Assistant United States Attorney will lead DOJ’s Election Day Program for Colorado

For the upcoming general election, Assistant United States Attorney Alison Connaughty will lead federal efforts to help ensure the security of Colorado’s vote.

Connaughty will serve as Colorado’s District Election Officer under the Department of Justice’s Election Day Program.

In that role, Connaughty will oversee day-of complaints regarding threats of violence to election officials or staff, allegations of election fraud and concerns about voter intimidation. She’ll be working with the DOJ headquarters in Washington.

“Voting is the cornerstone of American democracy, and our office takes seriously its role in making sure that everyone who is entitled to vote gets to vote,” Acting United States Attorney for Colorado Matt Kirsch said in a statement about Connaughty’s appointment.

The Election Day Program is a means for people to report potential federal election violations. These violations also include any effort to buy or sell votes, impersonate voters or alter votes in any way.

While the polls are open on Nov. 5, the District Election Officer can be reached at (303) 454-0159.

Connaughty went to undergrad at the University of Colorado Boulder, and then law school at the University of Denver. She worked as a Deputy District Attorney in Jefferson County for five years, then moved up to the Colorado Attorney General’s Office as an assistant attorney general for six years. She is the President-Elect of the Colorado Women’s Bar Association and was a prosecutor for the Club Q shooting.