Two officers shot at home in Thornton

Two police officers were shot in Thornton Wednesday morning after they responded to a call of shots fired.

Officers responded to the call at a home just east of Top Golf in the 16000 block of Columbine Street just before 9 a.m.

At least two officers were shot by someone firing from inside the home. They were treated on scene, but their condition is unknown. No further information has been released, but officers are asking people to avoid the neighborhood off York Street and East 160th Avenue.

At 10 a.m., Thornton police said they were attempting to negotiate with the suspect and that a medical helicopter was landing to stage if it was needed.

This is a developing story, CPR will make updates available as additional information is released.