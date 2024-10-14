Voter guide for Colorado’s Congressional District 8 race

Colorado’s newest congressional district was created in 2021 to be a toss-up seat, and so far it’s lived up to that reputation. In 2022, Democrat Yadira Caraveo edged out Republican Barbara Kirkmeyer by just over 1,600 votes, winning the seat with less than 50 percent of the vote due to a third-party candidate.

The district encompasses fast-growing suburbs and enduring rural areas north and east of Denver. Democrat-heavy communities like Thornton and Commerce City anchor its southern end, balanced by the more conservative city of Greeley to the north. In between are small towns, farm fields, grain silos and hundreds of oil and gas wells.

With control of the House once again at stake, both national parties are eyeing the 8th District. Democrats hope to keep the seat in their column, while Republicans see an opportunity to flip it.

As she tries to win a second term, Caraveo, a former state House representative, faces a challenger from the legislative body she left just two years ago. Republican Rep. Gabe Evans is a former Arvada police officer who was elected to the legislature in 2022. The race also includes candidates from the Unity and Approval Voting parties, as well as an unaffiliated write-in hopeful.

Meet the candidates in Colorado's Congressional District 8 race