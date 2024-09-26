Colorado Arts Spotlight, Sept. 27-29: Opera, oddities, a silent film festival and more

From opera to oddities, Colorado offers a diverse array of events this final weekend of September.

Whether your interests lie in history, music, theater — or the downright bizarre — there's something for everyone to experience.

Arts and culture news

Kimberly Akimbo's touring production launched in Denver

This musical comedy about a teenager navigating the challenges of high school while facing an imagined aging disorder was a hit when it opened on Broadway in 2022. The national tour officially launched in Denver at the Buell Theater this week.

Jessica Stone, the show’s original Broadway director, said she’s thrilled to bring the production to audiences across America and emphasizes the universal appeal of the story.

"I don't actually find the story to be a sort of niche story that's on the margins. It's very much one that I think speaks to anyone and everyone,” she said.

Stone said that when adapting the show for its move from its tiny Broadway home to larger venues on the road, she worked with the set designer on ways to give the cast more room to move.

Reflecting on the tour's significance, Stone said she cares deeply about bringing theater to the whole country; "It really matters to me that it's not just New York City that's seeing great theater.”

"Kimberly Akimbo" runs through October 5, before moving on to stops in California, Arizona and other states.

Ballroom’s big weekend in Denver

Courtesy of Black Pride A performer at Black Pride's 2021 Majestic Melanated Cabaret. The organizing is hosting Black Fantasy Weekend, highlighting ballroom culture, Sept. 26 - 29, 2024.

Denver's growing LGBTQ+ ballroom scene expands with the fourth annual Black Fantasy Weekend. The multi-day event organized by Black Pride Colorado highlights a creative culture that has its roots in New York but has flourished locally in recent years.

Michael Roberson, an author and academic who has chronicled the many dimensions of ballroom culture, sees Denver as crucial to its development.

"Denver represents part of the future of ballroom. I love when these small geographical regions begin to emerge in a particular kind of way," said Roberson.

This weekend's events include panel discussions, film screenings, and voter education workshops. Organizer Dr. Tara Jae said the aim is to create a lasting impact on participants and the broader community.

"The intention that I am putting out there is that if you identify as QT (Queer/Trans) BIPOC — and more specifically, queer, trans and Black — reach out to us,” she said. “We want to collaborate. We want to work with you in developing what Black Fantasy Week could look like."

The weekend events are spread across MCA Denver's Holiday Theater and Hyatt Centric in downtown Denver. It culminates with the 4th Annual Black Fantasy Ball, Mile High Stampede at Mile High Station.

PHAMALY and KSUT recognized with ArtsHere grants

The KSUT Tribal Media Center and Phamaly Theatre Company have each been awarded a $130,000 grant from the National Endowment for the Arts’ ArtsHere program.

KSUT, a public station based in Ignacio, CO, that serves the Four Corners region, plans to use the grant to build upon its existing fellowship programs, which provide training in documentary filmmaking and multimedia storytelling for members of local Indigenous communities.

The grant will support KSUT's mission of "helping non-indigenous communities better understand their neighbors." According to Colton Ashley, director of the station’s Tribal Media Center, the grant will allow KSUT to address the need for cultural preservation by training young people to use media to document the knowledge of tribal elders.

"We want to continue and help foster a program that encourages young southern Ute members or young members of the community to engage with these elders,” explained Ashley. “And to be able to share that knowledge, or to inquire about that knowledge, and be able to retain it, archive it in a way that is satisfactory both to the community, but also to the person who's sharing this knowledge.”

Phamaly, a theatre company founded by and featuring artists with disabilities, will use its grant to bring in Kelly Hunter, the creator of the Hunter Heartbeat Method, to craft an upcoming production of either “Pericles” or “The Tempest” and lead workshops with students and community members.

