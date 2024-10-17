Colorado Arts Spotlight, Oct. 17 – 20: Hamilton, an Indigenous art market and more

From classic opera to contemporary ballet and performances featured in unique venues across the state, this week Colorado hosts a range of cultural events, including the return of "Hamilton" to Denver and the launch of a new arts initiative in Littleton.

Arts and culture news

Littleton Arts Debuts with Ambitious "Hunchback" Concert

A new collaborative arts initiative is taking center stage south of Denver.

“Littleton Arts is a collaborative entity that brings together artists and art lovers from around the Littleton region to pour into the community and help it thrive," explained executive producer JD McCrumb.

The organization emerged from a city-wide focus on growing the arts community sparked by the city council five years ago.

This week the group presents its debut production — an ambitious concert production of "The Hunchback of Notre Dame.” The show, featuring approximately 100 performers, takes the stage at Littleton United Methodist Church.

The effort unites three local organizations: Town Hall Arts Center, the Littleton Symphony Orchestra and Voices West Choir. The collaboration represents a significant milestone; McCrumb believes it’s the first time the three groups have worked together.

"I think what's most remarkable is the number of musicians and people on the platform — just performing their hearts out to some of what I would argue is the best music Disney has ever composed and put together,” McCrumb said.

Performances of “The Hunchback of Notre Dame” are scheduled for October 18 - 20

Hamilton Returns to Denver

The cultural phenomenon that is "Hamilton" stops in Denver again, with a run at the Buell Theatre from Oct. 16 to Nov. 24.

This 11-time Tony Award-winning musical chronicles the extraordinary life of founding father Alexander Hamilton, from his squalid beginnings in the British West Indies to his rise as a key figure in the American Revolution. Through an innovative blend of hip-hop, jazz, R&B and Broadway styles, "Hamilton" reimagines the birth of a nation and the man who helped shape it.

During its run at the Denver Center for the Performing Arts, theatergoers have a chance to snag $10 tickets through a weekly lottery run via the official Hamilton app. Each Friday at 10 a.m., the lottery opens for the following week's performances and closes at noon on Thursdays, with winners notified that afternoon. The app is available for iOS and Android devices in the Apple App Store and Google Play Store.

Arts and culture events around the state

Front Range

Martha Wirth

Art: “Ethereal Essence” (Oct. 16-Nov. 10, Valkarie Gallery, Lakewood)

Artists Jane Falkenberg and Lisa Luree present a series of paintings inspired by nature and wonder. The exhibit is inspired by imagined encounters in the natural world. An opening reception on Oct. 19.

Art: “Contained” (Oct. 18-Nov. 10, NKollectiv, Denver)

Metalsmith Krista Lavonas showcases a collection of jewelry incorporating small metal containers, exploring the symbolic connection between jewelry and personal memories. The exhibition invites viewers to contemplate the ways in which objects can hold and evoke experiences from our lives.

Art: "Gelli-Plate Adventures with Lee Wasilik" (Oct. 19, Ascension Lutheran Church, Littleton)

The Heritage Fine Arts Guild presents a workshop with artist Lee Wasilik focusing on the art of monotype printmaking using a gelli plate. Participants can learn techniques from simple one-layer prints to more advanced methods incorporating layering and photography, and leave with their own creations.

Art: Flatstock 99 (Oct. 19-20, Dairy Block Alley, Denver)

This traveling exhibition of gig posters, a collaboration between the American Poster Institute and Fireside at Five, features the work of more than 15 artists. Peruse handmade, limited-edition posters in a variety of styles, enjoy live music from Sofar Sounds, a Wax Trax vinyl pop-up, and live printing demos from Ink & Drink. The Poster Institute is hosting a panel discussion with six of the artists on Oct. 18.

Art: ThemFaire (Oct. 20, Rainbow Dome, Denver)

Denver’s first transgender and non-binary vendor market offers a space to celebrate creativity and community with arts and crafts, baked goods, tarot readings, and live portraits by local LGBTQ+ artisans.

Theater: "Murderers" (Oct. 18-Nov. 17, Vintage Theatre, Denver)

Vintage Theatre presents a darkly comedic play by Jeffrey Hatcher set in a Florida retirement community. The audience, already aware of the culprits, is invited to unravel the motivations behind three separate murders through a series of monologues delivered by the “murderers” themselves.

Theater: "Songs You Might Know, (From Shows You Might Not)" (Oct. 23, Vintage Theatre, Denver)

Next week at Vintage, Shifted Lens Theatre presents an evening of lesser-known songs from off-Broadway productions. Featuring local talent, the show explores the depth and breadth of musical theater beyond the familiar world of Broadway hits.

Theater: "Interview with a Mexican" (Oct. 12-13, 18-19, Su Teatro, Denver)

Su Teatro presents a satirical comedy inspired by Gustavo Arellano's Westword column. The play, written and directed by Anthony J. Garcia, uses humor and political incorrectness to challenge stereotypes and misconceptions about Mexican culture. Following these Denver performances, the company will travel to Los Angeles to perform the piece at the Encuentro 2024 National Theater Festival.

