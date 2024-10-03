Colorado Arts Spotlight, Oct. 3 – 6: Tour de Corgi, Art on the Corner and more

It’s First Friday again, with tons of events in arts districts across the state — and great late summer weather in the forecast to enjoy them. Plus this weekend brings classical ballet, street art, traditional barkcloth, and an exploration of "cancel culture," along with much, much more.

Here's a snapshot of what's happening in arts and culture across the state:

Arts and culture news

Celebrating Downtown Grand Junction’s Art on the Corner

This weekend, Grand Junction's Downtown Art Festival includes a 40th-anniversary celebration of Art on the Corner, the public sculpture program that has become a cornerstone of the city's downtown culture.

The program began in 1984 as a grassroots effort by local artists to revitalize Main Street during an economic downturn after Exxon left in 1982.

“I'm not sure we really had permission to do it,” founding member David Barry recalled recently. “I don't know. It seemed a little odd."

Courtesy of Dave Barry Archive photo of Dave Barry and George Turner with their fellow artists and co-founders of Art on the Corner.

At the time, the artists involved in that first installation had no idea what it would become.

"My impression was that it's a one-time experience, one and done, and then it happened the next year and the next year and the next year,” said George Turner, another co-founder.

In the past decade, Art on the Corner has also anchored an annual festival showcasing both temporary and permanent sculptures throughout the city’s downtown core.

“The Art of the Corner program is a great example of how you can use arts and culture to really inform your local economy,” said Dave Goe, community engagement manager for Downtown Grand Junction. “I think without that program, Grand Junction, specifically downtown Grand Junction, would not be in the place that it is."

This year's Downtown Art Festival runs Friday through Saturday and features the traditional sculpture swap, along with gallery walks, live performances and an artist expo.

I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter opens Friday at the DCTC

Jamie Kraus Photography Actor Rosa Isabella Salvatierra in a moment from the Denver Center Theatre Company production of "I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter," Oct. 2024.

This adaptation of Erika Sánchez's bestselling novel “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” opens this weekend at the DCPA’s Kilstrom Theatre. The story follows Júlia, a Chicago high schooler struggling to balance her Mexican heritage and American aspirations as she navigates the death of her older sister, the expectations of her family and the pitfalls of friendship. “I Am Not Your Perfect Mexican Daughter” runs through Nov. 3.

What’s coming for the Denver Film Fest

The complete lineup for the Denver Film Festival is now out, and the noteworthy movies include:

Individual tickets go on sale to members on Thursday, Oct. 3, and to the general public on Friday, Oct. 4. The 47th Denver Film Festival runs Nov. 1 - 10 at the Sie Film Center and other venues around the city.

Arts and culture events around the state

Front Range

Courtesy of Ballet Ariel Jennifer Kuhn as Cinderella and Oleg Dedogryuk as Prince Charming in Ballet Ariel's Cinderella, Oct. 2024.

Art: DENVER WALLS Street Art Festival (October 3-5, RiNo Art District, Denver.) Artists will create 13 new murals in RiNo over the weekend, which also includes workshops, a live paint battle, and a closing block party. This international festival transforms the district into an open-air studio, celebrating urban creativity and community engagement.

Art: Bark Rhythms: Contemporary Innovations & Ancestral Traditions Exhibition (Niza Knoll Gallery, Denver's Santa Fe Art District. Explore the evolution of bark-based art from the 19th to the 21st century. This exhibition showcases traditional bark paper and cloth alongside contemporary interpretations, highlighting the versatility of this unique medium in both ancestral and modern artistic practices.

Art: Boulder Museum of Contemporary Art’s new sculpture, "Ana González Barragán: Intimacy with a (non) site" (Now through March 2025, BMoCA) Barragán's site-specific installation for BMoCA’s InsideOut program uses discarded Yule marble to critique resource extraction and explore female anatomy. The artist's manipulation of materials challenges viewers to reconsider their relationship with nature and industry. The opening reception for Inside/Out is Thursday, Oct. 3, 5:30 p.m. - 7:30 p.m.

Music: Here/There: Ars Nova Singers' Season-Opening (Oct. 6, The Dairy Arts Center, Boulder) Ars Nova Singers launch their 39th season with "CONTRASTS," featuring works from classical masters to contemporary female composers. This diverse program at the Dairy Arts Center showcases the choir's versatility.

Theater: Aurora Fox’s "Around The World In 80 Days" (Oct. 5 - 27, Aurora Fox Arts Center, Aurora) Jules Verne's classic adventure comes alive on stage as Phileas Fogg and Passepartout race around the globe in 80 days. This family-friendly production promises a blend of comedy, drama, and imaginative staging.

Dance: Colorado Ballet's "Sleeping Beauty" (Oct. 4–13, Ellie Caulkins Opera House, Denver). Experience the timeless tale of Princess Aurora with Marius Petipa's choreography and Tchaikovsky's score. Lavish costumes, intricate sets, and a live orchestra bring this enchanting, all-ages story to life.

Dance: Ballet Ariel's "Cinderella" (Oct. 5 - 6, Nov. 3 at venues in Denver, Parker, and Northglenn) This condensed version of "Cinderella" retains the magic of the full ballet. Set to Prokofiev's score with original choreography by company leaders, it tours multiple venues, bringing the classic fairy tale to life through expressive dance and storytelling.

