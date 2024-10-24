Listen: Denver voters weigh the future of Denver Health, their safety net hospital

On a sunny fall day, the computer screen in Eric Dailey’s emergency vehicle pinged with the latest dispatch call — a medical emergency at a light rail station.

“It's a little bit of everything,” said Dailey, a lieutenant with the Denver Health Paramedic Division, as he looked over the screen.

There were perhaps 20 calls on the board: folks with seizures, breathing trouble, psychiatric issues, at locations from the airport to batting practice at Coors Field.

“It runs the gamut,” Dailey said. “Throughout the day we could…arrive at close to 300 calls in a day and transport somewhere around 200 [people] in a day.”

