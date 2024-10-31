Colorado Arts Spotlight, Oct. 24 – 27: Denver Arts Week, Denver Film Festival return

This week in Colorado, audiences can find events celebrating life and death, culture and heritage, music, and art. From film screenings to symphony concerts, there's a little something for everyone.

Arts and culture news

Denver Arts Week Returns: Free Museums, Performances, and Art Walks Nov 1-10

Denver Arts Week 2024 kicks off Nov. 1, transforming The Mile High City into a 10-day celebration of visual arts, music, and culture with more than 500 events citywide.

Dazzle Denver hosts a kick-off event with Mayor Mike Johnston and a performance by Denver jazz legends Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors. The renowned ensemble, celebrating over 30 years of performing jazz and blues, embodies the musical heritage of Denver's historic Five Points neighborhood.

A highlight of the festival arrives on Nov. 2 with a Free Night at the Museums, when more than 15 of Denver’s top cultural institutions eliminate admission fees. Free shuttle service connects participating Denver museums, allowing visitors to explore multiple venues throughout the evening.

Denver Arts Week 2024, running through Nov. 10, features expanded First Friday Art Walks across Denver's creative districts. Art lovers can explore Denver galleries, museum exhibitions, outdoor sculptures, film screenings, and performing arts events throughout the metropolitan area, with opportunities to purchase local artwork. The ten-day celebration showcases the depth and diversity of the Mile High City's cultural offering

Denver Arts Week Kick-Off (Nov. 1, Dazzle, Denver)

Denver Mayor Mike Johnston and local cultural leaders will kick off Denver Arts Week, a 10-day celebration with over 500 events. The event will feature live music by Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors, who have been playing jazz and blues for over 30 years.

FREE Night at the Museums (Nov. 2, various venues, Denver)

Denver Arts Week continues with free admission at top cultural institutions around the city, which will also be connected by a free shuttle.

Festival at Dazzle - Denver Arts Week (Nov. 1, Dazzle, Denver)

After the Denver Arts Week Kick-Off, attendees can stick around for the Purnell Steen and the Five Points Ambassadors’ Lunch Bunch performance. The group is known for their jazz and blues music, a tradition in Denver's Five Points neighborhood.

Theater: Denver’s Buntport Theater opens its season by partnering with Square Product Theatre to tackle an unusual piece of pop culture history in "Eyes Up Mouth Agape." It looks back at the infamous 2004 incident when a Dave Matthews Band tour bus dumped its waste onto a Chicago architectural tour boat.

Rather than focusing on the unfortunate tourists, the play follows the production of a documentary, interviewing the inanimate objects involved.

"It's the bridge, the bus, the boat, all being interviewed by the documentarian and being observed by the Sears Tower," explained Buntport ensemble member Erin Rollman.

"This one is just purely silly and there's something very freeing about that," said ensemble member Brian Colonna.

Emily K. Harrison, producing artistic director of Square Product Theatre, sees deeper meaning beneath the humor.

"If you look for coincidence, it will exist … if that sort of thing can happen, which is a really gross instance of it, what other sort of moments of coincidence can happen that are actually really beautiful?"

Courtesy Bunport Theater A moment from "Eyes Up, Mouth Agape" sees members, Erik Edborg as The Bridge, Brian Colonna as The Bus, and Hannah Duggan as The Boat.

Theater: “Eyes Up, Mouth Agape” (Nov. 1-23, Buntport Theater, Denver)

Buntport Theater opens its season with the comedy “Eyes Up, Mouth Agape,” in collaboration with Square Product Theatre. Performances on Friday and Saturday nights and Sunday afternoons. There will also be an industry night performance on Monday, Nov. 11, with proceeds benefiting The Denver Actor's Fund.

Arts and culture events around the state

Front Range

Film: The 47th annual Denver Film Festival (Nov. 1-10 at various Denver venues)

The Denver Film Festival returns with a lineup of films, activities, panels, and more. New international feature films, independently made documentaries and fiction films, animation, experimental works, children's shows, and short films are all screened at the festival. The full celebrity guest list for the 10-day festival is still developing but includes award-winning actor Anthony Mackie and director George Nolfi for the screening of their new film, “Elevation,” which is set in the Rocky Mountain region and filmed on location in Colorado. The Elevation” event is Monday, Nov. 4, at 5 p.m. and produced in partnership with MCA Denver at the Holiday Theater in Denver.

Festival: Denver Art Society Dia de los Muertos First Friday (Nov. 1, Denver Art Society, Denver)

The Denver Art Society will celebrate Dia de los Muertos with a community ofrenda, live music, and a cash bar. Traditional face painting will also be available. The Aztec dance group Grupo Huitzilopochtli will perform at 6 p.m.

Music: “Do You Hear The People Sing” (Nov. 2, Central Presbyterian Church, Denver and Nov. 3, Broomfield Auditorium, Broomfield)

The Denver Women’s Chorus kicks off its 41st season with a performance featuring themes of civic engagement and protest. The program includes music from musicals like "Suffs," "Les Miserables," "Anyone Can Whistle," and "Cinderella."

