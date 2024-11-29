About 30 homes evacuated in Byers after structure fire, explosion

About 30 homes were evacuated Friday morning after a large structure fire in Byers.

The Arapahoe County Sheriff's Office said the evacuations followed a fire that started in a barn or a shop that had flammables inside that exploded. They also said they issued a code red emergency for the surrounding area. Multiple fire agencies were fighting the fire around 11:30 a.m.

By noon, officials said they had the fire under control but that it was not yet extinguished. There were no immediate reports of injuries.