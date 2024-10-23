Marc Rebillet on His Red Rocks Return, a Fan’s Bizarre Gift, and Dream Collaborations

Marc Rebillet will perform tonight at Red Rocks as part of his sold-out "We Outside" tour. Returning to the legendary venue for the third consecutive year, he has stacked the lineup with his dream collaborators: Flying Lotus and his musical hero, Reggie Watts.



Nicknamed "Loop Daddy," Rebillet is a tour de force onstage; it’s said that “Marc Rebillet is a one-man improvised meltdown. No two shows are ever the same.”



Host Alisha Sweeney caught up with Rebillet to discuss connecting with fans at a venue like Red Rocks and teased some of his upcoming Halloween costumes, hinting that he would debut a few at the show. He also shared how opener Watts inspired him to start making music and how he has grown in the studio since learning to loop and improvise.



Rebillet recently released his first-ever studio-produced track, "Vibes Alright," and discussed the making of it. Stream the interview to hear about the most bizarre gift he has received from a fan, as well as the largest gift that he is still figuring out how to ship to his home in NYC.