Music: “L’estro Armonico” (Nov. 2, Boulder Adventist Church, Boulder)

The Boulder Chamber Orchestra will perform a concert featuring Italian Baroque masterworks. The program includes four concerti from Antonio Vivaldi’s “L’estro Armonico, Op. 3,” as well as Giovanni Battista Pergolesi’s “Stabat Mater.” The performance will feature soprano Jennifer Ellis Kampani and mezzo-soprano Gabrielle Razafinjatovo, along with Zachary Carrettin, music director of the Boulder Bach Festival.

Music: Nobuntu (Nov. 1-2, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood)

The Zimbabwean a cappella group Nobuntu will perform at the Lakewood Cultural Center. The all-female quartet will perform Zimbabwean songs, Afro jazz, and gospel music.

Music: African Dance Workshop (Nov. 2, Lakewood Cultural Center, Lakewood)

The Lakewood Cultural Center presents a workshop focused on dances of the Ndebele culture. Participants will learn about the origin and meaning of various rhythms.

Music: Boulder Symphony Día de los Muertos Kids Concert! (Nov. 2, Grace Commons, Boulder)

Boulder Symphony’s Curiosity Concerts present "The Creative Spirit," an interactive, 45-minute concert featuring music by Beethoven, Radiohead, Kate Bush, Arturo Márquez, and traditional music like “La Llorona.” The performance features the Niwot High School Mariachi Ensemble and Longmont Youth Symphony.

Theater: “STOP KISS” (Nov. 1-16, Louisville Center for the Arts, Louisville)

Coal Creek Theater of Louisville presents the play “STOP KISS.” The story follows Callie, who finds her life-changing after she meets Sara, a third-grade teacher.

Theater: UnLeashed Theatre Company's production of “Matt & Ben” (Dates and Venues in Boulder and Lakewood, TBD)

UnLeashed Theatre Company and Flamboyán Theatre present the satirical play “Matt & Ben” by Mindy Kaling and Brenda Withers. The play imagines the lives of Matt Damon and Ben Affleck before they became Hollywood stars.

Northern Colorado

Music: Fort Collins Symphony "Tales of Falling Leaves and Royal Rivers" (Nov. 2, The Lincoln Center, Fort Collins)

The Fort Collins Symphony will perform a program featuring Vivaldi’s “Autumn” from “The Four Seasons,” Handel’s “Water Music,” and Ellen Taaffe Zwilich’s Concerto Grosso 1985.

Art: A Thousand Beautiful Lies (Nov. 1, The Center for Fine Art Photography, Fort Collins)

In celebration of its 20th anniversary, the Center for Fine Art Photography presents an exhibition focused on the nuclear environmental and humanitarian legacy. Artists include Shayla Blatchford, Abbey Hepner, Bootsy Holler, Kei Ito, Patrick Nagatani, and Will Wilson.

Southern Colorado

Art: "Home Is Where the Art Is" (Nov. 1, Steel City Art Works, Pueblo)

The Steel City Art Works gallery will host an opening reception for its annual show, “Home Is Where the Art Is.” The exhibition will feature the work of five artists including MK Boylan, Fran Cosyleon, June Galaz, Cheryl Scott, and Jill M. Starkey.

Art: Max Settlage - People, Places, Things (Nov. 1, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, Colorado Springs)

This exhibition features the illustrative storytelling of artist Max Settlage, who blends whimsical elements with traditional fine art tropes.

Courtesy Parish House Baroque Members of Parish House Baroque include from left to right, Jennifer Carpenter, recorders; Pam Chaddon, baroque cello; Elisa Wicks, baroque violin; and Eric Wicks, harpsichord and organ.

Music: Ornaments of Delight (Nov. 2-3, The Peel House at First Lutheran Church, Colorado Springs)

Parish House Baroque will present a program of Renaissance and Baroque music by Telemann, Pachelbel, Corelli, and Bach

Film: "Reflections On The Living Dead" (Nov. 1, Cottonwood Center for the Arts, Colorado Springs)

The Cottonwood Center for the Arts will screen the final documentary in its 2024 film series, "Reflections On The Living Dead" about the making of the 1968 film Night of the Living Dead. Popcorn, drinks, and Halloween candy will be available.

Festival: Día de Muertos (Nov. 1-2, Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center, Colorado Springs)

The Colorado Springs Fine Arts Center at Colorado College will host a community celebration of Día de Muertos. Attendees can contribute to a community ofrenda, see ofrendas created by local groups, enjoy live music and performances, participate in hands-on art activities, and shop at the Mercado with food vendors and artisans. There will also be a children's costume parade.

Art: “In the Mood for Art” (Nov. 2, 3rd Street Gallery, Westcliffe)

The Sangres Art Guild hosts its November art show, “In the Mood for Art.” Visitors to the free opening reception can enjoy the artwork, and refreshments, and vote for the People’s Choice awards.

Courtesy The Art Center of Western Colorado Instructor Ashtonn Means demonstrates Wheel-Throwing.

Western Slope

Art: First Friday: Demo Night – Live Art Demonstrations (Nov. 1, The Art Center of Western Colorado, Grand Junction)

This free, family-friendly event features demonstrations of various art forms from local artists, including metalworking, watercolor painting, and clay sculpture.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

