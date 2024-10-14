1st Congressional District: Minor party and independent candidates

Meet the minor party and write-in candidates running for Colorado's First Congressional District, which covers Denver County.

Daniel Lutz — Approval Voting Party

CPR News was unable to find a campaign website or other information about Lutz’s campaign. Approval voting is an electoral approach in which voters signal their approval for as many candidates as they wish in a race, without ranking them, and the candidate with the most overall approval wins.

Critter Milton — Unity Party

Critter Milton is running for congress for a third time. He previously ran to represent Districts Three and Seven. According to his Linkedin profile, Milton has been the treasurer of the Unity Party for the past four years. He attended the University of Denver for undergrad, earning a degree in 2006, before going on to the College for Financial Planning for graduate study. According to the Unity Party’s website, its main principles are, “people before party, freedom for the individual, everyone's voice matters and security for the society.” Milton is the author of “Taosool: The Art of Standing on One Leg.” According to the description of the book, “Taosool explores a unique migraine management strategy involving customized diet, meditation, core strength, and flexibility.”

Charles H. “Chuck” Norris — Democratic Party, write-in

CPR News could not find a campaign website for Norris, who is registered as an official write-in candidate for the general election. Norris also ran against DeGette in 2016, garnering 13 percent of the vote in the Democratic primary.

John R. Johnson — Unaffiliated, write-in

Johnson is an official write-in candidate. CPR News was unable to find a campaign website or other information about his candidacy.