Winning the season’s first ski run isn’t easy. Colorado’s ‘Kings of First Chair’ have done it for 31 years.

Colorado’s ski season is officially here. Arapahoe Basin opened Sunday, in the middle of a snowstorm no less, but there was still a long line of excited skiers and boarders waiting to hop on the chairlift. Many had been there for hours.

But the guys at the front of the line had been guarding their spot around the clock for two days.

Nate “Dogggg” Nadler and “Trailer” Tom Miller have nabbed the “first chair” of winter in Colorado for more than three decades.

“A few days in line is always well worth the wait,” said Miller, smiling in his low-key way, on the cold night before opening day.

Snagging a seat on the first chairlift of Colorado ski season is more than a waiting game. Nadler and Miller brace against the freezing wind, armored with hand warmers stuffed anywhere they’ll fit. Protecting your spot in line hinges on constant vigilance to guard against another skier or boarder eager to steal the glory. To ensure that doesn’t happen, Nadler sleeps on the freezing ground right under the lift.

“Let the snow fall upon me,” he said.