The 10 best horror music videos of 2024

As the (not so) crisp days of October roll in, Halloween decorations emerge, and the scent of pumpkin spice lattes drifts through the air, those vibes set the perfect backdrop for all things seasonably festive. For years I would document this month with my "31 Days of Horror" movie selections, but nowadays, I can't seem to get that much screen time. While my busy schedule doesn't always allow for the indulgence of a full-length horror movie, I've found a perfect alternative...horror-themed music videos, the bite-sized thrillers of the music world. For the past 11 years, I've been curating a collection of the most spine-chilling and visually striking music videos, and this year's selection promises to leave you double-checking the locks and perhaps even sleeping with the lights on.



Join in on the fun this eerie time of year on Oct. 22 with Colorado Public Radio's second annual DenverFright: Tales of the Strange and Unusual with Denverite. I will be onstage to share clips of horror music videos from Colorado artists that have impressed me this year.



We'd also love to have you at our Local 303 Meetup on Oct. 28 where we will host our second annual costume contest where you could win a pair of tickets to see Billie Eilish next month at Ball Arena. There will also be a performance by the ethereal experimental pop band The Milk Blossoms.

A$AP Rocky - "Tailor Swif"

Filmed back in 2021 in Ukraine, this new video by A$AP Rocky is equally surreal and psychedelic. A horrifyingly zany trip through a day in a dystopian city not too far off in the future. Listen for the sample of Tame Impala's "Feels Like We Only Go Backwards."

Blood Incantation - "The Stargate"

Denver death metal band Blood Incantation take viewers on a folk horror journey from the Dark Ages to deep space in their epic short film/video for "The Stargate" off of the new album Absolute Elsewhere.

Childish Gambino - "Lithonia"

I proclaimed this my "song of summer" but the video is definitely definitely falls into the spine-chilling season. The eyes have it in this chill Childish Gambino track, but prepare for a JUMPSCARE.

Cults - "Onions"

My favorite new music video of Halloween season by the infections indie pop band Cults. The deranged video pays homage to 80's era Troma films.

Faye Webster - "After the First Kiss"

I spy major live action role play in this video. If you're wondering if LARPing is a thing still, it very much is, and shout out to Faye Webster for making it the backdrop of her sapphic love song. The battle ensues with combat all around until the final two standing, but what happens to the protagonist "After the First Kiss," you'll have to watch and find out.

Habibi - "In My Dreams"

This mystical ode to 80's supernatural horror by Brooklyn band Habibi is dreamlike, just like this song. WARNING: Don't look under the bed.

Kaytranada - "Witchy"

A sorceress appears in a rundown recording studio and casts her spell over the scene. Synth-heavy and supernatural, this song from the Canadian artist features Childish Gambino.

Sabrina Carpenter - "Taste"

I love the slasher film feels of this song by one of pop music's current obsessions and former Disney star. Because her audience runs young, there is a parental advisory on this one, so proceed with caution, otherwise enjoy this fun bloody brawl that co-stars horror darling Jenna Ortega.

Sasami - "Slugger"

From her upcoming album, Blood on the Silver Screen, Sasami explores themes of of passion, chaos, and self-destruction in romantic relationships set to the scene of a macabre day on the baseball diamond.

Uhl - "Opera Disco"

Former Local 303 artist Uhl's video for "Opera Disco" is a mafia-meets-noir-meets-horror-thriller. Filmed across the darkside of Denver, perhaps a bit fictional and ominous, the song's sonic landscape pairs perfectly with the gritty, dangerous underbelly of the city.