Indie 102.3 celebrates Public Radio Music Day

Indie 102.3 and Colorado Public Radio are proud to be part of the public radio community. Public radio stations like ours provide music discovery for otherwise marginalized artists you won't find on commercial radio. Stations like Indie 102.3 are small in number but huge in impact. We provide a platform to artists who are typically ignored and left to fend for themselves.



Because of the important role that public radio stations play in music discovery and local artists, last year, Congress passed a resolution to create Public Radio Music Day. What's more, the U.S. Senate voted for it unanimously.



Music on public radio, like Indie 102.3, serves and connects communities across the United States like nothing else. The music on Indie 102.3 is locally curated and hosted. We are independent, serve the communities we broadcast to, and are supported by listeners.



Public Radio Music Day is a nationwide celebration uniting public radio music stations, fans, artists, and members of the music industry to recognize and spread the word about the important role noncommercial stations like Indie 1023 play in the music world both locally and nationally.



This year’s theme – Bringing People Together: From Coast to Coast – not only builds on the momentum of spreading awareness of your impact on American audiences nationwide, it provides stations with the opportunity to highlight how music brings communities together through music discovery, music education, and support for local arts economies.



