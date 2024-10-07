Donald Trump to visit Aurora Friday

Former President Donald Trump, the current GOP nominee, will make good on a pledge to visit Aurora, Colorado.

Trump will hold an rally Friday afternoon at Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, according to his campaign.

He’s been name-checking Aurora in campaign rallies, interviews and even at the presidential debate to argue for an immigration crackdown.

Trump has claimed a Venezuelan gang has taken over buildings in Aurora, a situation that elected Republican leaders on the ground have said has been overblown and is being dealt with by local and federal law enforcement.

A spokesperson for Aurora confirmed Monday night that officials are aware of the planned visit and said the city and its police department will work with partner agencies as requested.

The campaign press release announcing the visit said Aurora has become a “war zone.” It also highlighted nearby Denver as a “sanctuary city,” that is “buckling under the strain of illegal immigrants.”

Denver has seen more than 40,000 new immigrants pass through over the past two years. The city's mayor recently touted the job training and housing program it's set up to help some newcomers get established.

Trump lost Colorado by 14 points in 2020. He is not expected to carry the state this year.