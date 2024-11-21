Colorado Arts Spotlight, Nov. 21 – 24: MCA director on the move, Denver artists recognized for impact

Colorado's arts scene is lighting up for the holiday season, with the inaugural Social Impact Artist Awards celebrating local creatives and venues across Colorado rolling out festive productions. From innovative circus shows to classic musicals, this week’s calendar has both traditional seasonal fare and fresh artistic offerings across theater, music, and visual arts.

Arts and culture news

MCA director will lead Boston’s Institute of Contemporary Art

Nora Burnett Abrams, the head of Denver's Museum of Contemporary Art, has a new job.

The ICA in Boston announced Wednesday it has selected Abrams as its new director, after a year-long search. She’ll begin in the position next May.

Abrams has been with the MCA for 15 years, the last five in the director role. During her tenure, the museum said in an announcement, she oversaw more than 40 exhibitions, as well as the MCA’s expansion into a second venue, the historic Holiday Theater in Denver's Highlands neighborhood.

From The Hip Photo Nora Burnett Abrams is the Museum of Contemporary Art's new director in Denver.

Denver artists win $50K each in inaugural Social Impact Awards

Three Denver artists received major recognition this week for using their creative work to drive social change in the community. The Bonfils-Stanton Foundation and Denver Arts & Venues awarded Jeff Campbell, Suzi Q. Smith, and Chelsea Kaiah $50,000 each in the first-ever Social Impact Artist Awards.

The ceremony, held at the Studio Loft in Ellie Caulkins Opera House, celebrated artists who merge creativity with community transformation. Each recipient received $35,000 in recognition of their accomplishments, plus an additional $15,000 to fund new projects.

Campbell, who’s the executive director of Emancipation Theater Company, will develop stage productions about Black pioneers in the American West, while Smith, a poet and interdisciplinary artist, plans storytelling initiatives to foster community building. Kaiah's project will focus on preserving Indigenous cultural practices through traditional hide work.

"Art has unique power to address civic, social, environmental and health challenges," said Gary P. Steuer, Bonfils-Stanton Foundation president and CEO.

The foundation partnered with Denver Arts & Venues to launch this groundbreaking award program, highlighting local artists who use their work to inspire positive community change and amplify diverse voices in Denver's creative scene.

Denver musician blends folk and jazz in a new album honoring late trumpeter Ron Miles

Jacob Herold’s latest project, "The Train and the River," was inspired by acclaimed Denver trumpeter Ron Miles, who passed away in 2022.

The title references both of its musical genres - the industrial train representing jazz, the rustic river symbolizing folk traditions.

Deborah Herold Denver musician Jacob Herold in the studio to record his 2024 release, The Train & The River.

The album features the Frontiersmen, a group of Denver-based musicians who previously performed with Miles. Herold specifically sought out these collaborators to honor Miles' legacy.

Miles was “a profound influence for me,” Herold explained. "He was a really wonderful man and an incredible musician."

One standout track, "Josiah's Walk," carries special meaning. Originally written by Herold two decades ago, he rearranged it for this recording for his son Josiah, who faces serious heart and lung conditions.

Herold celebrates the album's release with a party Thursday night at Two Moons Music Hall in the RiNo district.

Arts and culture events around the state

Front Range

Art: Seeking Balance (Nov. 14 - Jan. 11, Nick Ryan Gallery, Boulder)

Textile artist Debra Smith presents her first Colorado exhibit.

Art: NKollectiv Gallery Pop-up events (Nov. 23 & 30, Dec. 7 & 14, NKollectiv Gallery, Denver)

Enjoy local artist pop-up markets, and a final chance to visit the gallery's current location, before NKollectiv moves to a larger space in Englewood in January.

Theater: GloWing – A Family-Friendly Extravaganza of Theatre and Circus (Nov. 21 - Dec. 8, The Savoy Denver, Denver)

This mix of circus and theater tells the story of a group of moths on a journey of self-discovery, guided by an entomologist. The performance includes aerial dance, juggling, comedic movement and more.

Martha Wirth Photography Performers from GloWing at The Savoy Denver, Nov. 2024. The show mixes elements of circus and theater.

Theater: Once Upon a Mattress (Nov. 22 - Dec. 29, Arvada Center, Arvada)

This musical comedy, based on the story of "The Princess and the Pea," follows Prince Dauntless and his search for a true princess, with his mother setting a seemingly impossible test.

Theater: Meredith Willson’s Miracle on 34th Street, The Musical (Nov. 22 - Dec. 29, Town Hall Arts Center, Littleton)

Based on the Academy Award-winning film, the musical follows single mom Doris Walker as she raises her daughter, Susan in New York City. A meeting with Kris Kringle at Macy's Department store leads to holiday magic.

Theater: Off Book: The Improvised Musical (Nov. 25, The Gothic Theatre, Englewood)

Comedians Jess McKenna and Zach Reino, known for their podcast of the same name present a live show featuring — as the name says — a completely improvised and comedic musical.