Arts and culture events around the state

Front Range

Film: Step back in time at the Denver Silent Film Festival to experience the magic of early cinema. The festival features live musical accompaniment provided by various artists, including the Mont Alto Motion Picture Orchestra, breathing new life into restored classic films. The Denver Silent Film Festival runs Friday to Sunday, Sept. 27 - 29 at the Sie FilmCenter.

Music: Grammy Award-winning artist LeAnn Rimes stops in Denver for a one-night show accompanied by the Colorado Symphony Orchestra. The performance features some of her most popular songs, including "Blue," "How Do I Live," and "Can't Fight the Moonlight.” The performance is Saturday, Sept. 28, at Boettcher Concert Hall.

Music: World-renowned soprano Cynthia Lawrence performs in concert on Friday, Sept. 27, accompanied by pianist Jeremy Reger and artists from the Denver Lyric Opera Guild Vocal Competition at Applewood Valley United Methodist Church in Golden. Lawrence will also present a free masterclass earlier in the day, which offers an opportunity to witness Lawrence's guidance as she works with young singers and provides insights into operatic performance.

Theater: A new adaptation of Henrik Ibsen's play “An Enemy of the People,” presented by the Boulder Ensemble Theatre Company opens Thursday and runs from Sept. 26 to Oct. 13 at the Savoy in Curtis Park in Denver. The production will have a second run at The Dairy Arts Center in Boulder from Nov. 8 to 17.

Other fun: The Oddities and Curiosities Expo arrives at the Colorado Convention Center this weekend, showcasing vendors selling unique and obscure items from taxidermy and preserved specimens to horror-inspired artwork and funeral collectibles. The expo runs all day Saturday, Sept. 28 and Sunday, Sept. 29, at the Colorado Convention Center, in Denver.

Other fun: Magician Vitaly Beckman, who has been featured on Penn & Teller's "Fool Us," brings his combination of illusions, interactive elements and storytelling to the Lakewood Cultural Center, Friday, Sept. 27, and Saturday, Sept. 28.

Northern Colorado

Courtesy of the Longmont Symphony Orchestra The Longmont Symphony Orchestra will perform Beethoven's 9th Symphony, on Saturday, April 20, 2024.

Music: The Longmont Symphony Orchestra presents its Season Sampler Fundraiser at the Helios Public Art House in Longmont

Other fun: Mexican culture and heritage take center stage at the Fort Morgan Chamber Charreada, a rodeo-style event with roots in traditional Spanish horsemanship, Saturday, Sept. 28, in Glenn Miller Park in Fort Morgan.

Southern Colorado

Other fun: Elementary and middle school students are invited to a “Cool Science Carnival Day” Saturday, Sept. 28, at the University of Colorado in Colorado Springs. Highlights include science magic shows, laboratory tours, robots and more.

Western Slope

Theater: “Amadeus” is the inaugural production at Colorado Mesa University's brand new Asteria Theatre. The play explores the themes of envy, genius and the power of music through the lens of the relationship between rival composers Mozart and Salieri. The production runs Sept. 26 to Oct. 5.

Festival: The Fruita Fall Festival features a wide variety of activities, including an outhouse race and a performance by Peach Street Revival. The festival runs Thursday to Sunday, Sept. 26 to 29, with the band performing Saturday night.

Music: The band Elder Grown celebrates its new single "Parachutes" with a concert at the Animas City Theatre in Durango Saturday, Sept. 28. The band's music blends elements of jazz, funk, and hip-hop into an eclectic and energetic performance.

High Country

Wolfgang Moroder (from Wikimedia Commons) The south façade of the Aspen Community Church.

History: The Aspen Historical Society celebrates the history and architecture of the Aspen Community Church with an event Saturday evening, Sept 28. The evening begins with a reception featuring refreshments, followed by a presentation on the church's historical significance and a concert by the Ars Nova Singers, a nationally renowned choir based in Boulder.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

Some groups mentioned in the CO Arts Spotlight may be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.

How we pick our events: CO Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated. Some groups that appear on the list may also be financial sponsors of CPR but have no input into our editorial choices.