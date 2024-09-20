Semi-truck crash causes multi-hour delay on I-70 for the second time this week

Drivers headed east on I-70 can expect lengthy delays Friday following a collision involving two semi-trucks near Edwards in Eagle County.

Colorado State Patrol says a westbound semi-truck crashed through the left shoulder into the eastbound lanes, colliding with another truck around 4:30 Friday morning.

Colorado State Patrol The two-semi collision on I-70 near Edwards in Eagle County.

CSP anticipates the closure could last more than eight hours due to necessary clean up and a following investigation. Two people from the truck that was traveling eastbound were taken to the hospital with unknown injuries. The driver who crashed through the barrier was unharmed. Investigators say the cause could be fatigue, but they are conducting a full investigation.

The Colorado Department of Transportation has closed the eastbound lanes of the interstate between Exit 163 for Edwards and Exit 167 for Avon. To avoid the closure, exit at Edwards and follow the detour onto U.S. 6. Drivers can then reenter the interstate at Avon.

This is the second major crash involving a semi-truck on I-70 this week.

Traffic through Glenwood Canyon was heavily delayed Tuesday after a semi-truck headed west smashed through a guardrail and tumbled to the eastbound lanes below. The truck was carrying plastic crates and wooden pallets that spread across the roadway, leading to an extended cleanup.

Police cited the driver of that truck, who was hospitalized after the crash, but they have not said what the specific citation was. It’s still unclear what caused the crash.

Both crashes come on the heels of an effort by state lawmakers to reduce crashes on I-70 and prevent lengthy closures.

Governor Jared Polis signed a law in May banning commercial vehicles from using the left hand lane in high-accident areas, such as Glenwood Canyon, Vail Pass and Floyd Hill.

This is a developing story and may be updated.