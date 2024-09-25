Interview with Justice Monica Márquez: Firsts that shaped her life

During a recent interview with Colorado Matters Host Chandra Thomas Whitfield, newly appointed Colorado Supreme Court Chief Justice Monica Márquez shared some of her memorable “firsts” in a fun lightning round.

Here’s a glimpse of some of the personal moments that have shaped her life.

Read the interview Editor’s note: This interview transcript has been edited for length and clarity.

Chandra Thomas Whitfield: What was your first car?

Justice Monica Márquez: A 1997 Honda Civic. It was forest green.

Thomas Whitfield: Your first pet?

Márquez: I had a goldfish that ultimately died. I was so sad! I don’t remember its name, but I did have two gerbils named Tiddly and Winks.

Thomas Whitfield: What’s the first book you remember reading?

Márquez: One of the most impactful books for me was “Ticky Ticky Timbo,” a children’s book my mom used to read to us at night.

Thomas Whitfield: First concert?

Márquez: I was 16 and an exchange student in Germany when I saw a local band called Zoff.

Thomas Whitfield: What was your first job?

Márquez: Aside from babysitting, my first job was driving tractors at an orchard in Palisade during high school.

Thomas Whitfield: What do you remember about your first plane trip?

Márquez: I really remember leaving at age 16 to start my exchange student experience in Germany. That was a big deal!

Thomas Whitfield: First international trip?

Márquez: Yep, that trip to Germany was definitely my first international trip.

Thomas Whitfield: What’s the first thing you do when you wake up each morning?

Márquez: I meditate to start my day.

Thomas Whitfield: What’s a quintessential Colorado experience you remember?

Márquez: Backpacking in the Durango Silverton area, especially in the Chicago Basin. It was beautiful!

Thomas Whitfield: What do you remember about your first full day as Chief Justice?

Márquez: How exhausted I was at the end of the day. And that feeling has definitely continued!