Music: Academy of St Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble (Oct. 18, Gates Concert Hall, Denver)

Friends of Chamber Music presents the renowned Academy of St Martin in the Fields Chamber Ensemble at the Newman Center for the Performing Arts. The program includes works by Mendelssohn, Shostakovich, and Schulhoff.

Music: "Guitar Gods: Metheny, Montgomery, and More" (Oct. 19, Arvada Center for the Arts and Humanities, Arvada)

The Colorado Jazz Repertory Orchestra celebrates iconic jazz guitarists with a program curated by Mike Abbott exploring the innovative sounds of Pat Metheny and Wes Montgomery, along with vocals by Marion Powers.

Music: Sensory-friendly concerts at Swallow Hill Music (Oct. 19, Swallow Hill Music, Denver)

Jakob Mueller of the Colorado band Slow Caves performs in a relaxed, sensory-friendly environment that features modified lighting and sound levels, a break area, and wider spaces for movement, with the aim of allowing attendees of all ages and abilities to enjoy live music comfortably.

Dance: Baroque Chamber Orchestra presents "Let’s Dance" (Oct. 19-20, Denver)

The Baroque Chamber Orchestra presents a program of music and motion featuring Handel's Water Music and works by Bach. It is a fusion of historical and contemporary dance, bringing Baroque music to life through movement. A livestream option will be available for the Sunday performance.

Dance: Wonderbound Devil's Crush: Ties that Bind (Oct. 17-20, 24-27, Wonderbound, Denver)

Choreographer Garret Ammon explores themes of mortality and choice in this dance piece. The performance follows a woman who makes a deal to extend her life, confronting audiences with the question of whether an eternity in paradise is worth the potential consequences.

Other fun: Tennyson Pet Parade (Oct. 19, Tennyson Street, Denver)

This annual parade combines adorable costumed pets with fundraising for the Colorado Pet Pantry. Attendees can enjoy the spectacle of dozens of pets strutting their stuff, with awards given for the best costumes and tricks.

Northern Colorado

Hart Van Denburg/CPR News The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, July 21, 2021.

Dance: Ballet and Beer (Oct. 18-20, Bas Bleu Theater, Fort Collins)

Canyon Concert Ballet begins its 45th season with a blend of contemporary ballet and craft beer. The performance features four new works by local choreographers, offering a fresh perspective on the art form amid a relaxed, social atmosphere.

Opera: Gilbert & Sullivan's “Iolanthe” (Oct. 11-13, 17-19, Rialto Theater, Loveland)

Loveland Opera Theatre presents Gilbert & Sullivan's seldom performed work, ‘Iolanthe,’ which blends British political satire with the whimsical world of fairies.

Other Fun: Overnightmare ( Oct 18-20 at the Stanley Hotel, Estes Park)

Set against the sinister background of The Stanley Hotel in Estes Park, CO — the actual location that inspired Stephen King's best-selling novel, The Shining — horror film fans can experience the spine-chilling worlds of their favorite Blumhouse films in this immersive weekend experience.

Other Fun: Night at the Museum (Oct. 19 Art & Heritage Center, Windsor)

Experience the classic board game Clue in real life at Windsor’s Art & Heritage Center. Participants will need to put on their detective hats to find the perpetrator.

Southern Colorado

Film: Pikes Peak docuFEST 2024 (Oct. 18-19, Colorado Springs Christian School, Colorado Springs)

In addition to screenings, this documentary film festival also features live music, discussion panels and local art. Attendees can engage with filmmakers and fellow enthusiasts while experiencing a diverse selection of documentaries.

Food: Japanese Spirits & Spiritualism (Oct. 18, Sangre de Cristo Arts and Conference Center. Pueblo)

Sake and soju, two popular Japanese alcoholic beverages, will be served, along with traditional Japanese delicacies. The tasting event will be held in the 3rd-floor gallery of the Helen Thatcher White Galleries as part of the Myriads of Gods exhibit. It will also feature a one-night showing of Japanese prints illustrating Yōkai — spirits, demons, trickers and other supernatural figures — and a presentation.

Western Slope

Courtesy of the Art Center of Western Colorado Glenn Leighton, of Notah Dineh Trading Company in Cortez and Old Friends Trading Company in Grand Junction, at the Art Center of Western Colorado, December 2023.

Music: CMU Music Faculty Gala (Oct. 21, Asteria Theatre, Grand Junction)

Colorado Mesa University’s music department showcases its faculty in a concert ranging from classical vocals to jazz and avant-garde strings. The program highlights the Asteria Theatre's recently installed concert shell and a new Shigeru Kawai piano, renowned for its clear tone.

Art: Native American Market (Oct. 18-19, Art Center of Western Colorado, Grand Junction)

This juried market highlights the artistry of Indigenous creators from the Southwest. Interact with the artists while browsing weavings, ceramics, jewelry and more, all available for purchase. The event also features a presentation on Friday by Mark Winter, an expert on Two Grey Hills weaving.

Art: Youth Arts Festival & Makers Market (Oct. 19, Durango)

The Youth Arts Festival and Makers Market includes hands-on art stations led by local artists and volunteers, a writer's workshop, musical improv, a community mural project, and a culinary class.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

