between the cities of Rome and Avignon, Bremer and Williams will be operating from the same place: Colorado Springs.