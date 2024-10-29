Forest Service’s budget shortfall and hiring freeze has Colorado delegation calling on agriculture department to reconsider

Colorado’s delegation is taking aim at the U.S. Forest Service’s decision to freeze hiring for temporary seasonal employees.

In a letter to U.S. Department of Agriculture Secretary Thomas Vilsack, U.S. Sens. Michael Bennet and John Hickenlooper, along with House Reps. Joe Neguse and Brittany Petterson, called on the department to reconsider the move.

“We are deeply concerned by the Forest Service’s announcement about the agency’s budget shortfall and subsequent hiring freeze of all non-firefighting, temporary seasonal employees,” the letter said. “Colorado’s forests are some of the most visited in the nation and serve as critical infrastructure for Colorado.”

Specifically, the lawmakers request the hiring freeze not extend to staff hired through partnerships with state and local governments. Throughout the Western states, including in Colorado, the U.S. Forest Service accepts millions of dollars from such partnerships to hire seasonal employees, the letter states.

“The current hiring freeze jeopardizes these partnerships, risking hundreds of jobs and leaving resources on the table,” the lawmakers wrote. “In Colorado, external partnership agreements help the Forest Service maintain high-use campgrounds and trails, clean bathrooms, reduce wildfire risk, and manage parking.”

The lawmakers note several external partners have reached out to their offices concerned that the Forest Service may use the local funds and fees for other needs. That would be contrary to commitments made to the communities that depend on the money going toward local recreation and visitation services, the lawmakers said.

U.S. Forest Chief Randy announced last month that the agency wouldn’t hire additional seasonal employees, outside of fire needs, for the foreseeable future due to budget constraints.