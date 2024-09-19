National Hispanic Heritage Month: What’s in a name?

We seem to have the same conversation every year around here at Indie 102.3: how do we identify this very special month? As preferred terms change and evolve, it can be tough to land on one that feels fully inclusive. The last thing we want to do is insult anyone in the community or leave anyone out.

So, what’s in the name? The word "Hispanic" has long been used in the U.S. as a catch-all to describe people of Spanish-speaking origin. However, the term has been debated, as it often excludes the vast diversity within the community, especially non-Spanish-speaking Indigenous and Afro-Latinx populations. While "Hispanic" remains in the official title, there is growing recognition of terms like "Latino," "Latina," and "Latinx" that better capture the diversity of this large demographic, but some of those terms are limited in how they refer to gender.

As an organization, we researched with people in the community and heard preferences for many different terms. For now, we decided to follow the nationally-recognized standard.

The roots of National Hispanic Heritage Month go back to the civil rights movements of the ‘60s. In 1968, President Lyndon B. Johnson signed into law a bill that designated the week of September 15 as National Hispanic Heritage Week. The week was chosen for its alignment with the independence anniversaries of several Latin American countries, like Costa Rica, El Salvador, Guatemala, Honduras, Nicaragua, Mexico and Chile. These countries all gained their independence between September 15 and 18.

In 1988, President Ronald Reagan expanded the celebration to a full month, giving it its current form as National Hispanic Heritage Month. The celebration now spans from September 15 to October 15 each year, highlighting the contributions of Hispanic and Latinx communities to the United States.

National Hispanic Heritage Month is a rich tapestry of culture, history and influence, and for us at Indie 102.3, it speaks directly to many of the artists whose music we share throughout the year.

New Voices

While National Hispanic Heritage Month often highlights traditional icons, there’s a growing new wave of indie Hispanic artists who are reshaping the cultural soundtrack of the celebration, and Indie 102.3 embraces that new wave. This music often serves as a reflection of unique personal and cultural experiences, and these artists bring fresh perspectives to Hispanic identity, blending genres and sounds that challenge conventional boundaries.

We have curated an amazing playlist for a deep dive of into some of these new artists and the ones that paved the way. These artists are helping shift the narrative of National Hispanic Heritage Month from one that solely celebrates past achievements to one that also amplifies present-day voices. They serve as modern-day storytellers, giving voice to a generation of Latinx Americans who navigate the intersections of multiple identities — ethnic, linguistic and national. Their music highlights the diversity within the community, reinforcing the idea that Hispanic culture is not monolithic, but a rich mosaic of stories, sounds and identities.

¡Disfrutar!