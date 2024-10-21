Colorado ski season is here and Wolf Creek is at the front of the pack

Wolf Creek Ski Area will celebrate its 85th anniversary season before any other resort in Colorado turns on its lifts.

The Mineral County ski resort, famous for its overwhelming annual snow totals, will open Tuesday, making them the first ski resort in the state, an honor typically reserved for Summit County mountains like Arapahoe Basin and Keystone Resort.

“The Bonanza, Treasure, and Nova Lifts will be operating from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. beginning Tuesday, October 22nd, giving access to roughly 30% of the mountain,” the resort announced on its website.

Last year Arapahoe Basin was the first to open, doing so on Oct. 29, 2023. A storm pattern this weekend advantaged Wolf Creek, dropping 5 inches of snow Sunday night for a total of 26 inches from the total storm.

Arapahoe Basin and Keystone Resort have not announced opening dates yet. Every fall resorts jockey to be the first to open, sometimes with little notice.

And to mark the 85th anniversary, the resort announced skiers wearing the resort’s anniversary colors of red and gold will get a free sticker.