Voter guide for Colorado’s Congressional District 1 race

Colorado’s 1st Congressional District is the state’s smallest, densest and bluest. 

The district covers the city of Denver, plus a few thousand people in Glendale and Holly Hills. When it comes to elections, Democrats have had a nearly 60 percent advantage in recent years.

This year, Democrat Diana DeGette, currently the longest-serving member of Colorado’s congressional delegation, faces an array of challengers. 

Three of them — Republican Valdamar Archuleta, Daniel Lutz from the Approval Voting Party and Critter Milton of the Unity Party — will appear on the ballot. 

There are also two approved write-in candidates (under Colorado law, write-in votes are only counted for candidates who have filed official paperwork with the state): John R. Johnson, unaffiliated, and Charles “Chuck” Norris, a Democrat.

Meet the candidates in Colorado's Congressional District 1 race

Democrat Diana DeGette
Republican Valdamar Archuleta
Unity, Approval and write-in candidates