Art:Denver Artist Dolla B: "Was" at NEXT Gallery (Oct. 4 - 20, Lakewood's 40 West Art Hub) Explore nostalgia through this show featuring 20th-century icons with vibrant graphics and sounds. Pet Rocks, Beanie Babies, and Rainbow Flip-Flops make for a colorful journey into recent pop culture history.

Northern Colorado

Art: Inmate Art Exhibition at Global Village Museum (Oct. 4 - Jan. 25, Fort Collins) This exhibition of artwork by Larimer County Jail inmates, uses diverse styles and mediums to explore intimate perspectives on incarceration and creativity, highlighting art's therapeutic potential and encourage dialogue on social issues.

Music: Bluebird Music Festival (Oct. 3 - 6, Various venues, Fort Collins) Showcasing folk and Americana music, the weekend features artists like Josh Ritter and Jade Bird, as well as local talents in intimate venues. Experience up-close performances and discover new favorite artists in this four-day celebration of roots music

Music: Fort Collins Symphony: "Tales of Arabian Moons" (Oct. 5, The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins) FCS takes the audience on a Journey through musical landscapes with Rimsky-Korsakov's "Scheherazade" as the centerpiece. The program also features Nielsen's “Maskarade Overture,” Kolodub's “Ukrainian Dance Suite,” and Tann's "The Grey Tide and the Green," for a diverse, evocative evening.

Theater: "The School for Lies" (Through Oct. 13, Bas Bleu Theatre, Fort Collins) Bas Bleu Theatre Company presents David Ives' witty adaptation of Molière's "Le Misanthrope." It’s 1666 in Paris and sharp-tongued widow Celimene must navigate an onslaught of shallow suitors. Expect clever wordplay and satirical jabs at societal norms in this intimate setting.

Other fun: Tour de Corgi (Oct. 5, Civic Center Park and Old Town Fort Collins) Celebrate all things corgi in this event featuring a parade, costume contest and vendor booths. Watch hundreds of corgis march through Old Town, enjoy corgi-themed merchandise, and support local pet charities in this community-focused celebration.

Southern Colorado

Isaiah Downing Brian Landis Folkins, Amaya Egusquiza and Margot Wendice in the FAC production of Dial M for Murder, Oct. 2024.

Art: Aultman Studio: Portraits of Trinidad (Opening Oct. 4, Trinidad History Museum) Explore Trinidad's history through a "then and now" lens. Historic photographs by Oliver Aultman are displayed alongside contemporary images by Daryl Oh. This exhibition offers a perspective on the town's evolution and enduring character. Opening reception Friday from 5 - 8 p.m.

Music: Parish House Baroque presents “Portraits” (Oct. 5 - 6, Peel House at First Lutheran Church, Colorado Springs) This program includes works by 18th-century composers Sancho, Abel, Giardini, and others on period instruments. Experience the intersection of visual and musical art in this concert series with music inspired by paintings by Thomas Gainsborough, a leading British Romantic portraitist of the era.

Theater: "Dial M for Murder" (Through Oct. 6, Fine Arts Center Theatre, Colorado Springs) Catch the closing weekend of this classic murder mystery that inspired Hitchcock's film. Follow a devious plan for the perfect murder in this suspenseful stage adaptation.

Art: Sangre de Cristo Artists Guild: Meet Colorado's Fine Artists (Oct. 5, various venues in Westcliffe) Seven galleries feature special artists from Westcliffe's vibrant art scene from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday. Visitors can engage directly with the artists while enjoying live music, refreshments, and demonstrations.

Western Slope

Michelle Fulcher/CPR News Clee Richeson's "High Heeled Feet" sculpture in Grand Junction.

Art: Downtown Art Festival (Oct. 4 - 5, Main Street between 3rd and 7th streets in Grand Junction) Celebrate Grand Junction's artistic community with gallery walks, live demonstrations, and the Artists Expo. The festival showcases local creativity and the city's commitment to public art as Grand Junction marks the 40th anniversary of "Art on the Corner."

Dance: Colorado West Performing Arts Company presents "Alice's Wonderland" (Oct. 4 - 6 at Grand Junction’s Avalon Theatre; Oct. 17–18 at the Montrose Pavilion) In this ballet adaptation of Lewis Carroll's whimsical tale, special animation effects enhance the magical elements of the dance. Join Alice's journey down the rabbit hole in this family-friendly production.

Film: Colorado Mesa University Civic Forum screening of: "XCLD: The Story of Cancel Culture" (Oct. 8, Asteria Theatre, Grand Junction) Ferne Pearlstein's documentary will be followed by a panel discussion with the filmmaker, CMU President John Marshall, comedian Judy Gold, and others, fostering dialogue on this timely topic.

Festival: Cedaredge Applefest (Oct. 4 - 6, Cedaredge) Celebrate harvest season in this apple-centric festival. Enjoy live music, over 200 vendors offering crafts and food, a car show, and more.

High Country

Music: Bravo! Vail Music Education Month (Oct. 3 - 29 Various locations, Vail) Bravo! Vail's third annual celebration features free concerts and workshops. Highlights include performances by the Koa String Quartet and a workshop where families create ofrendas, altars for the Day of the Dead while listening to music, in a blend of Mexican traditions and musical education.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

