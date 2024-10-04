Denver’s September was the hottest ever recorded, and it was also unusually warm in Southern Colorado

Denver just wrapped up the hottest September in more than 150 years.

The average temperature was 70 degrees in September 2024 — 5.2 degrees above normal — which means it was the hottest September recorded in Denver since measurement started in 1872, according to an analysis from the National Weather Service's Boulder field office.

September also included a nine-day stretch with average temperatures reaching or exceeding 90 degrees, according to the agency. Denver also recorded no measurable snowfall in September, which is well below the eight-tenths of an inch that typically falls in the city.

September was also unusually warm in Southern Colorado, according to the weather service's regional field office. Colorado Springs averaged 66.4 degrees, which is 3.4 degrees above normal. Pueblo averaged 69.2 degrees, which is 2.6 degrees above long-term averages. That month was the eighth- and 15th-hottest September in the meteorological record, respectively, data show.

A similar climate change-fueled story played out across the planet this summer, which NASA scientists said was the hottest since global records began in 1880.

Fall is already off to a hot, dry start for much of the state — which will likely stay warmer- and drier-than-normal in the months ahead, according to long-term forecasts from the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

The temperature hit 93 degrees on Wednesday in Pueblo, breaking a daily record from 1979, the weather service said.