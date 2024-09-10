Coroner identifies suspect accused of ambushing Colorado State Patrol trooper in Westminster

The Adams and Broomfield Counties Coroner’s Office has identified the suspect who died Saturday during a shootout with a Colorado State Patrol trooper in Westminster.

Victor Anthony De Santiago, 32, was a long-time resident of Colorado with an extensive criminal record. In 2015, he pleaded guilty in a Weld County court to a felony charge of menacing with a real or simulated weapon. He has also faced drug possession charges, and numerous driving-related charges.

De Santiago’s identification comes after speculation among conservative social media accounts that the suspect was a member of the Venezuelan gang Tren de Aragua. The group has recently been at the center of national political discourse surrounding immigration, specifically concerning the closure of an apartment complex in Aurora.

Colorado State Patrol said Tuesday that De Santiago was a United States citizen born in California who resided in Thornton prior to his death.

CSP officials said Saturday that De Santiago “intended to kill” Corporal Tye Simcox, who was parked in the center median of U.S. Highway 36 in Westminster in a marked Colorado State Patrol vehicle. De Santiago allegedly fired a handgun at Simcox while driving by, injuring him. De Santiago then pulled in front of Simcox’s car, and the two exchanged gunfire.

Simcox shot De Santiago, who died at the scene. The trooper was transported to the hospital with non-life threatening injuries. He was discharged later that day.