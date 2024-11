Most Denverites have probably noticed all the apartment buildings being built in recent years. It turns out that those buildings are taking a while to fill — and that’s good news for renters.

The vacancy rate for apartments in the metro Denver area was 11 percent as of October, according to real estate data company CoStar.

That’s roughly double the vacancy rate of a few years ago, according to CoStar, which also owns Apartments.com, one of the biggest online rental portals in the U.S.

Continue reading on Denverite.