Listen: These competitors are bakin’ it to the streets in Rebel Bread’s second-annual Bake Fest

Rebel Bread is back with its second-annual Bake Fest on Oct. 5. The Denver bakery, specializing in sourdough, pastries and other baked goods, will host 100 competitors and a brigade of public taste-testers to determine winners in various categories.

“My background is in culinary anthropology and I've always loved the culture,storytelling and education around food,” said Zach Martinucci, Rebel Bread’s founder.

This mindset is the throughline in Martinucci’s work. In addition to serving as a bakery with a pickup window and a wholesaler, Rebel Bread hosts classes and events – including Bake Fest – that build skills and community.