Theater: Little Women (Nov. 23 - Dec. 22, Firehouse Theater Company, Denver)

This contemporary adaptation of Louisa May Alcott's classic novel focuses on each sister's journey as they question societal gender roles.

Meg Ralph, Soular Radiant Photography Yarmony Mactaggart Bellows, Claylish Coldiron, Sophia Badia and Ashley Somers star in Firehouse Theater Company's production of "Little Women", Nov. 2024.

Dance: The Lion, the Witch and the Wardrobe (Nov. 22 - 24, Lakewood Cultural Center; Dec. 28 - 29, Parsons Theatre at the Northglenn Recreation Center)

Ballet Ariel presents this production, based on the classic children's fantasy novel by C.S. Lewis, with original choreography by Ilena Norton and Gregory Gonzales.

Music: Jacob Herold Album Release Party (Nov. 21, Two Moons Music Hall, Denver) Denver-based musician Jacob Harold and his band will perform music from their new album, which combines elements of folk and jazz.

Music: Mini-Chamber 2 (Nov. 23, Boulder Adventist Church, Boulder)

The Boulder Chamber Orchestra presents an evening of chamber music featuring Théodore Dubois’ rarely-performed Piano Quintet in F Major and Johannes Brahms’ iconic Piano Quintet in F Minor.

Music: Winter Dreams (Nov. 24, Trinity United Methodist Church, Denver)

Wild Beautiful Orchestra presents a concert in collaboration with Duo Kondens, a recorder/pipe organ duo from Sweden. The program includes Vivaldi's "Winter," works by Astor Piazzolla and Denver composer Nathan Hall, plus the world premiere of "Three Lost Postcards from the Old World."

Other fun: Million Light Plug-in (Nov. 21, Fillmore Plaza, Denver)

Cherry Creek North kicks off the holiday season with a free event where visitors can watch as the neighborhood is illuminated with one million lights. The event is also broadcast on CBS Colorado and KOSI 101.1.

Other fun: Denver Dog Fair (Nov. 23 - 24, Arapahoe County Fairgrounds, Aurora)

Dog lovers can enjoy more than 50,000 square feet of indoor space, plus outdoor lawns, at this event that celebrates all things canine. Special guests include Dr. Jeff from Animal Planet's "Dr. Jeff: Rocky Mountain Vet," plus Casper and Pam, a chihuahua duo from Instagram. The event also includes a variety of vendors and activities, such as sled dog cart rides, a puppy kissing booth and herding demonstrations.

Other fun: Harvest Tea (Nov. 24, Molly Brown House Museum, Denver)

Visitors can tour the historic Molly Brown House, decorated for the holidays, and enjoy a high tea with sandwiches and desserts.

Northern Colorado

Theater: Scrooge! The Musical (through Jan. 12, Candlelight Dinner Playhouse, Johnstown)

This musical adaptation of "A Christmas Carol" follows Ebenezer Scrooge through time as he encounters the ghosts of Christmas Past, Present and Future on Christmas Eve. Ticket price includes an entrée.

Other fun: Historic Hoverhome's Annual Holiday Tea (Nov. 23, Historic Hoverhome, Longmont)

Historic Hoverhome, decorated for the holidays, offers a three-course tea, including scones, tea sandwiches and desserts. Proceeds benefit the St. Vrain Historical Society.

Other fun: Twin Peaks Holiday Ball (Nov. 23, Dickens Opera House, Longmont)

This holiday event benefits local Rotary charities and features live music by Wash Park Band.

Southern Colorado

Theater: The Shelfless Elf or Flippy Saves Christmas! (Nov. 22 - Dec. 21, The Iron Springs Chateau Theatre, Manitou Springs)

A heartwarming tale of an elf on a mission: to give one child the best Xmas ever! Little does he know he will face off with a villainous landlord and his "mean girl" daughter to help a small family in need. The performance is followed by the “Rocky Mountain Christmas Olio!” a vaudeville-style tribute to the season.

Theater: The Little Mermaid (Nov. 21 – Dec. 29, Fine Arts Center Theatre Company, Colorado Springs)

Based on the classic animated film, Disney’s "The Little Mermaid" this live stage production features beloved songs, including Under the Sea, Kiss the Girl, and Part of Your World.

Western Slope

Theater: Guys and Dolls Jr. (Nov. 23, Central High School Auditorium, Grand Junction)

This production of the classic Broadway musical, performed by a junior cast, offers a story filled with humor, romance and mischief.

Art: San Juan Weavers Guild Show and Sale (Nov. 23, Ute Museum, Montrose)

Guild members offer their handmade textiles for sale, plus there will be demonstrations and hands-on activities.

Other arts and culture events around Colorado

Some groups mentioned in the CO Arts Spotlight may be financial supporters of CPR News. Financial supporters have no editorial influence.

How we pick our events: CO Arts Spotlight highlights events around the state to give readers a sense of the breadth of Colorado’s arts and cultural happenings, it is not — and can not possibly be — a comprehensive list of all weekly events. Entries are not endorsements or reviews. Each week’s list is published on Thursday and is not updated.